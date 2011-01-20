« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 275 276 277 278 279 [280]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 394878 times)

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,081
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11160 on: Yesterday at 10:21:16 pm »
Susic
Kone
Bellingham.
Gvardiol.


Fuck off miserabalists!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:23:42 pm by lionel_messias »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,793
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11161 on: Yesterday at 10:24:52 pm »
I'd love Thuram on that list. The guy glides through players and is press resistant

We rave about Camavinga, but Thuram has the potential to be as good
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,042
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11162 on: Yesterday at 10:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:08:19 pm
Yeah, but I guess we were all made up he was given it. He was in the form of his life, playing well then got injured in the CL. Many people agreed it was a lovely gesture and would give him the boost he needed when things were low for him.

Emotionally it was a good thing to do, but from a business side of it, not so much.
I wasn't alone baffled by the contract offer back then, to be honest. I wouldn't have a problem if Ox proved his quality again after the injury, but to wave a contract as a reward is not a smart move.

I know there is more financially-motivated thought that goes into contracts, more than I can comprehend, but the driving thought is to protect a player's value. That would require proper market value analysis, and a projection of what the player might be worth if he develops as expected. One of these factors could be off, and the valuation goes off. But my beef is that we don't seem to do well with either of those factors! How can we not foresee the degradation in performance factors for any of the players you mentioned, are we that poor in the field of sports medicine? If yes, we should start hiring there before we buy any player.

Sorry about the rant, none of it is directed at your posts. It's just as baffling for me as it's been for a few seasons now. The euphoria of almost getting an unprecedented quadruple put paper over the cracks in the minds of all of us, but we should have been replacing personnel for the last two years. We seem to hold on to player way too long, after they are on the decline...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,793
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11163 on: Yesterday at 10:34:28 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:26:02 pm
I wasn't alone baffled by the contract offer back then, to be honest. I wouldn't have a problem if Ox proved his quality again after the injury, but to wave a contract as a reward is not a smart move.

I know there is more financially-motivated thought that goes into contracts, more than I can comprehend, but the driving thought is to protect a player's value. That would require proper market value analysis, and a projection of what the player might be worth if he develops as expected. One of these factors could be off, and the valuation goes off. But my beef is that we don't seem to do well with either of those factors! How can we not foresee the degradation in performance factors for any of the players you mentioned, are we that poor in the field of sports medicine? If yes, we should start hiring there before we buy any player.

Sorry about the rant, none of it is directed at your posts. It's just as baffling for me as it's been for a few seasons now. The euphoria of almost getting an unprecedented quadruple put paper over the cracks in the minds of all of us, but we should have been replacing personnel for the last two years. We seem to hold on to player way too long, after they are on the decline...

Yeah when I meant we, it was the general feeling rather than anyone specific. Klopp gushed about it at the time

The same metrics would probably have shown that giving Salah and Henderson the contract that they got wouldn't be good value either. I feel for FSG on this one, not giving it would've resulted in many unhappy people, so it's a case of damn if you don't and damn if you do

I love Klopp, his strength and his weakness can be kindness and loyalty. I respect that, but a new sporting director needs to be strong and stick to a specific remit, without the emotional attachment

Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11164 on: Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:34:28 pm
Yeah when I meant we, it was the general feeling rather than anyone specific. Klopp gushed about it at the time

The same metrics would probably have shown that giving Salah and Henderson the contract that they got wouldn't be good value either. I feel for FSG on this one, not giving it would've resulted in many unhappy people, so it's a case of damn if you don't and damn if you do

I love Klopp, his strength and his weakness can be kindness and loyalty. I respect that, but a new sporting director needs to be strong and stick to a specific remit, without the emotional attachment

The biggest reason for giving Salah a big contract when we did is that high quality RFs are extremely thin on the ground. We replaced Mane, not Salah, because high quality LFs are rather more common. There was little reason for giving Henderson the contract we did other than sentiment and other non-metrical reasons.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11165 on: Yesterday at 10:56:45 pm »
Some good points. Klopp has often spoken of, (and shown), loyalty to his squad up to now. And also, up to now, has been very successful with that approach. It also lines up with his persona, he builds a cohesive squad, they feel valued and together, they run through brick walls for him etc. We are now seeing that approach stretched to and beyond its limit and we see some version of complacency or normalisation of the effect of that loyalty. Its a hard learning point, but we are here now. Best to reset and pivot through some difficult discussions and subsequent decisions, hopefully recreating desire and competition (and new energy from new faces). We are at and beyond that point.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,042
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11166 on: Yesterday at 11:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:34:28 pm
Yeah when I meant we, it was the general feeling rather than anyone specific. Klopp gushed about it at the time

The same metrics would probably have shown that giving Salah and Henderson the contract that they got wouldn't be good value either. I feel for FSG on this one, not giving it would've resulted in many unhappy people, so it's a case of damn if you don't and damn if you do

I love Klopp, his strength and his weakness can be kindness and loyalty. I respect that, but a new sporting director needs to be strong and stick to a specific remit, without the emotional attachment

I'd like to see a better financial explanation of the bit in bold, maybe you or the folks who do account analysis here could weigh in?

Salah's three-year contract extension is reportedly worth £54.6m, or about £18m/year. The breakdown per year would be equivalent to signing a new new RW for, say, £50m on a five-year, ~£150k/wk contract. The £50m and £150k/wk seem reasonable to me in today's marlet for a player that is not anywhere near Salah quality. So, I can see why his contract might actually make financial sense. I'm struggling to find that sense with Hendo's contract, given his role in the team, though I can see why we would want to keep the captain for the long haul.

But, literally, none of the other contract extensions that I can think of off the top of my head make sense to me.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,793
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11167 on: Yesterday at 11:41:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:36:12 pm
I'd like to see a better financial explanation of the bit in bold, maybe you or the folks who do account analysis here could weigh in?

Salah's three-year contract extension is reportedly worth £54.6m, or about £18m/year. The breakdown per year would be equivalent to signing a new new RW for, say, £50m on a five-year, ~£150k/wk contract. The £50m and £150k/wk seem reasonable to me in today's marlet for a player that is not anywhere near Salah quality. So, I can see why his contract might actually make financial sense. I'm struggling to find that sense with Hendo's contract, given his role in the team, though I can see why we would want to keep the captain for the long haul.

But, literally, none of the other contract extensions that I can think of off the top of my head make sense to me.


I don't disagree in giving Salah the contract he's on. I don't have the data or access to the metrics to suggest whether its good or not and I guess time will tell whether it was worth it in the end. His form has dipped, but that could be a number of reasons, also doesn't help that the team this year is generally shit.

The contract he was given, was based on what he produced up to that point, thats how all contracts are unless its bonus based. Is there anything to suggest his output will wane once he's over 30, I don't know.

It's just that having a back room staff right, with access to data and having the ability to interpret that data to make informed decision is key to a successful team. Something which is currently absent due to whatever reason behind the scenes
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:49:05 pm by Machae »
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11168 on: Today at 12:39:44 am »
The contract renewal that is the most regrettable was Fabinho's.  I can understand Henderson's as his leadership is a rare commodity and will mean he has utility as a squad player and in training for yrs yet , in theory

If you looked at our squad in 2021, we had 9 of our 1st choice 11 aged approx 28 or just  older and we needed to identify guys who would be "happy" to keep well into their 30's and guys who we wouldn't, Fabinho would have leader of the 2nd group.  This is not based on his form this yr, but his replaceability, other players leadership making them harder to replace, his style not aging as well as thiago's and the fact he was on 100k p/w at the time would make him more willing to move on and make him appeal to more buyers.

 Matip was another one, but his 5 yr extention, was signed back in 2019

Logged

Online The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11169 on: Today at 01:47:59 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 12:39:44 am
The contract renewal that is the most regrettable was Fabinho's. I can understand Henderson's as his leadership is a rare commodity and will mean he has utility as a squad player and in training for yrs yet , in theory

If you looked at our squad in 2021, we had 9 of our 1st choice 11 aged approx 28 or just  older and we needed to identify guys who would be "happy" to keep well into their 30's and guys who we wouldn't, Fabinho would have leader of the 2nd group.  This is not based on his form this yr, but his replaceability, other players leadership making them harder to replace, his style not aging as well as thiago's and the fact he was on 100k p/w at the time would make him more willing to move on and make him appeal to more buyers.

 Matip was another one, but his 5 yr extention, was signed back in 2019


Did you regret it at the time?
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.
Pages: 1 ... 275 276 277 278 279 [280]   Go Up
« previous next »
 