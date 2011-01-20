Some good points. Klopp has often spoken of, (and shown), loyalty to his squad up to now. And also, up to now, has been very successful with that approach. It also lines up with his persona, he builds a cohesive squad, they feel valued and together, they run through brick walls for him etc. We are now seeing that approach stretched to and beyond its limit and we see some version of complacency or normalisation of the effect of that loyalty. Its a hard learning point, but we are here now. Best to reset and pivot through some difficult discussions and subsequent decisions, hopefully recreating desire and competition (and new energy from new faces). We are at and beyond that point.