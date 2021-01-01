« previous next »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:51:48 am
Klopp articulating the need to spend and justification ✅
Links to Gravenberch and Barella ✅

Saw the links to Barella. He should be the alternative if Bellingham doesnt sign. Or sign both. Gravenberch is great as well.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:54 am
Saw the links to Barella. He should be the alternative if Bellingham doesnt sign. Or sign both. Gravenberch is great as well.

No excuses come summer that players aren't available, there are lots of excellent midfielders around who'd improve us.
Christian Falk on Bellingham

I heard that Jude Bellingham is keeping a very close eye on what Liverpool are doing at the moment. Ive been told nobody should think hes a player that wouldnt go to Liverpool because of the difficult situation theyre in, the head of football at the BILD Group wrote.

Its the other way around  hes actually the kind of guy who would love to go to a club where he can change their fortunes.

At Liverpool, he sees that the club is in need of him and that he can build something there, so thats why the side remains an interesting option for him.

As you see in the Premier League, theyre not massively far away from the Champions League places but its important to note that Champions League qualification isnt a deal-breaker for Bellingham. Of course, it wouldnt hurt Liverpools chances!
Stop it.

Actually gonna be gutted if this doesn't happen at this point. I'm 34, I should be above this type of transfer fetishism  ;D
Get me a relegation so Jude definitely wants to sign and turn around our fortunes!!
Why are people so high on Gravenbach?
Dont have a strong view - just interested people seem to view him as a slam dunk

Also a Bellingham plus Gravenbach summer still wouldnt address our biggest need
I'd be quite happy with the signing of Bellingham, just as long as it doesn't stop us from signing another couple of midfielders and a centre-back. And for that to happen, I think we're going to definitely need to be playing CL football next season.
