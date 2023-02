Christian Falk on Bellingham



“I heard that Jude Bellingham is keeping a very close eye on what Liverpool are doing at the moment. I’ve been told nobody should think he’s a player that wouldn’t go to Liverpool because of the difficult situation they’re in,” the head of football at the BILD Group wrote.



“It’s the other way around – he’s actually the kind of guy who would love to go to a club where he can change their fortunes.



“At Liverpool, he sees that the club is in need of him and that he can build something there, so that’s why the side remains an interesting option for him.



“As you see in the Premier League, they’re not massively far away from the Champions League places but it’s important to note that Champions League qualification isn’t a deal-breaker for Bellingham. Of course, it wouldn’t hurt Liverpool’s chances!”