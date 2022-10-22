This sounds like the exact opposite of every midfielder klopps ever signed or any midfield role hes ever given a player
Bellingham will have a role in a system like everyone else
Not sure if we will sign him, but Klopp loves a box to box midfielder who is incredibly athletic, big, quick and runs box to box all day long and is tactically astute.
I think that he fits the bill. Nit sure of his tactical awareness mind as Ive not seen much of him.
We signed Grujic for this reason.. in the interview Grujic explains that Klopp told him this ..Can also ticked a lot of these boxes as does prime Henderson