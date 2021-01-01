« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Every game goes by, I reckon Mac Red gets closer to my demand of 5 new players. He started off with one, he is now up to three, he will soon realise we need 5.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Minimum 4 players this summer

1 or 2 next January

3 or 4 next summer


It needs to be drastic turnover as this first era of Klopp's great squad is over.
The most important thing is to get players that improve us. Even if we only sign two that take us to another level, the good momentum would make others perform better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
The most important thing is to get players that improve us. Even if we only sign two that take us to another level, the good momentum would make others perform better.

Two would be stupid because of the gaps in all the positions. Its just as likely the others bring those two signings down to our level.

We need a minimum of four but really we need 5. We need to trust the attackers but outside of that and probably goalkeeper, we need signings in the remaining positions of midfield, centre back and full back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
We need more than two signings. Three should be an absolute minimum. Two CMs and a CB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
We need more than two signings. Three should be an absolute minimum. Two CMs and a CB.

We need about 5 signings minimum. The age profile of the team is old as it gets and three players isnt going to get that down to where we want. We need at the very least 3 new midfielders, a centre back, a left back since kostas doesnt seem to be trusted anymore and a right winger but lets be honest, well go down the cheap stake route and bring in 2 central mids and thatll be it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Id take 2 midfielders and one CB in the summer but have to be top quality players .

A quality right back if we can stretch the budget as well
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Id take 2 midfielders and one CB in the summer but have to be top quality players .

A quality right back if we can stretch the budget as well

Id go for left back. Trent is quite unique but we could set up with a more defensive right back such as having Gomez out there for a few games. At left back if we kept swapping between two good full backs who were attacking then that would be great. Also Robbo is 30 next season so we have to look at progression. Proper progression that is, not players like Calvin Ramsey.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Id go for left back. Trent is quite unique but we could set up with a more defensive right back such as having Gomez out there for a few games. At left back if we kept swapping between two good full backs who were attacking then that would be great. Also Robbo is 30 next season so we have to look at progression. Proper progression that is, not players like Calvin Ramsey.

Personally would prefer a right back and look at Lb in the next window even next summer , no idea whats up with Trent but he just looks a shadow of the player of previous seasons and all teams know it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Shocking how the bare minimum this summer is 3 midfielders and a Center back.

Been spoken to death but our midfield is appalling for a club with our aspirations. Henderson and Milner starting games together in 2023. Fabinho has fell off a cliff. We need a whole new starting midfield and we need them early in the window to get them up to speed for the season.

Then I would think about fullback replacements or actual back ups who can provide us with something different.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
If we got a good offer in for Jota I'd be tempted to sell. Made of glass, hasn't scored in 20 games. Another player where potentially injuries have caught up with him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
If we got a good offer in for Jota I'd be tempted to sell. Made of glass, hasn't scored in 20 games. Another player where potentially injuries have caught up with him.
:lmao How about we give him time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
:lmao How about we give him time.

Look at how many games he's missed since he's joined. He's as bad as Keita.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
If we got a good offer in for Jota I'd be tempted to sell. Made of glass, hasn't scored in 20 games. Another player where potentially injuries have caught up with him.

No way. Against City and Ajax he was top quality.

I am totally against the concept of waiting for players but we have to give this attack next season and then look to improve after that. There are so many issues in midfield, defence, full back that we have to address them first.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Look at how many games he's missed since he's joined. He's as bad as Keita.
You are talking shite. Bad as Keita? He's been much better than that. Was a genuine goal threat for us. You basing it on last night? Not surprised if you are.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
You are talking shite. Bad as Keita? He's been much better than that. Was a genuine goal threat for us. You basing it on last night? Not surprised if you are.

Basing it on his injury record. And he'd still be worth quite a bit which could help fund a rebuild.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
The following players are surplus to requirements and/or out of contract and should move on:
Adrian, Phillips, Williams, Tsimikas, Keita, Arthur, Chamberlain.

Younger players to build around in terms of the squad: Kelleher, Ramsey, Bradley, Van De Berg, Quansah, Bajcetic, Clark, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Doak, Gordon. Need to make a decision on these regarding loans, with some of these being open to offers on as well to help finance a rebuild (i.e. Brewster/Solanke).

Senior players to make a decision on selling/keeping/renewing: Bobby, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, Matip, Gomez.

Build around next season: Alisson, Trent, Virg, Konate, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz, Jota

Need to sign: 2-3 first team ready midfielders who are the profile we need, at least one full back and CB.

Sorting out the medical department is just as important.

Up to FSG to finance that after getting us in this mess in the first place.






Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Shocking how the bare minimum this summer is 3 midfielders and a Center back.

Been spoken to death but our midfield is appalling for a club with our aspirations. Henderson and Milner starting games together in 2023. Fabinho has fell off a cliff. We need a whole new starting midfield and we need them early in the window to get them up to speed for the season.

Then I would think about fullback replacements or actual back ups who can provide us with something different.

Yeah it's shambolic, we are spending about 300k a week on two DM's that can't run anymore and can't even tackle. Stef aside Thiago is the only midfielder that's any good but is old, out for half a season every season and on about 200k a week himself. A mess.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Basing it on his injury record.
I'll stick to the you are talking shite. :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yeah it's shambolic, we are spending about 300k a week on two DM's that can't run anymore and can't even tackle. Stef aside Thiago is the only midfielder that's any good but is old, out for half a season every season and on about 200k a week himself. A mess.

Were getting good value out of that Arthur fella though so youve got to give us that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yeah it's shambolic, we are spending about 300k a week on two DM's that can't run anymore and can't even tackle. Stef aside Thiago is the only midfielder that's any good but is old, out for half a season every season and on about 200k a week himself. A mess.



We have 9 midfielders and about 6 of them earn £100k a week or more. Out of those 6, only one of those you want us to line up with.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I'll stick to the you are talking shite. :wave

What other assets have a high value you'd want to sell? FSG won't fund all this. We're going to have to sell a couple.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Shocking how the bare minimum this summer is 3 midfielders and a Center back.

Been spoken to death but our midfield is appalling for a club with our aspirations. Henderson and Milner starting games together in 2023. Fabinho has fell off a cliff. We need a whole new starting midfield and we need them early in the window to get them up to speed for the season.

Then I would think about fullback replacements or actual back ups who can provide us with something different.

I think we all know we need 3 mids but I don't see it happening unless we miss out on Bellingham. He's going to cost the best part of 150 million, we probably have a 200m warchest at best.

We need to be a bit more realistic with our transfer expectations with incoming and outgoings. Ox and Keita will leave so we will look to replace them. That's probably why we are also being linked with mount. Well with Bellingham that's your 200m done. Henderson and Fabinho will still be here regardless if they are good enough and he simply won't add numbers if we have them already, so a player for each position. I don't think he would want want Milner to leave as he's a good role model around the place, he's maybe 50/50 for a new contract.

I'm not sure if fullbacks are the easiest place to upgrade either, both in terms of starters and backups. Klopp will want to give Ramsay a chance next season after his injuries. Can we identify a right back as good going forward as Trent but better defensively? I think Klopp doesn't see any issues in the left side of defence.

Centre back wise we've struggled to get rid of Nat Phillips because we keep getting injuries, we'll probably replace him if he leaves in the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yeah it's shambolic, we are spending about 300k a week on two DM's that can't run anymore and can't even tackle. Stef aside Thiago is the only midfielder that's any good but is old, out for half a season every season and on about 200k a week himself. A mess.

Its just boring to even think about now. Squad planning/progression in that area has been really really bad - just hoping we are provided with the funds we need
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I think we all know we need 3 mids but I don't see it happening unless we miss out on Bellingham. He's going to cost the best part of 150 million, we probably have a 200m warchest at best.

We need to be a bit more realistic with our transfer expectations with incoming and outgoings. Ox and Keita will leave so we will look to replace them. That's probably why we are also being linked with mount. Well with Bellingham that's your 200m done. Henderson and Fabinho will still be here regardless if they are good enough and he simply won't add numbers if we have them already, so a player for each position. I don't think he would want want Milner to leave as he's a good role model around the place, he's maybe 50/50 for a new contract.

I'm not sure if fullbacks are the easiest place to upgrade either, both in terms of starters and backups. Klopp will want to give Ramsay a chance next season after his injuries. Can we identify a right back as good going forward as Trent but better defensively? I think Klopp doesn't see any issues in the left side of defence.

Centre back wise we've struggled to get rid of Nat Phillips because we keep getting injuries, we'll probably replace him if he leaves in the summer.

A lot to unpack there.

Firstly, all this Milner being a good role model is bloody mad. We have a team full of winners and yet we still need Milner around to set a good example? He should be let go, along with the likes of Bobby. We need to move on.

As for the full backs, its odd how people always throw out the line that who will we sign thats better? Neither have put up close to their creative numbers of the past and its absolutely mad how we go into another season where they are the only real viable options for those roles. Robbo will be 30 next season, we need another player who can challenge at least one of them. And i mean proper challenge, not Tsimikas level or someone like Ramsey who has shown nothing to suggest he warrants a single premier league minute next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
No way. Against City and Ajax he was top quality.

I am totally against the concept of waiting for players but we have to give this attack next season and then look to improve after that. There are so many issues in midfield, defence, full back that we have to address them first.

Absolutely agree. But to fund that rebuild we're going to have to bring some money in. Imagine thinking FSG are going to give us the £200m+ we need. Dreamland.

Jota could bring in £40m-£50m and we could pick Thuram up on a free. Not a massive downgrade but with some decent cash.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Absolutely agree. But to fund that rebuild we're going to have to bring some money in. Imagine thinking FSG are going to give us the £200m+ we need. Dreamland.

Think thats something we need to worry about in the summer. If the well is dry after one or two signings then we can revisit that. Id rather sell all the old players first.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I think we all know we need 3 mids but I don't see it happening unless we miss out on Bellingham. He's going to cost the best part of 150 million, we probably have a 200m warchest at best.

We need to be a bit more realistic with our transfer expectations with incoming and outgoings. Ox and Keita will leave so we will look to replace them. That's probably why we are also being linked with mount. Well with Bellingham that's your 200m done. Henderson and Fabinho will still be here regardless if they are good enough and he simply won't add numbers if we have them already, so a player for each position. I don't think he would want want Milner to leave as he's a good role model around the place, he's maybe 50/50 for a new contract.

I'm not sure if fullbacks are the easiest place to upgrade either, both in terms of starters and backups. Klopp will want to give Ramsay a chance next season after his injuries. Can we identify a right back as good going forward as Trent but better defensively? I think Klopp doesn't see any issues in the left side of defence.

Centre back wise we've struggled to get rid of Nat Phillips because we keep getting injuries, we'll probably replace him if he leaves in the summer.

To be fair weve never been in this unprecedented position where we have so many transfers we need to make and everybody agrees on it. Who knows what money we will have available but if FSG want to stay which it seems they are they would be rather dumb to not provide the money this summer.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Think thats something we need to worry about in the summer. If the well is dry after one or two signings then we can revisit that. Id rather sell all the old players first.

None of our old players are going to generate much money. If you look down the list of players who'd bring some decent cash in that we can afford to lose Jota would be the top of the list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
One positive (for me anyway) is that the sheer scale of what needs to be done means well have to get creative. Cant go out and get absolute sure things in every position of need, so going to have to use the data team to find some less obvious options.

We obviously wont be doing this much, but can make an argument that we need: at least one keeper depending on what happens with Kelleher; a fullback for each side, whether cover or starter potential; one or two CBs, at least one of which with a view to starting; three to four midfielders, at least two of which must be starters; another attacker if Bobby goes.

That is wild. Think we need to be doing minimum five outfielders in the summer really.

That should be doable, IMO. In the early Klopp years our summer transfers were much busier. Matip, Grujic, Gini, Karius, Mane and Klavan in the first summer. Then the following year Salah, Robbo, Ox and Solanke, but wed have done Keita and Virgil that summer too if allowed, instead did the pre-deal for Naby and got Virgil five months later.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
What other assets have a high value you'd want to sell? FSG won't fund all this. We're going to have to sell a couple.
I wouldn't sell our saleable assets eg Mo, Trent, etc. I'd keep our front line. We have enough players leaving as it is on frees?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I wouldn't sell our saleable assets eg Mo, Trent, etc. I'd keep our front line. We have enough players leaving as it is on frees?

If they raise the necessary money with releasing players on a free then that's fine. If we have to look beyond that then certain players aren't unsellable and if an offer comes in we should consider it. Nunez, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo (becuase he's new), Trent, Robbo, Konate, Bajcetic, Van Dijk, Alisson. They are the unsellable ones. I've probably missed a few out but would you lose sleep over others going if it was needed?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
One positive (for me anyway) is that the sheer scale of what needs to be done means well have to get creative. Cant go out and get absolute sure things in every position of need, so going to have to use the data team to find some less obvious options.

We obviously wont be doing this much, but can make an argument that we need: at least one keeper depending on what happens with Kelleher; a fullback for each side, whether cover or starter potential; one or two CBs, at least one of which with a view to starting; three to four midfielders, at least two of which must be starters; another attacker if Bobby goes.

That is wild. Think we need to be doing minimum five outfielders in the summer really.

That should be doable, IMO. In the early Klopp years our summer transfers were much busier. Matip, Grujic, Gini, Karius, Mane and Klavan in the first summer. Then the following year Salah, Robbo, Ox and Solanke, but wed have done Keita and Virgil that summer too if allowed, instead did the pre-deal for Naby and got Virgil five months later.

5 is absolutely doable and I cant accept how anyone can say its not. We were doing that or thereabouts in Klopps first three summers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
5 is absolutely doable and I cant accept how anyone can say its not. We were doing that or thereabouts in Klopps first three summers.

We had readily sellable premier league players like allen, benteke and sakho.  Our run to the final of the EL helped put sakho in the shop window, benteke goal scoring numbers in his final post ACL season for villa were in recent memory too.  Gomez hasn't looked good for about 3 yrs, since major surgery.  To raise funds we might need to sell some of our major players perhaps jota.  Maybe salah


I suspected we were looking at renewing firmino's contract, as perhaps diaz ( i'm guessing) hadn't settled and wanted to go to spain, where we could double our money. These are the sort of deals we might need to consider, I hope Diaz stays personally, but people saying we need 5,6,7 players, with no real major outgoings are being a bit wishful IMO
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
We had readily sellable premier league players like allen, benteke and sakho.  Our run to the final of the EL helped put sakho in the shop window, benteke goal scoring numbers in his final post ACL season for villa were in recent memory too.  Gomez hasn't looked good for about 3 yrs, since major surgery.  To raise funds we might need to sell some of our major players perhaps jota.  Maybe salah


I suspected we were looking at renewing firmino's contract, as perhaps diaz ( i'm guessing) hadn't settled and wanted to go to spain, where we could double our money. These are the sort of deals we might need to consider, I hope Diaz stays personally, but people saying we need 5,6,7 players, with no real major outgoings are being a bit wishful IMO

We are not selling Diaz and Jota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
If Matip, Phillips, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Ox, Fabinho, Firmino (and maybe Henderson  think hed get a decent fee) all leave in summer, thatll free up huge amount of wages.

If were smart with our signings, bringing in players in the 21-24 year old bracket who arent already at top clubs then we could conceivably front load our finances this summer on the transfer fees across 5-6 signings knowing the wage bill has steadily decreased for next few years too.

Its definitely possible, we just need to make decisions without any sentimentality.

Years of briefing the Athletic were smartest people in room, now is the summer to fucking prove it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Would be amazed if Gomez leaves unless we get a mad offer.  He's still young and homegrown.  The issue is the players in front of him being injured or losing form.  As fourth choice we're not going to do much better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Would be amazed if Gomez leaves unless we get a mad offer.  He's still young and homegrown.  The issue is the players in front of him being injured or losing form.  As fourth choice we're not going to do much better.

Fair enough, hes probably not a priority to upgrade upon in the summer. A Konate style signing to replace Matip and Gomez 4th choice with a top class 6 in front of defence and suddenly thats looking a lot healthier.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Personally I think we need to more ruthless with players like Fabinho Keita Gomez Ox Milner probably Bobby and Henderson but maybe not this summer with Henderson.



How Ruthless

Would you take £60-75m for Salah or a big offer on a few others?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Ill be accused of wanting Klopp out for this by those all gearing up for an inquisition in the post match thread. Hopefully Ive made very clear thats not what I want, at all.

That said, what was he thinking in the summer when we didnt get Txhouameni and he decided he was happy spending 65+ million on a forward. If we had money for both or not, either way he looked at our midfield options and thought we could cope. But in reality it cant run, cant pass, cant tackle.

We can go back and dissect whatever, but theres no one anywhere on the planet who could have predicted that so many players would have such a drop off. Its not just one or two midfielders. Matip was about the best CB in Europe last season and now looks worse than Harry Maguire.
