LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:27:09 pm
Have there been any articles suggesting we are actually going to move on players? There have been quotes from Klopp and the press about a rebuild.

We need to make room in our wage bill and need to generally refresh the squad, yet there's still a perception that Firmino and Milner will be around next season.
Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:29:34 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:22:43 pm
Joyce, King and Indy.
Khan, Duncan Oldham, Shwakoff, and the "Fuck it, it's Gomis" guy - all up there too.

And Samie. 

Depends how bad the result was yesterday, to be honest
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:31:32 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:22:43 pm
Same applies to Maddock. Although he's a Liverpool correspondent, I still find him hit and miss (I can't recall him breaking many stories?) and the timing is still a bit suspect. All in all, there's only a handful of journos I trust - Joyce, King and Indy.
Who is Indy?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:32:58 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 06:31:32 pm
Who is Indy?

Archeologist. Foiled the Nazis a few times. Gets bits of info about the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:38:14 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:39:24 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 06:29:34 pm
.

Khan, Duncan Oldham, Shwakoff, and the "Fuck it, it's Gomis" guy - all up there too.

And Samie. 

Depends how bad the result was yesterday, to be honest

All good sources too. Particularly Grizz Khan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:05:40 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:46:48 pm
We'll spend more than £40m Killer. I reckon £100m gross and bring in half that back in with sales. 2 midfielders with that. Probably and unfortunately Nunes and Mount.

So you're saying we'll have the worst possible outcome. Strange for you to be so negative.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:33:03 pm
Quote from: vegas line on Today at 04:20:54 pm
A lad in work has just been saying that Ornsteins said we wont be spending big this summer without CL next season, but I havent seen anything in here about it so was he on a wind up like?
Hes a arsenal journalist. How does he know? I dont even think our journeys know anything unless the club drip feed them PR
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:40:07 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:24:53 am
We signed nobody in 2019.
Harvey Elliott must get so sick of hearing this
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:49:50 pm
Sounds like some names will actually be mentioned in the press tonight.

Apparently the targets are Bellingham, Nunes, Janus, Gvardiol and Kone.

Early conversations have been had but not all achievable realistically.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:50:35 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:49:50 pm
Sounds like some names will actually be mentioned in the press tonight.

Apparently the targets are Bellingham, Nunes, Janus, Gvardiol and Kone.

Early conversations have been had but not all achievable realistically.

Samantha?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:50:55 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:49:50 pm
Sounds like some names will actually be mentioned in the press tonight.

Apparently the targets are Bellingham, Nunes, Janus, Gvardiol and Kone.

Early conversations have been had but not all achievable realistically.

Samantha Janus?

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:50:35 pm
Samantha?

Beat me by 20 seconds  :-\
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:54:28 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:51:46 am
Klopp has got to be ruthless. Tell Fabinho it's time to move on too.

No thats piffle Hes a legend. We can rebuild him. We have the technology 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:12:53 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:27:09 pm
Have there been any articles suggesting we are actually going to move on players? There have been quotes from Klopp and the press about a rebuild.

We need to make room in our wage bill and need to generally refresh the squad, yet there's still a perception that Firmino and Milner will be around next season.

their habit of giving out nice new contracts to a few players who likely didnt need them makes that task even harder too!

Honestly, whoever the new sporting director is has to be really tough and not give in to sentimentality and too much loyalty. Mad how messy things have got relatively quickly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:14:15 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:39:24 pm
All good sources too. Particularly Grizz Khan.

Grizz Khan is an absolute spoofer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:21:20 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:12:53 pm
their habit of giving out nice new contracts to a few players who likely didnt need them makes that task even harder too!

Honestly, whoever the new sporting director is has to be really tough and not give in to sentimentality and too much loyalty. Mad how messy things have got relatively quickly.
Think a few are going to end up on loans until their contracts expire
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:22:24 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:12:53 pm
their habit of giving out nice new contracts to a few players who likely didnt need them makes that task even harder too!

Honestly, whoever the new sporting director is has to be really tough and not give in to sentimentality and too much loyalty. Mad how messy things have got relatively quickly.

Rightly or wrongly these contracts have probably been with the blessings or request from Klopp. I can't imagine fans would take too kindly if his wishes weren't fulfilled.

I expect some harsh lessons will have been learnt and loyalty only goes so far before its detrimental to the functionality of the team
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:25:27 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:12:53 pm
their habit of giving out nice new contracts to a few players who likely didnt need them makes that task even harder too!

Honestly, whoever the new sporting director is has to be really tough and not give in to sentimentality and too much loyalty. Mad how messy things have got relatively quickly.
True, but this mainly applies to Fabinho and Henderson. The contracts for Alisson, Virgil, Trent, Robertson, and Salah are okay for the most part.

I'm mainly concerned about the idea of locking down any of the five senior players who are out of contract this summer to new deals (Ox, Keita, Firmino, Milner, and Adrian), while not moving on any other players. It is easier to count the number of players in the squad who we should keep, rather than those who we should sell/release.

There's a strong argument to move on at least a few of Kostas, Jones, Gomez, Matip, Fabinho, Henderson, and Kelleher, along with those who are running out their deals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:27:15 pm
Whatever else we do in the summer, we are not going to spend £90M on a 6'1 Gvardiol who is not aerially dominant.

Football's gone NUTS.

It really is incredible sometimes. LFC fans know that FSG do not spend lots of money in transfer season.

And yet some fans, in writing what they think needs to happen this summer, have players on their lists that are valued at north of £100M (Bellingham), north of £60M (Caicedo), & £90M (Gvardiol).

We need 2-3 CMs, 1 reserve GK if Kelleher goes, & 1 CB if Matip goes, & people think FSG, or Klopp for that matter, will spend £230M all on Bellingham, Caicedo, & Gvardiol?

Big money will go towards Bellingham, as he is ACTUALLY worth the big fee. The other CM or 2 we get will be around the £40M-ish range (hence why Nunes...& Mount are being linked), & the CB we get will be around that figure also.

We will NOT spend £90M on Gvardiol  :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:31:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:50:35 pm
Samantha?

No, Lar the Swedish holeding midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:33:02 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:05:15 am
To state it more plainly  If he and the coaching staff have watched our games this season and think we have anyone on our books who can play the 6 at a top 4 level they should quit football
I doubt thats the case
Bajcetic?
If your signing at 24ish 6, your possible blocking his development there that the tricky part with it. Also that 6 also need to time to get up to speed with everything. Fabinho didnt play much till Nov/Dec after he was signed.
I still want to see Fabinho in a MF wo henderson
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:37:52 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:49:50 pm
Sounds like some names will actually be mentioned in the press tonight.

Apparently the targets are Bellingham, Nunes, Janus, Gvardiol and Kone.

Early conversations have been had but not all achievable realistically.

Sounds like it be tough to get all of them, especially Hugh Janus.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:41:25 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:31:59 pm
No, Lar the Swedish holeding midfielder.

Is that the Lar who has a Welsh cousin named Huw?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:53:52 pm
Keep forgetting about Kelleher. I reckon he goes and we sign a backup keeper on a free. Probably not the worst idea even though it'd be a shame to lose him. Time for him to go and play regular football now and I think we should be able to get a decent fee for him that can be re-invested elsewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:06:23 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:07:11 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:53:52 pm
Keep forgetting about Kelleher. I reckon he goes and we sign a backup keeper on a free. Probably not the worst idea even though it'd be a shame to lose him. Time for him to go and play regular football now and I think we should be able to get a decent fee for him that can be re-invested elsewhere.

We put in a buy back clause. Simples!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:13:06 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:22:24 pm
Rightly or wrongly these contracts have probably been with the blessings or request from Klopp. I can't imagine fans would take too kindly if his wishes weren't fulfilled.

I expect some harsh lessons will have been learnt and loyalty only goes so far before its detrimental to the functionality of the team

I dont know how much hed want or need to be involved with some of those contracts extensions though - the 2 most obvious recent ones being Gomez and Philipps. Sure, dont be selling players from under him as it where but its a business decision as much as a football decision. And theres been some poor business decisions being made. I know its different with Henderson for instance, that was something Klopp wanted sorting as it had been dragging so much.  But other times? Was he really insistant Phillips and Gomez got pay rises and new deals? If he was, then thats why I said the new sporting director needs to be tough as anything.  But Id be amazed if the finacial decisions with contracts are that of the manager, and if they are - they shouldnt be. He says himself he doesnt have a say in the budget regards transfers etc, so Id hope its the same with contracts!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:17:32 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:53:52 pm
Keep forgetting about Kelleher. I reckon he goes and we sign a backup keeper on a free. Probably not the worst idea even though it'd be a shame to lose him. Time for him to go and play regular football now and I think we should be able to get a decent fee for him that can be re-invested elsewhere.

We should have sent him out on loan this season, very few clubs would be willing to pay the fee we would want circa 25-30m, he will probably need a season out on loan next season, otherwise the bids would probably be no more than 10M which would be a bargain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:21:34 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:53:52 pm
Keep forgetting about Kelleher. I reckon he goes and we sign a backup keeper on a free. Probably not the worst idea even though it'd be a shame to lose him. Time for him to go and play regular football now and I think we should be able to get a decent fee for him that can be re-invested elsewhere.
He's proven himself to be a more than capable Premier League starter. Mentioned a few months that someone like Spurs should be all over him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:23:10 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:13:06 pm
I dont know how much hed want or need to be involved with some of those contracts extensions though - the 2 most obvious recent ones being Gomez and Philipps. Sure, dont be selling players from under him as it where but its a business decision as much as a football decision. And theres been some poor business decisions being made. I know its different with Henderson for instance, that was something Klopp wanted sorting as it had been dragging so much.  But other times? Was he really insistant Phillips and Gomez got pay rises and new deals? If he was, then thats why I said the new sporting director needs to be tough as anything.  But Id be amazed if the finacial decisions with contracts are that of the manager, and if they are - they shouldnt be. He says himself he doesnt have a say in the budget regards transfers etc, so Id hope its the same with contracts!

I don't think these deals or contracts happen without Klopps say so.
