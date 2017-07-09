« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:55:49 pm
Didn't we just sell Nico Williams  ;D

If we're selling Kelleher I imagine we'll use his fee to bring in someone bigger, Adrian is probably off too so maybe wouldn't be surprised if we sign a goalie who's contract has expired. That said if there's someone decent with a year left on their deals who might not be first choice at their current side we could try for someone a little bit better if they aren't too expensive.

Rice an interesting shout, certainly more so if West Ham go down but would still set us back a bit. I'd definitely like Mount too providing he's a decent price, that said, not my money etc etc

Ron-Robert Zieler is the one thats been rumoured, his contract is up this summer, hugely experienced goalie, also I think counts as homegrown as he was in the youth ranks at Man Utd. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11321 on: Yesterday at 04:13:16 pm »
No need to get some has-been German. Just promote Harvey Davies or Ali's apprentice that Pitaluga kid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11322 on: Yesterday at 04:20:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:13:16 pm
No need to get some has-been German. Just promote Harvey Davies or Ali's apprentice that Pitaluga kid.

The key is getting someone HG anyway for 2nd and 3rd choice keepers and can step in if needed. The likes of Scott Carson, Rob Green and Lee Grant have been used for that purpose.

Adrian was a real waste of a spot this season and leaves us, currently, at full capacity for non-HG players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11323 on: Yesterday at 06:55:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:25:01 am
Linked to Bastoni today. Next year will be the final year of his contract.
FBref comparison #2 is Joe gomez
https://fbref.com/en/players/75b86fb3/Alessandro-Bastoni
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11324 on: Yesterday at 06:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:43:50 am
Tyler Adams and that kid on wing at Leeds.

Lloyd Kelly at Bournemouth is possible we went for him before no idea how good he is but HG and can play CB/LB.

Ward-Prowse / Lavia are maybes.

I think from that you can guess who I think is getting relegated !
Adams is only a 6 not big enough for Klopp. I dont think he good enough for a top 6 club rn.
Kelly wont say good enough
Ward-Prowse not good enough. Lavia fits the profile size wise klopp looking for a 6 but his number dont suggest he good enough
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11325 on: Yesterday at 07:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:05:01 am
So anyone who watched Johann Lepenant and is he any good? Also, who are the next great midfielders/centre backs out of France who aren't Thuram? Feels like a market we should absolutely be just picking the best of each out of Ligue 1/2 who under 23 and just seeing how they do
More impressed by his teammate in MF
https://fbref.com/en/players/f81ef10d/Maxence-Caqueret
Also his teammate who not playing as starter as much because he out of contract in the summer and been linked to Liverpool before is very good
https://fbref.com/en/players/a5db0bec/Houssem-Aouar
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11326 on: Yesterday at 07:12:37 pm »
You;re obsessed with Fbref mate.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11327 on: Yesterday at 07:25:32 pm »
He might not be most fans' #1 option to come in as our new #6 (he's not mine either, fwiw), but Ruben Neves just seems like the kind of DM Klopp will target if Fabinho leaves. Lijnders has mentioned in the past that he likes the player.

Last year of contract this summer (hence will cost less than his value), lots of PL experience, will be 26, captained Porto & wolves hence has vital leadership qualities. I think that because he's in last year of contract, & apparently wants to leave (even last summer), he'll be someone we look at, since we are spending big money already on Jude + 1/2 others.

While I get that he appears just a bit more mobile than Fabinho, he apparently does have surprisingly good defensive numbers (Paul Tomkins did a profile on him in Jan). I always remember that Klopp said that his DM must be someone who can "play football" also, not just run around winning balls. Neves might have other weaknesses, but playing football (in terms of playmaking from deep) is not one of them.

With us loosing experienced CMs in Keita, Ox, Milner & possibly Fabinho, Klopp will want to bring in at least one midfielder in that 24-29 age bracket.

If he is the one, I have made my peace with it. His low-ish fee + all the other things that make him appealing make him the kind of opportunistic deal LFC might go for.

Or, plus Wolves just bought 2 CMs in January window. They are clearly preparing for more than just Nunes' departure.

Just saying.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11328 on: Yesterday at 07:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:43:50 am
Lloyd Kelly at Bournemouth is possible we went for him before no idea how good he is but HG and can play CB/LB.

He looks class from what I've seen of him and would suit us well but unfortunately I think he'll most likely go to another club. Lloyd, I'm ready to be heartbroken.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11329 on: Yesterday at 07:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:12:37 pm
You;re obsessed with Fbref mate.  ;D
It helps give the tools to compare players for what being looking for, mostly for passing, carrying etc.
Watching is important for stuff too but can easily see players who wont fit by just seeing numbers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11330 on: Yesterday at 07:48:52 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:45:12 pm
It helps give the tools to compare players for what being looking for, mostly for passing, carrying etc.
Watching is important for stuff too but can easily see players who wont fit by just seeing numbers

Don't different managers and different styles ask different questions of players though?

Hard to have good progressive passing numbers etc. if your manager just wants you to lump it forward whenever you get the ball.

Some players may be capable of more than their numbers suggest, that's where scouting and the eye test comes in to play. You have to marry the two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11331 on: Yesterday at 07:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:27:06 pm
Lloyd, I'm ready to be heartbroken.

This is the sort of content I'm here for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11332 on: Yesterday at 08:13:54 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:48:52 pm
Don't different managers and different styles ask different questions of players though?

Hard to have good progressive passing numbers etc. if your manager just wants you to lump it forward whenever you get the ball.

Some players may be capable of more than their numbers suggest, that's where scouting and the eye test comes in to play. You have to marry the two.
Yea it can that what can be so tricky with MF etc sometimes.
Your looking for thresholds and percentiles that what FBref so helpful but also need watch and see the team in parts with it. The numbers come from watching the game so.
Scouting department does well with this overall.
Also need to see how good players do the role tactically and under pressure(which they also have numbers for).


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11333 on: Yesterday at 08:34:10 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 06:58:52 pm
Adams is only a 6 not big enough for Klopp. I dont think he good enough for a top 6 club rn.
Kelly wont say good enough
Ward-Prowse not good enough. Lavia fits the profile size wise klopp looking for a 6 but his number dont suggest he good enough

Adams can play a number of positions and could be a good squad player good engine and never injured.

Its hard to say if Ward-Prowse is good enough I believe if he was in our squad this last few seasons he would play plenty and he might not look great but imo I think he would be decent here....he isnt flash but a hard worker someone who is clearly a good PL CM.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11334 on: Yesterday at 09:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:34:10 pm
Adams can play a number of positions and could be a good squad player good engine and never injured.

Its hard to say if Ward-Prowse is good enough I believe if he was in our squad this last few seasons he would play plenty and he might not look great but imo I think he would be decent here....he isnt flash but a hard worker someone who is clearly a good PL CM.

I'd take him,good (not great) PL level player,never injured and what a set piece he has in him.

Not everyone in the team has to be star quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11335 on: Yesterday at 09:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 09:01:35 pm
I'd take him,good (not great) PL level player,never injured and what a set piece he has in him.

Not everyone in the team has to be star quality.

Exactly my point and homegrown too which helps !
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11336 on: Yesterday at 09:12:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:52:22 pm
This is the sort of content I'm here for.

:D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11337 on: Yesterday at 10:38:34 pm »
Bit of a plea for transfers from Klopp in the embargoed presser.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11338 on: Yesterday at 10:41:22 pm »
Back this man. NOW!!!!!

"It's not helpful [if we don't get Champions League]. Money always has an impact. But this cannot be that much of an impact, let me say it like this.

"Of course it is influential but this is a summer where we have to be in the market, definitely.

"So my job is to make it 100% clear what we need from a sports point of view and then other people are responsible for giving us the resources or whatever. I have nothing to do with that.

"So I think we've played five years in a row in the Champions League, which is massive and we went to the final three times in that time, which is massive from a money point of view.

"We built a stand and a training ground and the club is in a really good place, but around us, a few people are speeding up a little bit and you cannot ignore that. You cannot ignore that.

"It's still about bringing in the right players, it's not about bringing in a lot. It's about the right player. And thank God in the world of football there are a lot of right players. Not all of them are affordable, or want to come but there are a lot of really good players out there. That is it."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11339 on: Yesterday at 10:45:35 pm »
Read as well that thing about CL football is he cannot wait to see whether we get it or not to determine spend and that he probably wants to lock in his transfers now.

Have to say Klopp has mentioned this a few times now and I am not a fan of this. We are one of the biggest clubs in world football, the manager shouldnt be really making public pleas for transfers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11340 on: Yesterday at 10:55:44 pm »
Pretty much what a lot of fans have been saying, hopefully even the most ardent of supporters of the owners will agree that severe investment is required
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11341 on: Yesterday at 11:02:47 pm »
Put in some of your own money you tight fuckers. The man needs to be backed either way
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11342 on: Yesterday at 11:03:02 pm »
Getting the players in early is really important if we are going to have a full preseason setting up a new structure in the team. We need 4 top singings this summer with 2/3 additions to the starting 11 for the first match next season, the others can take a bit longer to be integrated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11343 on: Yesterday at 11:20:09 pm »
First time hes ever linked the money hes made them to how much they should invest . Should probably have done it sooner but its the right thing to do now and pretty gloves off stuff (done in a very Jurgen way)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11344 on: Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm »
Imagine not backing the best manager in the world. Massive pressure on FSG to spend some money for once. If they don't and Klopp walks I'll understand it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11345 on: Yesterday at 11:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:52:37 am
Ouattara is currently in the top 5 for Goals and Assist creation in Europe! He seems decent.

https://fbref.com/en/players/2f9e4435/Dango-Ouattara

I really like Adams at Leeds, country captain as well. I'd much prefer him over Nunes or Mount.

Probably worth a punt based on his wages alone!!! ;D :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11346 on: Yesterday at 11:41:54 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:52:22 pm
This is the sort of content I'm here for.

A bit of an obscure reference
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11347 on: Yesterday at 11:52:04 pm »
So.... Bellingham and Gravenberch. That'll do nicely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11348 on: Today at 12:28:40 am »
Gravenberch is unhappy with his game time at Bayern. He would walk into our midfield set up and we were linked with him when he was at Ajax.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11349 on: Today at 12:55:44 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:28:40 am
Gravenberch is unhappy with his game time at Bayern. He would walk into our midfield set up and we were linked with him when he was at Ajax.

Would be fantastic, but surely Bayern don't let him leave.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11350 on: Today at 01:41:33 am »
He want's to play regularly though and he feels he isn't getting that. If he came to us I'm sure he'd start like 80% of games.  We should've bought him before he moved to Bayern. :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11351 on: Today at 02:03:28 am »
The line about there being "a lot of right players" is interesting. Does this signal a slight change of approach?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11352 on: Today at 02:16:38 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:41:22 pm


"So my job is to make it 100% clear what we need from a sports point of view and then other people are responsible for giving us the resources or whatever. I have nothing to do with that.

"So I think we've played five years in a row in the Champions League, which is massive and we went to the final three times in that time, which is massive from a money point of view.

"We built a stand and a training ground and the club is in a really good place, but around us, a few people are speeding up a little bit and you cannot ignore that. You cannot ignore that.

INTO MY VEINS
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11353 on: Today at 05:49:27 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:03:28 am
The line about there being "a lot of right players" is interesting. Does this signal a slight change of approach?

I think hes suggesting if we dont get a first choice we should still sign someone, the right player is a profile rather than a specific person
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11354 on: Today at 06:55:05 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:55:44 am
Would be fantastic, but surely Bayern don't let him leave.

I dont see it happening unless he really agitates for a move
