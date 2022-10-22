« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 277 278 279 280 281 [282]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 398839 times)

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11240 on: Yesterday at 01:51:08 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:47:56 pm
How would he know?

Erik is at the wheel just let him write whatever numbers he wants we are back baby UNITED are back

What the follow up to his response should have been where is he going to go ?

Basically if he dont join us he has the pick of every club in the world so Rio is playing the percentages game maybe giving him too much credit as he is thick as sh*t.

Logged

Offline Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 677
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11241 on: Yesterday at 02:21:55 pm »
Antonio Silva is the defender to go after, he's going to be a star.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,393
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11242 on: Yesterday at 02:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 02:21:55 pm
Antonio Silva is the defender to go after, he's going to be a star.

The man is slow
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,736
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11243 on: Yesterday at 02:56:31 pm »
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11244 on: Yesterday at 03:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 02:21:55 pm
Antonio Silva is the defender to go after, he's going to be a star.
We are spending probably  alot of money on Bellingham.

We can find another cheaper 30-40m CB from France or around Europe who has pace & ball playing ability.

It isnt too wise to go shopping at Benfica with the rebuild we are needing.
They get incredible prices for their players
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,700
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11245 on: Yesterday at 03:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:06:02 pm
So Athletic are saying that Mount will be sold in the summer if a new contract cannot be agreed.

Feels a fair bit like the the Oxlade Chamberlain deal and I think we probably will sign him. I hope he ends up like first season Oxlade too, before the major injuries, because he was great then and a clear improvement on his time at Arsenal
That 3-4 month run with Ox in midfield was incredible. He had everything Klopp wanted in a midfielder.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11246 on: Yesterday at 03:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 03:38:57 pm
That 3-4 month run with Ox in midfield was incredible. He had everything Klopp wanted in a midfielder.

Was longer than that surely? I remember the best of him being the Man City game in the CL Quarter Final, and that would have been around end of March/start of April. And if I remember right he got injured against Everton (?) a week or so later.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,914
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11247 on: Yesterday at 03:43:06 pm »
Ornstein - Liverpool will have significantly less money to spend in the summer if they finish outside the top four

RAWK - Absolute set of bastards yeh, put your hands in your pockets booo FSG boooooo

Ornstein next day - Liverpool still at the front of the queue for Bellingham as Real are baulking at the ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY MILLION EURO FEE

RAWK - Ahh cool makes sense, sweet
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11248 on: Yesterday at 03:46:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:43:06 pm
Ornstein - Liverpool will have significantly less money to spend in the summer if they finish outside the top four

RAWK - Absolute set of bastards yeh, put your hands in your pockets booo FSG boooooo

Ornstein next day - Liverpool still at the front of the queue for Bellingham as Real are baulking at the ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY MILLION EURO FEE

RAWK - Ahh cool makes sense, sweet

I must be honest I don't even know if Ornstein said either of these.

I was always more of a fan of Smough anyway.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,775
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11249 on: Yesterday at 03:46:31 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:38:48 pm
We are spending probably  alot of money on Bellingham.

We can find another cheaper 30-40m CB from France or around Europe who has pace & ball playing ability.

It isnt too wise to go shopping at Benfica with the rebuild we are needing.
They get incredible prices for their players

We are sweet with Mendes, he does us well! Maybe Ward had shares in his agency.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,700
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11250 on: Yesterday at 04:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:42:18 pm
Was longer than that surely? I remember the best of him being the Man City game in the CL Quarter Final, and that would have been around end of March/start of April. And if I remember right he got injured against Everton (?) a week or so later.
We started seeing more of him in January after Coutinho was sold, then got injured in late April against Roma at Anfield.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,475
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11251 on: Yesterday at 05:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:42:18 pm
Was longer than that surely? I remember the best of him being the Man City game in the CL Quarter Final, and that would have been around end of March/start of April. And if I remember right he got injured against Everton (?) a week or so later.

He didn't really get going until after Coutinho left.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,548
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11252 on: Yesterday at 05:15:07 pm »
Bellingham would be a great signing I think, however, I'm not sure we can afford him since we probably need another 100m on top of that to rebuild the team.

If we can't get the funds needed from the owners, we may need to sell 1-2 of the underperforming 'first 15' to add some extra cash. Not going to get much for them, though.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,663
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11253 on: Yesterday at 05:18:22 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 05:15:07 pm
Bellingham would be a great signing I think, however, I'm not sure we can afford him since we probably need another 100m on top of that to rebuild the team.

If we can't get the funds needed from the owners, we may need to sell 1-2 of the underperforming 'first 15' to add some extra cash. Not going to get much for them, though.
I'd accept Bellingham wanting to play elsewhere. Not that we can't afford him.
Logged

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11254 on: Yesterday at 06:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:46:11 pm
I must be honest I don't even know if Ornstein said either of these.

I was always more of a fan of Smough anyway.
;D
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11255 on: Yesterday at 07:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 06:33:41 pm
;D

I am glad someone got my dumb joke  ;D
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,421
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11256 on: Yesterday at 07:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 12:41:55 pm


Clearly getting giddy because he thinks we're toast and Utd are BACK.

I wouldn't worry though, his predictions always come back to bite him on the arse.

He can probably bite himself on his own arse with that mouth.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,148
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11257 on: Yesterday at 08:31:38 pm »
Report's are saying Ox is talking to Fenerbache about a move.  :D
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,381
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11258 on: Yesterday at 08:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:14:24 pm
He can probably bite himself on his own arse with that mouth.

 :D
Logged

Offline RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11259 on: Yesterday at 09:08:44 pm »
Paul Tomkins, formerly of this Parish, has mentioned 2 or 3 times now that we actually BID for Tchouameni, Bellingham, & Caicedo (late in window) last summer transfer. Now, don't know if Tomkins as contacts at LFC, so don't know legitimacy of this, but thats what he's said on TTT.

Tchouameni -> chose RM

Bellingham -> BVB told us he's unavailable as they'd just sold Halaand.

Caicedo -> Brighton refused to do deal as it was late in window?

Anyway: Reason why I bring this up is because it would add credence to the idea that LFC probably have the money for Bellingham + others this coming summer. Ornestein basically saying that all things point to Bellingham joining us, & yet we know that we need more than just him.

The club knew that there was a possibiity to pay over 100M pounds for Jude, since he was probably going to improve further this season + explode during WC, UCL.

And as much as Klopp admires the overall package that Jude has, I doubt that he'd be chasing him this strongly if he knew that he would not have any money to buy other players in addition to Jude. Just last week he reiterated that there will be changes (plural) in the summer.

With every passing week its becoming difficult to see Fabinho remain at the club beyond the summer. His slow running has been badly exposed this season, & he looks gassed. Poor chap. He might be on the block too.

So then, Jude + Nunes + new #6?
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,816
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11260 on: Yesterday at 09:12:21 pm »
I'd be underwhelmed with Nunes, especially given the calibre of who else is out there and his form of late (not exactly setting the Premiership alight with his displays)

New Sporting Director can't come soon enough
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11261 on: Yesterday at 10:02:39 pm »
Belligham and Nunes makes no sense. You find a deep lying controller to go with Bellingham. Preferably one who plays from the right to give Trent protection. It is so bizarre to me that we've increasingly given Trent licence to go where he wants AND allowed our RCM to play so high and wide as Henderson often has.
Logged

Offline RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11262 on: Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm »
Jude Bellingham is just 19, & yet he is already consistently playing at high level almost every week, sometimes as the captain of one of Germany's biggest sides.

It will be a big deal for us when we sign him.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11263 on: Yesterday at 10:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:02:39 pm
Belligham and Nunes makes no sense. You find a deep lying controller to go with Bellingham. Preferably one who plays from the right to give Trent protection. It is so bizarre to me that we've increasingly given Trent licence to go where he wants AND allowed our RCM to play so high and wide as Henderson often has.
Think it could work better if the 6 had the athleticism to cover when we kind of form a 2 with the left sided mid, and let that right side combine and overload. It is the kind of thing though where it'd be great to get an full breakdown of why, the plan, accepting trade offs etc from Klopp, but he's never going to give a full breakdown and any tactical analysis from.the media is based on guesswork. I thought it was interesting Trent mentioned in an interview last year part of it was about getting another body in to press from midfield. Lots of talk about the right sided roles is always about how it's an offensive move, but it feels like everything we do/try must consider how we press the opposition first and that's usually forgotten when talking about our tactics. Sorry bit of a tangent there.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11264 on: Yesterday at 11:30:45 pm »
I like the look of Kone to play in midfield with Bellingham. Kone can play as a 6 or 8 and is athletic and strong. Add Bajcetic to that pair and it could be a fantastic midfield trio for years to come.

Whatever remains of the old guard would supplement it, and they would still have something good to add, especially if they arent counted on for too many minutes, week in and week out like this season, as that is now beyond them.

Edit
And put me down for NDicka on a Bosman, to replace Matip - Joel is a good player, but the defence needs to evolve too. I know Barcelona have been linked to NDicka but nothing is decided there yet.

This signing assumes we use all our cash on Bellingham and Kone/other. If we still have the money for Gvardiol, because we have investment and are going big, then thats fine by me! But Ndicka balances out the expensive signings and makes a lot of sense.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:35:23 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,157
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11265 on: Yesterday at 11:42:21 pm »
The Tomkins thing makes complete sense adding the forward signings and formation changes early in the season.

If youre going to play 4-2-4, Tchouaméni/Bellingham is the perfect midfield, behind two 9s that can drop in like Gapko/Bobby.

I think the plan was there, Real usurped us, we decided to press on with the plan and it all fell apart.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11266 on: Yesterday at 11:43:32 pm »
Jude Bellingham plays anywhere and everywhere over midfield and forward positions, winning ball, creating and scoring.

Imho hed have little part to play in giving TAA defensive protection.  Theyre unrelated discussions.

Midfield signing/s to replace Henderson, what Wijnaldum gave and Fabinho will the ones shielding the defence.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,982
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11267 on: Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 11:43:32 pm
Jude Bellingham plays anywhere and everywhere over midfield and forward positions, winning ball, creating and scoring.

Imho hed have little part to play in giving TAA defensive protection.  Theyre unrelated discussions.

Midfield signing/s to replace Henderson, what Wijnaldum gave and Fabinho will the ones shielding the defence.


This sounds like the exact opposite of every midfielder klopps ever signed or any midfield role hes ever given a player
Bellingham will have a role in a system like everyone else
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11268 on: Yesterday at 11:56:58 pm »
I still rate Robertson, Salah and VVD highly.  Look at Salahs searing pace, creating and composure/finishing against eg ManC, Everton, Spurs and Newcastle.

All three have been undermined by a back-peddling team with a suddenly decrepit and porous midfield (bar Bajcetic).

Theyll be fine with two stars next to Bajcetic.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,807
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11269 on: Yesterday at 11:58:22 pm »
Athletic saying that according to sources, Bellingham to Liverpool is our deal to lose and that Bellingham isnt put off by our form.
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11270 on: Yesterday at 11:58:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm
This sounds like the exact opposite of every midfielder klopps ever signed or any midfield role hes ever given a player
Bellingham will have a role in a system like everyone else

Thiago
Oxlade
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,148
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11271 on: Today at 12:00:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:58:22 pm
Athletic saying that according to sources, Bellingham to Liverpool is our deal to lose and that Bellingham isnt put off by our form.

Well duh.  Form changes from game to game. Just because your shit in one game doesn't mean you're shit in the next one.  ;D
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11272 on: Today at 12:03:35 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm
This sounds like the exact opposite of every midfielder klopps ever signed or any midfield role hes ever given a player
Bellingham will have a role in a system like everyone else


I think we will get Bellingham so it's an interesting question what is the role he will have being an elite allrounder.

Do we stay 4-3-3 and the question becomes which side do you play him on as an 8? We become more lop sided with him, Trent and Mo on the right which would be unstoppable but would need a shift in the 6 and other 8 to accomodate this. Or do you play him from the left with Robbo and Diaz and form a second equally potent triangle out wide?

We also need to buy a new mobile 6 as a matter of upmost importance, I'd love us to sign Rice as I think he would be able to cover the distances we leave when pressing
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,982
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11273 on: Today at 12:03:44 am »
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11274 on: Today at 12:05:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:58:22 pm
Athletic saying that according to sources, Bellingham to Liverpool is our deal to lose and that Bellingham isnt put off by our form.

One recurring theme in all the conversations for this article is that Bellingham is hugely intelligent and will think long-term  picking the right move is more important to him than a potential year without Champions League football. After Liverpools Real Madrid defeat, that scenario looks increasingly likely.

Another potential advantage for Liverpool is Klopps relationship with his former club. And with Liverpools director of football Julian Ward soon to depart, the managers role in trying to secure Bellingham could be particularly crucial.
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11275 on: Today at 12:12:45 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:03:44 am


?!

Oxlade - heat maps showed a player generally operating centrally 30 yards from goal to 30 yards from opposition goal.
Thiago - operating centrally, much of the time in and around the centre circle.

I know what you mean with Hendo/Fabinho/Wijnaldum.  But I didnt see OAC and Thiago putting in shifts tracking back to cover Trent?
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11276 on: Today at 12:14:01 am »
Also be interesting what we do at centre back this summer- go for a top youngster (Silva or Ignacio), a freebie (Ndicka) or a solid proven choice (I see Kim Min-jae has a 50m release clause).

Ideally Gvardiol stays at RBL and we have him as number 1 target for 2024
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11277 on: Today at 12:15:12 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:03:35 am
I think we will get Bellingham so it's an interesting question what is the role he will have being an elite allrounder.

Do we stay 4-3-3 and the question becomes which side do you play him on as an 8? We become more lop sided with him, Trent and Mo on the right which would be unstoppable but would need a shift in the 6 and other 8 to accomodate this. Or do you play him from the left with Robbo and Diaz and form a second equally potent triangle out wide?

We also need to buy a new mobile 6 as a matter of upmost importance, I'd love us to sign Rice as I think he would be able to cover the distances we leave when pressing

Free role?  With Bajcetic and the new recruit fulfilling the traditional Wijnaldum and Fabiinho roles?
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11278 on: Today at 01:45:28 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:14:01 am
Also be interesting what we do at centre back this summer- go for a top youngster (Silva or Ignacio), a freebie (Ndicka) or a solid proven choice (I see Kim Min-jae has a 50m release clause).

Ideally Gvardiol stays at RBL and we have him as number 1 target for 2024

I like the thinking. Maybe Ndicka on a Bosman to replace Matip this summer, while putting our budget into the midfield. Bellingham and Kone for me! Then Gvardiol the following summer as a main target. Yes please to all of the above.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 277 278 279 280 281 [282]   Go Up
« previous next »
 