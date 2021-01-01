« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 280 281 282 283 284 [285]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 404360 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,829
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11360 on: Today at 09:04:54 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:51:48 am
Klopp articulating the need to spend and justification ✅
Links to Gravenberch and Barella ✅

Saw the links to Barella. He should be the alternative if Bellingham doesnt sign. Or sign both. Gravenberch is great as well.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,791
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11361 on: Today at 09:07:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:54 am
Saw the links to Barella. He should be the alternative if Bellingham doesnt sign. Or sign both. Gravenberch is great as well.

No excuses come summer that players aren't available, there are lots of excellent midfielders around who'd improve us.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,829
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11362 on: Today at 09:21:08 am »
Christian Falk on Bellingham

I heard that Jude Bellingham is keeping a very close eye on what Liverpool are doing at the moment. Ive been told nobody should think hes a player that wouldnt go to Liverpool because of the difficult situation theyre in, the head of football at the BILD Group wrote.

Its the other way around  hes actually the kind of guy who would love to go to a club where he can change their fortunes.

At Liverpool, he sees that the club is in need of him and that he can build something there, so thats why the side remains an interesting option for him.

As you see in the Premier League, theyre not massively far away from the Champions League places but its important to note that Champions League qualification isnt a deal-breaker for Bellingham. Of course, it wouldnt hurt Liverpools chances!
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11363 on: Today at 09:23:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:21:08 am
Christian Falk on Bellingham

I heard that Jude Bellingham is keeping a very close eye on what Liverpool are doing at the moment. Ive been told nobody should think hes a player that wouldnt go to Liverpool because of the difficult situation theyre in, the head of football at the BILD Group wrote.

Its the other way around  hes actually the kind of guy who would love to go to a club where he can change their fortunes.

At Liverpool, he sees that the club is in need of him and that he can build something there, so thats why the side remains an interesting option for him.

As you see in the Premier League, theyre not massively far away from the Champions League places but its important to note that Champions League qualification isnt a deal-breaker for Bellingham. Of course, it wouldnt hurt Liverpools chances!

Stop it.

Actually gonna be gutted if this doesn't happen at this point. I'm 34, I should be above this type of transfer fetishism  ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11364 on: Today at 09:24:18 am »
Get me a relegation so Jude definitely wants to sign and turn around our fortunes!!
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,991
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11365 on: Today at 10:10:44 am »
Why are people so high on Gravenbach?
Dont have a strong view - just interested people seem to view him as a slam dunk

Also a Bellingham plus Gravenbach summer still wouldnt address our biggest need
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,393
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11366 on: Today at 10:12:38 am »
I'd be quite happy with the signing of Bellingham, just as long as it doesn't stop us from signing another couple of midfielders and a centre-back. And for that to happen, I think we're going to definitely need to be playing CL football next season.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11367 on: Today at 10:30:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:10:44 am
Why are people so high on Gravenbach?
Dont have a strong view - just interested people seem to view him as a slam dunk

Also a Bellingham plus Gravenbach summer still wouldnt address our biggest need

I'd be happy if he is the 3rd midfielder we add after Bellingham and an athletic 6. Good age and profile, stuggled a bit to get minutes and was a cheap buy for Bayern at around £20m, we could give them a profit and still see it as a cheap punt. Plus he is 6ft+, quick and quite physical which is what we need to add to the team
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11368 on: Today at 10:34:06 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:10:44 am
Why are people so high on Gravenbach?
Dont have a strong view - just interested people seem to view him as a slam dunk

Also a Bellingham plus Gravenbach summer still wouldnt address our biggest need

Yeah, a 6/DM is essential. Alvarez or Luis for me, with Bellingham & Kone/Thuram would be exactly what we need for midfield.

Then another CB.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,145
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11369 on: Today at 10:37:29 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:10:44 am
Why are people so high on Gravenbach?
Dont have a strong view - just interested people seem to view him as a slam dunk

Also a Bellingham plus Gravenbach summer still wouldnt address our biggest need
Isn't Gravenbach another player who has been underwhelming after leaving the Dutch league? I'd like to steer clear from them.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11370 on: Today at 10:43:48 am »
The DM at Sporting seems to be the Hipster choice right now.

21 and just over 6.0 tall.

Saudi FC have been heavily linked with him the last few weeks.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11371 on: Today at 10:46:07 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:43:48 am
The DM at Sporting seems to be the Hipster choice right now.

21 and just over 6.0 tall.

Saudi FC have been heavily linked with him the last few weeks.

Ugarte. Not as athletic at Luis nor as polished as Alvarez, for me anyway. Clearly a lot of potential though.

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,099
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11372 on: Today at 11:32:21 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:24:18 am
Get me a relegation so Jude definitely wants to sign and turn around our fortunes!!

Bizarrely I was deaming last night we'd been relegated and were 19 points clear at the top of the Championship and about to be promoted.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,991
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11373 on: Today at 11:39:02 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:46:07 am
Ugarte. Not as athletic at Luis nor as polished as Alvarez, for me anyway. Clearly a lot of potential though.



Statsbomb put his radar up this week hes over 10 possession adjusted tackles and interceptions per 90 never seen higher
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,099
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11374 on: Today at 11:45:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:54 am
Saw the links to Barella. He should be the alternative if Bellingham doesnt sign. Or sign both. Gravenberch is great as well.

I like the idea of Barella as well. Has a wide range of skills and 26 so peak age; now would be a time he wants to win things. Inter a bit skint too, so get an early offer in.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11375 on: Today at 11:49:56 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:39:02 am
Statsbomb put his radar up this week hes over 10 possession adjusted tackles and interceptions per 90 never seen higher

Guess we will all be scouting him vs Arsenal then, see how he gets on against a very good premier league team
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,068
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11376 on: Today at 11:56:07 am »
Going to cost some amount of coin this, let's hope FSG have the stomach for it 🤞
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,966
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11377 on: Today at 12:34:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:21:08 am
Christian Falk on Bellingham

I heard that Jude Bellingham is keeping a very close eye on what Liverpool are doing at the moment. Ive been told nobody should think hes a player that wouldnt go to Liverpool because of the difficult situation theyre in, the head of football at the BILD Group wrote.

Its the other way around  hes actually the kind of guy who would love to go to a club where he can change their fortunes.

At Liverpool, he sees that the club is in need of him and that he can build something there, so thats why the side remains an interesting option for him.

As you see in the Premier League, theyre not massively far away from the Champions League places but its important to note that Champions League qualification isnt a deal-breaker for Bellingham. Of course, it wouldnt hurt Liverpools chances!
What a guy   
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,099
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11378 on: Today at 12:34:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:34:23 pm
What a guy   

Klopp kind of guy
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,505
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11379 on: Today at 01:04:21 pm »
Liverpool are serious about the possibility of signing Nicolò Barella (26), reports @86_longo. Inter want to keep the midfielder but value the Italian at around 75 million.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11380 on: Today at 01:45:59 pm »
Barella, Kone, Thuram, Ugarte, Bellingham.

Hoping for 3 of them. If Bellingham is a no go Barella would be the one imo.

Not:
Nunes - looks average at Wolves
Mount - high wages and been awful this season.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11381 on: Today at 02:01:38 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:45:59 pm
Barella, Kone, Thuram, Ugarte, Bellingham.

Hoping for 3 of them. If Bellingham is a no go Barella would be the one imo.

Not:
Nunes - looks average at Wolves
Mount - high wages and been awful this season.

Being realistic, we can probably get by with 2 high quality midfielders and a centre back, the third can be a cheaper option


Ideally:

Bellingham
Gravenberch
Sukic

we then need a top quality centre back and someone for the Salah role if hes sold to raise funds



Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,160
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11382 on: Today at 02:28:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:45:59 pm
Barella, Kone, Thuram, Ugarte, Bellingham.

Hoping for 3 of them. If Bellingham is a no go Barella would be the one imo.

Not:
Nunes - looks average at Wolves
Mount - high wages and been awful this season.

I'd do an exchange with GOT for you at this point.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,672
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11383 on: Today at 02:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:04:21 pm
Liverpool are serious about the possibility of signing Nicolò Barella (26), reports @86_longo. Inter want to keep the midfielder but value the Italian at around 75 million.
86 Longo? ;D

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,160
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11384 on: Today at 02:33:00 pm »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11385 on: Today at 02:46:50 pm »
So it seems like Bellingham, Mount, Nunes, and we may or may not be interested in Gvardiol. Also may or may not be interested in Florentino Luis.

Is that what most people are anticipating for the summer?
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11386 on: Today at 02:48:00 pm »
If we don't sign a defensive midfielder this summer we may as well give up.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11387 on: Today at 02:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:46:50 pm
So it seems like Bellingham, Mount, Nunes, and we may or may not be interested in Gvardiol. Also may or may not be interested in Florentino Luis.

Is that what most people are anticipating for the summer?

We will add a few midfielders, two for definite, potential for a third and a central defender

-Bellingham is a genuine link but not nailed on
-Other signings are work in progress and not as advanced

Hopefully we revert to the Jota/Konate profile and not fall into the trap of signing superstars



 
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11388 on: Today at 03:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:48:00 pm
If we don't sign a defensive midfielder this summer we may as well give up.

For me whether we sign two CM's or three, one of them has to be a number 6 in my opinion.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,697
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11389 on: Today at 03:01:17 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,419
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11390 on: Today at 03:09:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:41:22 pm
Back this man. NOW!!!!!

"It's not helpful [if we don't get Champions League]. Money always has an impact. But this cannot be that much of an impact, let me say it like this.

"Of course it is influential but this is a summer where we have to be in the market, definitely.

"So my job is to make it 100% clear what we need from a sports point of view and then other people are responsible for giving us the resources or whatever. I have nothing to do with that.

"So I think we've played five years in a row in the Champions League, which is massive and we went to the final three times in that time, which is massive from a money point of view.

"We built a stand and a training ground and the club is in a really good place, but around us, a few people are speeding up a little bit and you cannot ignore that. You cannot ignore that.

"It's still about bringing in the right players, it's not about bringing in a lot. It's about the right player. And thank God in the world of football there are a lot of right players. Not all of them are affordable, or want to come but there are a lot of really good players out there. That is it."
As Jack points out, this is the next iteration of Jurgen's public advocacy and the 'we made so much money' is a clear escalation beyond what he's said previously

Emphasises the absolute urgency that we qualify for the CL next year, rather than face more uncertainty (as Klopp makes apparent is the current status) as to whether the the clubs resources will be invested in transfers.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,519
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11391 on: Today at 03:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:46:50 pm
So it seems like Bellingham, Mount, Nunes, and we may or may not be interested in Gvardiol. Also may or may not be interested in Florentino Luis.

Is that what most people are anticipating for the summer?

I know precious fuck-all about these players really, but just from what I've read about them I'm hoping for Bellingham and two of Kone, Thuram and Ugarte. I don't want any part of Mason Mount, personally (why buy a player for a position he isn't naturally suited for at a large fee when you can buy someone for less who is a natural in the midfield and whose ceiling may actually be even higher). If the analytics nerds at the club are happy with Nunes, I'd be happy with him as one of the two in addition to Jude. Gravenberch, Le Fee and Sukic seem like decent options. Doubt Barella would leave Italy, to be honest. Do they ever? But three of them, because I don't think it's wise to lay a heavy burden at the feet of Bajcetic (and his inclusion helps take the pressure off the new boys, so it's a win-win).

I'd really like a central defender as well. If we could stump up the funds for Gvardiol, perfect. Steal a march on Barca for N'Dicka on a free, fine. It would be nice to get that process of turnover back there started now.

Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11392 on: Today at 03:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:46:50 pm
So it seems like Bellingham, Mount, Nunes, and we may or may not be interested in Gvardiol. Also may or may not be interested in Florentino Luis.

Is that what most people are anticipating for the summer?

we should swerve Gvardiol, good player but we can find someone better for much less
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,393
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11393 on: Today at 04:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:46:50 pm
So it seems like Bellingham, Mount, Nunes,and we may or may not be interested in Gvardiol. Also may or may not be interested in Florentino Luis.

Is that what most people are anticipating for the summer?

Be a bit underwhelming if we sign those two. A little worrying as well, given we could really do with a number 6/DM type signing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 280 281 282 283 284 [285]   Go Up
« previous next »
 