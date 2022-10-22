Just looking at the teams at the bottom of the table, so we think the club might decide to go after a few signings from relegated sides like weve done in the past?



if so who is worth going after?







Pickfords annoyingly off the table now.Didn't realise how tight it is down there actually, anyone from maybe Palace down could go. Southampton have a few decent youngsters...but their decent youngsters seem to be ones they signed from Abu Dhabi who probably have a buyback clause. Adams from Leeds if we want a pure destroyer? They seem to have a few decent young attackers. Rice? Bowen? Nunes? Neves? Neto? Ait-Nouri? Maddison? Barnes? Dewsbury-Hall? Justin? Dont see anyone from Bournemouth we'd want. Lloyd Kelly we were linked with many moons ago. If Kelleher is leaving there's maybe an experienced goalie to pick up from one of them as a back-up