So it seems like Bellingham, Mount, Nunes, and we may or may not be interested in Gvardiol. Also may or may not be interested in Florentino Luis.



Is that what most people are anticipating for the summer?



I know precious fuck-all about these players really, but just from what I've read about them I'm hoping for Bellingham and two of Kone, Thuram and Ugarte. I don't want any part of Mason Mount, personally (why buy a player for a position he isn't naturally suited for at a large fee when you can buy someone for less who is a natural in the midfield and whose ceiling may actually be even higher). If the analytics nerds at the club are happy with Nunes, I'd be happy with him as one of the two in addition to Jude. Gravenberch, Le Fee and Sukic seem like decent options. Doubt Barella would leave Italy, to be honest. Do they ever? But three of them, because I don't think it's wise to lay a heavy burden at the feet of Bajcetic (and his inclusion helps take the pressure off the new boys, so it's a win-win).I'd really like a central defender as well. If we could stump up the funds for Gvardiol, perfect. Steal a march on Barca for N'Dicka on a free, fine. It would be nice to get that process of turnover back there started now.