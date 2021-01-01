The following players are surplus to requirements and/or out of contract and should move on:
Adrian, Phillips, Williams, Tsimikas, Keita, Arthur, Chamberlain.
Younger players to build around in terms of the squad: Kelleher, Ramsey, Bradley, Van De Berg, Quansah, Bajcetic, Clark, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Doak, Gordon. Need to make a decision on these regarding loans, with some of these being open to offers on as well to help finance a rebuild (i.e. Brewster/Solanke).
Senior players to make a decision on selling/keeping/renewing: Bobby, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, Matip, Gomez.
Build around next season: Alisson, Trent, Virg, Konate, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz, Jota
Need to sign: 2-3 first team ready midfielders who are the profile we need, at least one full back and CB.
Sorting out the medical department is just as important.
Up to FSG to finance that after getting us in this mess in the first place.