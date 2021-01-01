Christian Falk on Bellingham



I heard that Jude Bellingham is keeping a very close eye on what Liverpool are doing at the moment. Ive been told nobody should think hes a player that wouldnt go to Liverpool because of the difficult situation theyre in, the head of football at the BILD Group wrote.



Its the other way around  hes actually the kind of guy who would love to go to a club where he can change their fortunes.



At Liverpool, he sees that the club is in need of him and that he can build something there, so thats why the side remains an interesting option for him.



As you see in the Premier League, theyre not massively far away from the Champions League places but its important to note that Champions League qualification isnt a deal-breaker for Bellingham. Of course, it wouldnt hurt Liverpools chances!