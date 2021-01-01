Priorities for me this summer

1) Sort out the medical/ conditioning issues

2) A young, athletic number 6 who can cover big distances, win tackles, is good in the air and will be an instant mainstay of the team (ideal target is Rice for me)

3) A tempo setter to play the right sided 8. Got to run all day, be 6ft+, ability to play inside or outside of Mo and Trent in that right sided axis (Bellingham is the target). Again to be an instant starter

4) New Konate style centre back. Quick, tall, aggressive and good in the air (no idea who to target). Does not instantly need to be a starter

5) Another centre mid who could play as a 6/8. Young, athletic all rounder who we can look to bed in and develop as we have Thiago, Hendo Bajcetic to rotate in with 1) and 2). Depending on funds it could be a Kone, Thuram, Gravenberch, young punt from South America/ other leagues



Following summer

6) Another starting level centre back with the same attributes as 4)

7) Another midfielder like 5)

8 ) Another midfielder like 5)

9) A left back to be Robbo's replacement



Two summers to refresh the core engine room of the team, with probably the next big things to do after is a Mo replacement (maybe Adeyemi or some other young talent) and look at any other aging/ underperforming players