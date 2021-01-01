« previous next »
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11360 on: Today at 09:04:54 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:51:48 am
Klopp articulating the need to spend and justification ✅
Links to Gravenberch and Barella ✅

Saw the links to Barella. He should be the alternative if Bellingham doesnt sign. Or sign both. Gravenberch is great as well.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11361 on: Today at 09:07:05 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:54 am
Saw the links to Barella. He should be the alternative if Bellingham doesnt sign. Or sign both. Gravenberch is great as well.

No excuses come summer that players aren't available, there are lots of excellent midfielders around who'd improve us.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11362 on: Today at 09:21:08 am
Christian Falk on Bellingham

I heard that Jude Bellingham is keeping a very close eye on what Liverpool are doing at the moment. Ive been told nobody should think hes a player that wouldnt go to Liverpool because of the difficult situation theyre in, the head of football at the BILD Group wrote.

Its the other way around  hes actually the kind of guy who would love to go to a club where he can change their fortunes.

At Liverpool, he sees that the club is in need of him and that he can build something there, so thats why the side remains an interesting option for him.

As you see in the Premier League, theyre not massively far away from the Champions League places but its important to note that Champions League qualification isnt a deal-breaker for Bellingham. Of course, it wouldnt hurt Liverpools chances!
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11363 on: Today at 09:23:52 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:21:08 am
Christian Falk on Bellingham

I heard that Jude Bellingham is keeping a very close eye on what Liverpool are doing at the moment. Ive been told nobody should think hes a player that wouldnt go to Liverpool because of the difficult situation theyre in, the head of football at the BILD Group wrote.

Its the other way around  hes actually the kind of guy who would love to go to a club where he can change their fortunes.

At Liverpool, he sees that the club is in need of him and that he can build something there, so thats why the side remains an interesting option for him.

As you see in the Premier League, theyre not massively far away from the Champions League places but its important to note that Champions League qualification isnt a deal-breaker for Bellingham. Of course, it wouldnt hurt Liverpools chances!

Stop it.

Actually gonna be gutted if this doesn't happen at this point. I'm 34, I should be above this type of transfer fetishism  ;D
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11364 on: Today at 09:24:18 am
Get me a relegation so Jude definitely wants to sign and turn around our fortunes!!
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11365 on: Today at 10:10:44 am
Why are people so high on Gravenbach?
Dont have a strong view - just interested people seem to view him as a slam dunk

Also a Bellingham plus Gravenbach summer still wouldnt address our biggest need
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11366 on: Today at 10:12:38 am
I'd be quite happy with the signing of Bellingham, just as long as it doesn't stop us from signing another couple of midfielders and a centre-back. And for that to happen, I think we're going to definitely need to be playing CL football next season.
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11367 on: Today at 10:30:11 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:10:44 am
Why are people so high on Gravenbach?
Dont have a strong view - just interested people seem to view him as a slam dunk

Also a Bellingham plus Gravenbach summer still wouldnt address our biggest need

I'd be happy if he is the 3rd midfielder we add after Bellingham and an athletic 6. Good age and profile, stuggled a bit to get minutes and was a cheap buy for Bayern at around £20m, we could give them a profit and still see it as a cheap punt. Plus he is 6ft+, quick and quite physical which is what we need to add to the team
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11368 on: Today at 10:34:06 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:10:44 am
Why are people so high on Gravenbach?
Dont have a strong view - just interested people seem to view him as a slam dunk

Also a Bellingham plus Gravenbach summer still wouldnt address our biggest need

Yeah, a 6/DM is essential. Alvarez or Luis for me, with Bellingham & Kone/Thuram would be exactly what we need for midfield.

Then another CB.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11369 on: Today at 10:37:29 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:10:44 am
Why are people so high on Gravenbach?
Dont have a strong view - just interested people seem to view him as a slam dunk

Also a Bellingham plus Gravenbach summer still wouldnt address our biggest need
Isn't Gravenbach another player who has been underwhelming after leaving the Dutch league? I'd like to steer clear from them.
RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11370 on: Today at 10:43:48 am
The DM at Sporting seems to be the Hipster choice right now.

21 and just over 6.0 tall.

Saudi FC have been heavily linked with him the last few weeks.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11371 on: Today at 10:46:07 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:43:48 am
The DM at Sporting seems to be the Hipster choice right now.

21 and just over 6.0 tall.

Saudi FC have been heavily linked with him the last few weeks.

Ugarte. Not as athletic at Luis nor as polished as Alvarez, for me anyway. Clearly a lot of potential though.

rob1966

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11372 on: Today at 11:32:21 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:24:18 am
Get me a relegation so Jude definitely wants to sign and turn around our fortunes!!

Bizarrely I was deaming last night we'd been relegated and were 19 points clear at the top of the Championship and about to be promoted.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11373 on: Today at 11:39:02 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:46:07 am
Ugarte. Not as athletic at Luis nor as polished as Alvarez, for me anyway. Clearly a lot of potential though.



Statsbomb put his radar up this week hes over 10 possession adjusted tackles and interceptions per 90 never seen higher
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11374 on: Today at 11:45:08 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:54 am
Saw the links to Barella. He should be the alternative if Bellingham doesnt sign. Or sign both. Gravenberch is great as well.

I like the idea of Barella as well. Has a wide range of skills and 26 so peak age; now would be a time he wants to win things. Inter a bit skint too, so get an early offer in.
