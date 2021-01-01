« previous next »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:31:00 am
One positive (for me anyway) is that the sheer scale of what needs to be done means well have to get creative. Cant go out and get absolute sure things in every position of need, so going to have to use the data team to find some less obvious options.

We obviously wont be doing this much, but can make an argument that we need: at least one keeper depending on what happens with Kelleher; a fullback for each side, whether cover or starter potential; one or two CBs, at least one of which with a view to starting; three to four midfielders, at least two of which must be starters; another attacker if Bobby goes.

That is wild. Think we need to be doing minimum five outfielders in the summer really.

That should be doable, IMO. In the early Klopp years our summer transfers were much busier. Matip, Grujic, Gini, Karius, Mane and Klavan in the first summer. Then the following year Salah, Robbo, Ox and Solanke, but wed have done Keita and Virgil that summer too if allowed, instead did the pre-deal for Naby and got Virgil five months later.

Yeah will be interesting to see if we take a couple of chances on cheaper players from France or SA or something. 4 ready made gods and 2 chances would be nice. Chances that actually fit in to a position that is, Carvalho is a big talent but we seemingly signed him without a clue what to do with him.
Its amazing to me that Barca has kept the players they wanted to keep through the shit show theyre going through.
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:32:36 am
Personally I think we need to more ruthless with players like Fabinho Keita Gomez Ox Milner probably Bobby and Henderson but maybe not this summer with Henderson but move him into Milners part time role .



How Ruthless

Would you take £60-75m for Salah or a big offer on a few others?

Possibly, given he'll be 31 in the summer, but then you've got to go out and replace Salah with that money, as well as buy a new midfield.

It's a summer where we just have to take a financial hit and start moving some of these over 30s on and committing to a high net spend for once.
Priorities for me this summer
1) Sort out the medical/ conditioning issues
2) A young, athletic number 6 who can cover big distances, win tackles, is good in the air and will be an instant mainstay of the team (ideal target is Rice for me)
3) A tempo setter to play the right sided 8. Got to run all day, be 6ft+, ability to play inside or outside of Mo and Trent in that right sided axis (Bellingham is the target). Again to be an instant starter
4) New Konate style centre back. Quick, tall, aggressive and good in the air (no idea who to target). Does not instantly need to be a starter
5) Another centre mid who could play as a 6/8. Young, athletic all rounder who we can look to bed in and develop as we have Thiago, Hendo Bajcetic to rotate in with 1) and 2). Depending on funds it could be a Kone, Thuram, Gravenberch, young punt from South America/ other leagues

Following summer
6) Another starting level centre back with the same attributes as 4)
7) Another midfielder like 5)
8 ) Another midfielder like 5)
9) A left back to be Robbo's replacement

Two summers to refresh the core engine room of the team, with probably the next big things to do after is a Mo replacement (maybe Adeyemi or some other young talent) and look at any other aging/ underperforming players
I dont think any older player (Alisson aside) should be "not for sale", I wouldn't be looking to offload certain ones like Mo or Virg but if something interesting come in we'd have to look at it. Like if PSG offered £65m for Mo and there's a young RW out there we really like for £80m we should probably go for it. If PSG offer £50m and the market of full of crap like the lad at Utd for £90m then we absolutely shouldn't do it.
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 10:14:02 am
We had readily sellable premier league players like allen, benteke and sakho.  Our run to the final of the EL helped put sakho in the shop window, benteke goal scoring numbers in his final post ACL season for villa were in recent memory too.  Gomez hasn't looked good for about 3 yrs, since major surgery.  To raise funds we might need to sell some of our major players perhaps jota.  Maybe salah


I suspected we were looking at renewing firmino's contract, as perhaps diaz ( i'm guessing) hadn't settled and wanted to go to spain, where we could double our money. These are the sort of deals we might need to consider, I hope Diaz stays personally, but people saying we need 5,6,7 players, with no real major outgoings are being a bit wishful IMO

But the five (or more) signings dont all have to be huge deals. Robbo was £8m from Hull we absolutely need a couple of those types of signings, it cant all be £50m+ signings. Has me hopeful that wed take the risk we avoided last year with someone like Enzo for example.

Also we do have some sellable assets IMO. Kelleher and Tsimikas are the obvious too I think, I could see those two bringing in £50m. More importantly, well be getting big big wages off the book this summer and that will free up room to make multiple signings.
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 10:14:02 am
We had readily sellable premier league players like allen, benteke and sakho.  Our run to the final of the EL helped put sakho in the shop window, benteke goal scoring numbers in his final post ACL season for villa were in recent memory too.  Gomez hasn't looked good for about 3 yrs, since major surgery.  To raise funds we might need to sell some of our major players perhaps jota.  Maybe salah


I suspected we were looking at renewing firmino's contract, as perhaps diaz ( i'm guessing) hadn't settled and wanted to go to spain, where we could double our money. These are the sort of deals we might need to consider, I hope Diaz stays personally, but people saying we need 5,6,7 players, with no real major outgoings are being a bit wishful IMO

Whats your source about Diaz wanting to move to Spain?
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:32:36 am
Personally I think we need to more ruthless with players like Fabinho Keita Gomez Ox Milner probably Bobby and Henderson but maybe not this summer with Henderson but move him into Milners part time role .



How Ruthless

Would you take £60-75m for Salah or a big offer on a few others?

I dont think id be selling Salah he has got 19 goals this season he could get 25-30 if he goes on a run who is going to replace them goals ?

If we need money then its possible we sell him but that just creates another problem.

Out of all our attackers Mo is also the only one who doesnt get injured much too.

All out of contracts players have to go its that simple none of them should be offered anything.
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:32:36 am
Would you take £60-75m for Salah or a big offer on a few others?
I would not sell our best forward.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:56:38 am
Whats your source about Diaz wanting to move to Spain?
None. He's guessing?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:31:39 am
Two would be stupid because of the gaps in all the positions. Its just as likely the others bring those two signings down to our level.

We need a minimum of four but really we need 5. We need to trust the attackers but outside of that and probably goalkeeper, we need signings in the remaining positions of midfield, centre back and full back.
If we get two boss midfielders that raise our level and allow us to play the way we want, you'd be surprised by how much we'll improve. It's just an example showing that we should be focusing on quality and not quantity.

These two players would lake us more consistent against the bottom-half teams in the league which is what we need to finish in the top 4 then further additions THAT IMPROVE US would have us challenging for the title again.
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:44:21 am
Its amazing to me that Barca has kept the players they wanted to keep through the shit show theyre going through.
They are not a selling club.
Bellingham, Barella and Nunes will cost us 200m.

We can get away with our current centre backs for another season if we get a proper midfield, as they wont be as exposed.


Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 11:22:37 am
Bellingham, Barella and Nunes will cost us 200m.

We can get away with our current centre backs for another season if we get a proper midfield, as they wont be as exposed.
Our attack is also fine.
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 11:22:37 am
Bellingham, Barella and Nunes will cost us 200m.

We can get away with our current centre backs for another season if we get a proper midfield, as they wont be as exposed.
By get away with it, to what level, like 70-80 points get away with it, 90+ points?
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:27:39 am
By get away with it, to what level, like 70-80 points get away with it, 90+ points?
He means getting enough points to achieve our minimum target (top 4). With some luck, we can go on a good cup run and win but we won't be challenging if we don't make more signings than that.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:27:39 am
By get away with it, to what level, like 70-80 points get away with it, 90+ points?

Any defence in the world would leak goals if they have a non existent midfield.
I think if you solve the midfield, then that in turn allows us to play like we have been doing in the previous seasons.
Defence is just more exposed this season, but any defence would be exposed like this, if they are constantly under pressure.
Also to add, we used to win the ball back quickly when we lost it.that was our trait.
We were hardly ever under pressuresure occasionally.
But nowadays its wave after wave our defence is being subject to.

You stick Maldini and Baresi in our defence and it wont be that different.
Issue is clearly and only the midfield.
Fix it and everything else should be fine.
Following season we should look to get another young centre back in the Konate mould.
But VVD and Konate, with back up from Gomez and Matip, with a proper midfield will be enough.
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 11:34:04 am
Also to add, we used to win the ball back quickly when we lost it.that was our trait.
We were hardly ever under pressuresure occasionally.
But nowadays its wave after wave our defence is being subject to.

You stick Maldini and Baresi in our defence and it wont be that different.
Issue is clearly and only the midfield.
Fix it and everything else should be fine.
We still need reinforcements elsewhere  like in our defence(more depth and replacing some players) but improving our midfield would make us play the way the want which would be a step in right direction.

We are signing Nunes (who I don't think has been great at Wolves by the way) and probably Bellingham (the lad wants to come and the ball is in FSG's court). I personally find it hard to see us doing more business given our record in the transfer market.
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 11:35:46 am
Following season we should look to get another young centre back in the Konate mould.
But VVD and Konate, with back up from Gomez and Matip, with a proper midfield will be enough.
Trent needs proper competition too so that we can take him out from time to time.
I  sure that Klopp will veto bringing in more than 2 first team players next window.

It takes more than 6 months to adapt to Klopp system. If bringing in 5 or more midfielders on a rebuild, youll be writing off next season as well because the team will be a mess for at least half the season.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:41:05 am
I  sure that Klopp will veto bringing in more than 2 first team players next window.

It takes more than 6 months to adapt to Klopp system. If bringing in 5 or more midfielders on a rebuild, youll be writing off next season as well because the team will be a mess for at least half the season.

We only play 3 midfielders anyway, so that is the most disruption to the team we can have and frankly with the state its been this season it would be hard for the midfield to be worse. As I said above, I think we get 3 mids with a 6 and 8 being considered as instant starters and then have Hendo, Thiago, Bajcetic and a new development project 6/ 8 hybrid to be eased in.

We need to have the new players in and ready for the start of preseason and also to hugely improve our conditioning and injury prevention ready for the new season. Some consistency in selection and reforming partnerships on the pitch is key for me
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:41:05 am
I  sure that Klopp will veto bringing in more than 2 first team players next window.

It takes more than 6 months to adapt to Klopp system. If bringing in 5 or more midfielders on a rebuild, youll be writing off next season as well because the team will be a mess for at least half the season.

It never takes top quality 6 months to adapt to a system if we buy the right players as Klopp says they slot in with ease.

It didnt take Van Djik Jota Mane Salah six months to slot in.

We need more than 2 CMs not saying they all need to be starters but if we get a few injuries we need a back up player to step in with the right attributes otherwise we will have the same issues.
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 11:22:37 am
Bellingham, Barella and Nunes will cost us 200m.

We can get away with our current centre backs for another season if we get a proper midfield, as they wont be as exposed.

Don't know much about Nunes but the first two would be a dream wouldn't they. Imagine replacing Keita, Milner, Chamberlain etc with three top players. We'd go up levels and as you say it'd almost certainly make things better at the back.
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 11:22:37 am
Bellingham, Barella and Nunes will cost us 200m.

We can get away with our current centre backs for another season if we get a proper midfield, as they wont be as exposed.

I'd certainly take that now if offered, for the summer, if we just got those 3, but we do need more cover at full back. Perhaps gamble on Ramsey coming good next season but Klopp clearly doesn't rate Tsimikas and Robbo gets run into the ground year after year.
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 11:22:37 am
Bellingham, Barella and Nunes will cost us 200m.

We can get away with our current centre backs for another season if we get a proper midfield, as they wont be as exposed.

Nah, Konate will miss half the season with injury so then we are left with two 32 year olds to go with all the other ageing players still playing like Mo, one of Hendo, Thiago or Fabinho etc then we have Gomez who has no form to speak of for years. It's not enough though I do agree they aren't helped by the midfield but we've gotta get one.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:41:05 am
I  sure that Klopp will veto bringing in more than 2 first team players next window.

It takes more than 6 months to adapt to Klopp system. If bringing in 5 or more midfielders on a rebuild, youll be writing off next season as well because the team will be a mess for at least half the season.

Nah, it doesn't. Fabinho took a while. That's basically it. Robertson took a while to cement a place but was awesome whenever he did play, just Jurgen wouldn't drop Albie. Besides, I'd rather be shit with loads of new signings fitting in and hopefully improving in the coming seasons than being shit with loads of players who we are watching losing their legs every week.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:41:05 am
I  sure that Klopp will veto bringing in more than 2 first team players next window.

It takes more than 6 months to adapt to Klopp system. If bringing in 5 or more midfielders on a rebuild, youll be writing off next season as well because the team will be a mess for at least half the season.

I don't believe this. The odd player has taken a while. Most slot straight in. Also have you seen us? I don't think we're in a position to do that.

We need 3 midfielders
at least 1 good CB
a full back
And depends who leaves in attack another attacker.

We need  at least 5 players. And we're going to need at least £250m or some bloody good scouting.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:41:05 am
I  sure that Klopp will veto bringing in more than 2 first team players next window.

It takes more than 6 months to adapt to Klopp system. If bringing in 5 or more midfielders on a ‘rebuild’, you’ll be writing off next season as well because the team will be a mess for at least half the season.

What makes you think this side is good enough to challenge with just two players? We brought in four or five players in Klopp’s first three transfer windows including the one where we challenged for the league.

Also this much mentioned adapting period, well that didn’t seem to bother the likes of Van Dijk, Alisson, Thiago, Diaz, Jota, Mane and Salah.
Given that he didn't want to give much away, I found Jurgen presser about transfers very interesting. He said things that we all konw:

1. There are many players the can improve us (Not that "waiting for the right player" bollocks.
2. Some players don't want to join (like Tchouameni) so it's pointless using them as an excuse (FSG PR bots will still try though)
3. Some want to join but it depends on the money men (FSG need to play their part).

We need to humble and accept where we are at the moment. Even when we're doing, we still need to humble and stop believing bollocks like "only few players can improve us". Given how poorly some of our players have been doing, it would be difficult to find upgrades.

Fab is done IMO and should be replaced. Hendo can still contribute like against the bitters but his minutes need to be managed. The likes of Ox, Keita, and Millie shouldn't be retained for different reasons and our youngsters should be squad players.

We need a TOP TOP defensive midfielder and a box-to-box midfielder that combines stamina with strength and good technique. If we can get this foundation right then playing a Harvey in midfield would be less of an issue.

Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 11:22:37 am
Bellingham, Barella and Nunes will cost us 200m.

We can get away with our current centre backs for another season if we get a proper midfield, as they wont be as exposed.

Probably closer to 250 - Bellingham and Barella would cost 200 million alone at a bare minimum.

We also won't make due with our defenders - Gomez and Matip have both dropped down to a level we can't carry, and VVD has dropped off as well (but still class). We really need at least one new face there. I would probably say sell Gomez as well
Inter Milan are fucked as club, Not Barca level but they need to sell.
I want 5 players but if you offered Bellingham AND Barella and nobody else, id take it. The talent in our attacking three and the two number 8s there would be incredible.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:25:29 pm
Probably closer to 250 - Bellingham and Barella would cost 200 million alone at a bare minimum.

We also won't make due with our defenders - Gomez and Matip have both dropped down to a level we can't carry, and VVD has dropped off as well (but still class). We really need at least one new face there. I would probably say sell Gomez as well
There is a market for Joe as he'd attract mid-table team that'd be willing to make reasonable offers for him. Given how hard it'd be to sell some of our older players, we should really be cashing in on Joe.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:30:19 pm
I want 5 players but if you offered Bellingham AND Barella and nobody else, id take it. The talent in our attacking three and the two number 8s there would be incredible.
Can Barella play in Fab's position because that's a priority?
