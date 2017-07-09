He might not be most fans' #1 option to come in as our new #6 (he's not mine either, fwiw), but Ruben Neves just seems like the kind of DM Klopp will target if Fabinho leaves. Lijnders has mentioned in the past that he likes the player.



Last year of contract this summer (hence will cost less than his value), lots of PL experience, will be 26, captained Porto & wolves hence has vital leadership qualities. I think that because he's in last year of contract, & apparently wants to leave (even last summer), he'll be someone we look at, since we are spending big money already on Jude + 1/2 others.



While I get that he appears just a bit more mobile than Fabinho, he apparently does have surprisingly good defensive numbers (Paul Tomkins did a profile on him in Jan). I always remember that Klopp said that his DM must be someone who can "play football" also, not just run around winning balls. Neves might have other weaknesses, but playing football (in terms of playmaking from deep) is not one of them.



With us loosing experienced CMs in Keita, Ox, Milner & possibly Fabinho, Klopp will want to bring in at least one midfielder in that 24-29 age bracket.



If he is the one, I have made my peace with it. His low-ish fee + all the other things that make him appealing make him the kind of opportunistic deal LFC might go for.



Or, plus Wolves just bought 2 CMs in January window. They are clearly preparing for more than just Nunes' departure.



Just saying.