Whatever else we do in the summer, we are not going to spend £90M on a 6'1 Gvardiol who is not aerially dominant.Football's gone NUTS.It really is incredible sometimes. LFC fans know that FSG do not spend lots of money in transfer season.And yet some fans, in writing what they think needs to happen this summer, have players on their lists that are valued at north of £100M (Bellingham), north of £60M (Caicedo), & £90M (Gvardiol).We need 2-3 CMs, 1 reserve GK if Kelleher goes, & 1 CB if Matip goes, & people think FSG, or Klopp for that matter, will spend £230M all on Bellingham, Caicedo, & Gvardiol?Big money will go towards Bellingham, as he is ACTUALLY worth the big fee. The other CM or 2 we get will be around the £40M-ish range (hence why Nunes...& Mount are being linked), & the CB we get will be around that figure also.We will NOT spend £90M on Gvardiol