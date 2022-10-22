Yeah, this is why they're in the situation they're in to be honest, European Champions and could very easily do it again as they're cruising into the last 8. Someone mentioned last night how the younger lads in midfield allow you to carry someone like a Modric who's 37. It sounds a bit harsh saying carry him because he's obviously still an amazing player but he couldn't do it every week to the same ability if he was playing along side two other 35 year old fellas. Benzema the same, obviously still wouldn't be doing it to that level if he was playing with Ronaldo and Bale but instead he's got two of the highest rated young players in the world around him.



They've bought really well in recent years it must be said. Vincius and Rodygo were big moves for young players but they've worked out so well, Camavinga another one, I seriously think we should have been in for him despite age/money, it was obviously another Bellingham situation waiting to happen where you can see they're going to be a monster, but once they go to another Champions League club and boss it they're pretty much out of reach for Liverpool. Sometimes you just have to recognise the talent and go for it. I don't know how much they signed Valverde for but considering he was playing in Uruguay and young it couldn't have been for too much, played in their reserves and on loan for a couple of years then found his place in their first team. All great signings and ones we should be able to pull off.



Yep. You're spot on.I think the trick we missed was getting the players with the right profile at every level. We had a few midfielders come through along with young players signed, but almost none of them really have the technical and physical combination that Real had. Our first-teamers are miles off also. Is there anyone on the team currently that could run with a prime Gini and nick the ball off him? Doubt it.Youth players -> age 16ish; longer pathway to the first-teamEmerging players -> age 18-22ish; need game time to developEstablished players -> players who have put up great numbers in competitive leaguesWe bought in the first bracket (but not really any with the technical and physical profiles), and we've been waiting on the third bracket. I understand why we're hesitant on the second bracket. Kone from League 2 Toulouse. Tchouameni at Bordeaux. Enzo at River. These are all players that needed game time to progress. They're not youth players that can wait, but they didn't have great numbers in a top league.But given the age profile of our midfield, it shouldn't have mattered. We should've been getting our own versions of Valverde (bracket 1), Camavinga (bracket 2 - probably more established but only had a year left on his contract at Rennes), and Tchouameni (bracket 3). They don't (and shouldn't) come in the same summer. Rather, they can be spread out. If we bought in youth technically and physically gifted midfielders from 2018-2021, they may be in the first 11 right now (like Bajcetic). If we brought in a Caicedo/Kone around the same time and then loaned him out (like Brighton did), maybe he would've been ready for the first-team (or maybe not but it's a worthy gamble). And then we go big on a first-teamer (Jude).Real didn't sign Tchouameni, Camavinga, and Valverde all in one summer for 300 million. They spread it out. Vinicius looks great, but the deal for him was agreed with he was just 16. He moved to Real at 18, and it took him more than 3 years to get going. Even as recently as 2020-21, he scored 6 goals in 49 appearances.They invested a lot in young players that fit them well even when they had good first-teamers. It was a nice way to prolong the older players' effectiveness while hopefully paving for a new generation of stars.We absolutely could've done the same. If we look at Real Madrid's net spend, it's a relative pittance compared to some of the other big clubs. We've been competing with them at the top of world football, but we couldn't sign a single player in the last 4 years that could physically compete in the midfield?Waiting until summer 2023 to sign 2/3 first-teamers for the midfield (at a high cost) is just poor planning. At least we could've had some emerging talent ready to step in (a Kone that was a bench player last season that's ready now, our own Valverde breaking through, etc). But if wasn't for Bajcetic, we wouldn't even have anything to write about there (Elliott isn't the physical midfielder we need now, and Jones just can't get a kick these days and isn't of that profile either).It's no wonder our attack is still functional. Look at our business there. Jota and Diaz (really hope their long-term injuries didn't diminish them physically) and now Nunez (what a player). They've got a great combination of pace, power, and skills that can complement an aging but still very effective Salah. Imagine if our attack was Salah, Firmino, Origi, Minamino, Shaqiri, and Carvalho or something. How many goals would we be scoring and how many teams would fear that (outside of Everton of course). That's basically what our midfield is like.It didn't have to be a risky massive overhaul in one summer, but we've made it as such.Hopefully we'll get it right this summer.