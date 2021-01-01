Shocking how the bare minimum this summer is 3 midfielders and a Center back.



Been spoken to death but our midfield is appalling for a club with our aspirations. Henderson and Milner starting games together in 2023. Fabinho has fell off a cliff. We need a whole new starting midfield and we need them early in the window to get them up to speed for the season.



Then I would think about fullback replacements or actual back ups who can provide us with something different.



I think we all know we need 3 mids but I don't see it happening unless we miss out on Bellingham. He's going to cost the best part of 150 million, we probably have a 200m warchest at best.We need to be a bit more realistic with our transfer expectations with incoming and outgoings. Ox and Keita will leave so we will look to replace them. That's probably why we are also being linked with mount. Well with Bellingham that's your 200m done. Henderson and Fabinho will still be here regardless if they are good enough and he simply won't add numbers if we have them already, so a player for each position. I don't think he would want want Milner to leave as he's a good role model around the place, he's maybe 50/50 for a new contract.I'm not sure if fullbacks are the easiest place to upgrade either, both in terms of starters and backups. Klopp will want to give Ramsay a chance next season after his injuries. Can we identify a right back as good going forward as Trent but better defensively? I think Klopp doesn't see any issues in the left side of defence.Centre back wise we've struggled to get rid of Nat Phillips because we keep getting injuries, we'll probably replace him if he leaves in the summer.