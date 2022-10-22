« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11280 on: Today at 03:57:30 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11281 on: Today at 04:03:32 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm
This sounds like the exact opposite of every midfielder klopps ever signed or any midfield role hes ever given a player
Bellingham will have a role in a system like everyone else
My guess he will be highest of the 3 Mfers for Klopp. Would be a little shocked if plays the controller role right away. Probably more position where Henderson is then thiago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11282 on: Today at 07:00:23 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm
This sounds like the exact opposite of every midfielder klopps ever signed or any midfield role hes ever given a player
Bellingham will have a role in a system like everyone else

Not sure if we will sign him, but Klopp loves a box to box midfielder who is incredibly athletic, big, quick and runs box to box all day long and is tactically astute.

I think that he fits the bill.  Nit sure of his tactical awareness mind as Ive not seen much of him.
We signed Grujic for this reason.. in the interview Grujic explains that Klopp told him this ..Can also ticked a lot of these boxes as does prime Henderson
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11283 on: Today at 07:19:26 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:00:23 am
Not sure if we will sign him, but Klopp loves a box to box midfielder who is incredibly athletic, big, quick and runs box to box all day long and is tactically astute.

I think that he fits the bill.  Nit sure of his tactical awareness mind as Ive not seen much of him.
We signed Grujic for this reason.. in the interview Grujic explains that Klopp told him this ..Can also ticked a lot of these boxes as does prime Henderson
I agree but I think by the time Can left, Klopp worked out he probably didnt fit many of the criteria youve outlined.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11284 on: Today at 08:01:15 am
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 12:05:02 am
One recurring theme in all the conversations for this article is that Bellingham is hugely intelligent and will think long-term  picking the right move is more important to him than a potential year without Champions League football. After Liverpools Real Madrid defeat, that scenario looks increasingly likely.

Another potential advantage for Liverpool is Klopps relationship with his former club. And with Liverpools director of football Julian Ward soon to depart, the managers role in trying to secure Bellingham could be particularly crucial.
 

I'd say it makes Champion's League football more likely, if anything, now we have only the league to focus on for the entire rest of our season. Our chances of winning multiple knock-out ties against top quality opponents were always pretty limited with the problems in our team, but we may find ways to get the wins we need for top four against PL fodder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11285 on: Today at 08:50:04 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:01:15 am
 

I'd say it makes Champion's League football more likely, if anything, now we have only the league to focus on for the entire rest of our season. Our chances of winning multiple knock-out ties against top quality opponents were always pretty limited with the problems in our team, but we may find ways to get the wins we need for top four against PL fodder.

Our next game against Madrid is three weeks away so its not even something we have to worry about. We play four league matches in that time so we will know pretty much what we have left to hold on to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11286 on: Today at 09:05:01 am
So anyone who watched Johann Lepenant and is he any good? Also, who are the next great midfielders/centre backs out of France who aren't Thuram? Feels like a market we should absolutely be just picking the best of each out of Ligue 1/2 who under 23 and just seeing how they do
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11287 on: Today at 09:09:12 am
Echo reporting via Sam Wallace that we have decided against appointing Paul Mitchell.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11288 on: Today at 09:25:01 am
Linked to Bastoni today. Next year will be the final year of his contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11289 on: Today at 09:59:07 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:25:01 am
Linked to Bastoni today. Next year will be the final year of his contract.

Baton down the hatches.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11290 on: Today at 09:59:49 am
Just looking at the teams at the bottom of the table, so we think the club might decide to go after a few signings from relegated sides like weve done in the past?

if so who is worth going after?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11292 on: Today at 10:43:50 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:40:36 am
Just looking at the teams at the bottom of the table, so we think the club might decide to go after a few signings from relegated sides like weve done in the past?

if so who is worth going after?

Tyler Adams and that kid on wing at Leeds.

Lloyd Kelly at Bournemouth is possible we went for him before no idea how good he is but HG and can play CB/LB.

Ward-Prowse / Lavia are maybes.

I think from that you can guess who I think is getting relegated !
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11293 on: Today at 10:47:15 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:40:36 am
Just looking at the teams at the bottom of the table, so we think the club might decide to go after a few signings from relegated sides like weve done in the past?

if so who is worth going after?



Pickfords annoyingly off the table now.

Didn't realise how tight it is down there actually, anyone from maybe Palace down could go. Southampton have a few decent youngsters...but their decent youngsters seem to be ones they signed from Abu Dhabi who probably have a buyback clause. Adams from Leeds if we want a pure destroyer? They seem to have a few decent young attackers. Rice? Bowen? Nunes? Neves? Neto? Ait-Nouri? Maddison? Barnes? Dewsbury-Hall? Justin? Dont see anyone from Bournemouth we'd want. Lloyd Kelly we were linked with many moons ago. If Kelleher is leaving there's maybe an experienced goalie to pick up from one of them as a back-up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11294 on: Today at 10:52:37 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:43:50 am
Tyler Adams and that kid on wing at Leeds.

Lloyd Kelly at Bournemouth is possible we went for him before no idea how good he is but HG and can play CB/LB.

Ward-Prowse / Lavia are maybes.

I think from that you can guess who I think is getting relegated !

Ouattara is currently in the top 5 for Goals and Assist creation in Europe! He seems decent.

https://fbref.com/en/players/2f9e4435/Dango-Ouattara

I really like Adams at Leeds, country captain as well. I'd much prefer him over Nunes or Mount.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11295 on: Today at 11:02:19 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:52:37 am
Ouattara is currently in the top 5 for Goals and Assist creation in Europe! He seems decent.

https://fbref.com/en/players/2f9e4435/Dango-Ouattara

I really like Adams at Leeds, country captain as well. I'd much prefer him over Nunes or Mount.

Ive got to admit ive never heard of that lad you mentioned !

I'll keep an eye on him we play them soon too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11296 on: Today at 11:14:12 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:47:15 am
Adams from Leeds if we want a pure destroyer?

That's the thing. Adams is a pure destroyer. Watched him a couple of times playing for Leipzig since I'm watching the Bundesliga.

I don't rate him that much because of his lack in other departments. He's good enough for a lesser ambitious side in the PL but is nowhere near the standards for a top 6 side.

Wouldn't take him at Anfield, much rather I'd have Susic, especially for the rumoured 15-20 million.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11297 on: Today at 11:19:16 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:40:36 am
Just looking at the teams at the bottom of the table, so we think the club might decide to go after a few signings from relegated sides like weve done in the past?

if so who is worth going after?

A curve ball with a bit of a lesser known player, Declan Rice.  He plays in midfield apparently.
