Christian Falk on Bellingham
I heard that Jude Bellingham is keeping a very close eye on what Liverpool are doing at the moment. Ive been told nobody should think hes a player that wouldnt go to Liverpool because of the difficult situation theyre in, the head of football at the BILD Group wrote.
Its the other way around hes actually the kind of guy who would love to go to a club where he can change their fortunes.
At Liverpool, he sees that the club is in need of him and that he can build something there, so thats why the side remains an interesting option for him.
As you see in the Premier League, theyre not massively far away from the Champions League places but its important to note that Champions League qualification isnt a deal-breaker for Bellingham. Of course, it wouldnt hurt Liverpools chances!