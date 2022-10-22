Paul Tomkins, formerly of this Parish, has mentioned 2 or 3 times now that we actually BID for Tchouameni, Bellingham, & Caicedo (late in window) last summer transfer. Now, don't know if Tomkins as contacts at LFC, so don't know legitimacy of this, but thats what he's said on TTT.



Tchouameni -> chose RM



Bellingham -> BVB told us he's unavailable as they'd just sold Halaand.



Caicedo -> Brighton refused to do deal as it was late in window?



Anyway: Reason why I bring this up is because it would add credence to the idea that LFC probably have the money for Bellingham + others this coming summer. Ornestein basically saying that all things point to Bellingham joining us, & yet we know that we need more than just him.



The club knew that there was a possibiity to pay over 100M pounds for Jude, since he was probably going to improve further this season + explode during WC, UCL.



And as much as Klopp admires the overall package that Jude has, I doubt that he'd be chasing him this strongly if he knew that he would not have any money to buy other players in addition to Jude. Just last week he reiterated that there will be changes (plural) in the summer.



With every passing week its becoming difficult to see Fabinho remain at the club beyond the summer. His slow running has been badly exposed this season, & he looks gassed. Poor chap. He might be on the block too.



So then, Jude + Nunes + new #6?