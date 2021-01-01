Given that he didn't want to give much away, I found Jurgen presser about transfers very interesting. He said things that we all konw:



1. There are many players the can improve us (Not that "waiting for the right player" bollocks.

2. Some players don't want to join (like Tchouameni) so it's pointless using them as an excuse (FSG PR bots will still try though)

3. Some want to join but it depends on the money men (FSG need to play their part).



We need to humble and accept where we are at the moment. Even when we're doing, we still need to humble and stop believing bollocks like "only few players can improve us". Given how poorly some of our players have been doing, it would be difficult to find upgrades.



Fab is done IMO and should be replaced. Hendo can still contribute like against the bitters but his minutes need to be managed. The likes of Ox, Keita, and Millie shouldn't be retained for different reasons and our youngsters should be squad players.



We need a TOP TOP defensive midfielder and a box-to-box midfielder that combines stamina with strength and good technique. If we can get this foundation right then playing a Harvey in midfield would be less of an issue.



