« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 273 274 275 276 277 [278]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 392646 times)

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11080 on: Today at 02:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:15:20 pm


He was clearly told our Summer transfer window budget.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,550
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11081 on: Today at 02:39:29 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:16:54 am
Yeah, this is why they're in the situation they're in to be honest, European Champions and could very easily do it again as they're cruising into the last 8. Someone mentioned last night how the younger lads in midfield allow you to carry someone like a Modric who's 37. It sounds a bit harsh saying carry him because he's obviously still an amazing player but he couldn't do it every week to the same ability if he was playing along side two other 35 year old fellas. Benzema the same, obviously still wouldn't be doing it to that level if he was playing with Ronaldo and Bale but instead he's got two of the highest rated young players in the world around him.

They've bought really well in recent years it must be said. Vincius and Rodygo were big moves for young players but they've worked out so well, Camavinga another one, I seriously think we should have been in for him despite age/money, it was obviously another Bellingham situation waiting to happen where you can see they're going to be a monster, but once they go to another Champions League club and boss it they're pretty much out of reach for Liverpool. Sometimes you just have to recognise the talent and go for it. I don't know how much they signed Valverde for but considering he was playing in Uruguay and young it couldn't have been for too much, played in their reserves and on loan for a couple of years then found his place in their first team. All great signings and ones we should be able to pull off.

Yep.  You're spot on.

I think the trick we missed was getting the players with the right profile at every level.  We had a few midfielders come through along with young players signed, but almost none of them really have the technical and physical combination that Real had.  Our first-teamers are miles off also.  Is there anyone on the team currently that could run with a prime Gini and nick the ball off him?  Doubt it.

Youth players -> age 16ish; longer pathway to the first-team
Emerging players -> age 18-22ish; need game time to develop
Established players -> players who have put up great numbers in competitive leagues

We bought in the first bracket (but not really any with the technical and physical profiles), and we've been waiting on the third bracket.  I understand why we're hesitant on the second bracket.  Kone from League 2 Toulouse.  Tchouameni at Bordeaux.  Enzo at River.  These are all players that needed game time to progress.  They're not youth players that can wait, but they didn't have great numbers in a top league.

But given the age profile of our midfield, it shouldn't have mattered.  We should've been getting our own versions of Valverde (bracket 1), Camavinga (bracket 2 - probably more established but only had a year left on his contract at Rennes), and Tchouameni (bracket 3).  They don't (and shouldn't) come in the same summer.  Rather, they can be spread out.  If we bought in youth technically and physically gifted midfielders from 2018-2021, they may be in the first 11 right now (like Bajcetic).  If we brought in a Caicedo/Kone around the same time and then loaned him out (like Brighton did), maybe he would've been ready for the first-team (or maybe not but it's a worthy gamble).  And then we go big on a first-teamer (Jude).

Real didn't sign Tchouameni, Camavinga, and Valverde all in one summer for 300 million.  They spread it out.  Vinicius looks great, but the deal for him was agreed with he was just 16.  He moved to Real at 18, and it took him more than 3 years to get going.  Even as recently as 2020-21, he scored 6 goals in 49 appearances.

They invested a lot in young players that fit them well even when they had good first-teamers.  It was a nice way to prolong the older players' effectiveness while hopefully paving for a new generation of stars.

We absolutely could've done the same.  If we look at Real Madrid's net spend, it's a relative pittance compared to some of the other big clubs.  We've been competing with them at the top of world football, but we couldn't sign a single player in the last 4 years that could physically compete in the midfield?

Waiting until summer 2023 to sign 2/3 first-teamers for the midfield (at a high cost) is just poor planning.  At least we could've had some emerging talent ready to step in (a Kone that was a bench player last season that's ready now, our own Valverde breaking through, etc).  But if wasn't for Bajcetic, we wouldn't even have anything to write about there (Elliott isn't the physical midfielder we need now, and Jones just can't get a kick these days and isn't of that profile either).

It's no wonder our attack is still functional.  Look at our business there.  Jota and Diaz (really hope their long-term injuries didn't diminish them physically) and now Nunez (what a player).  They've got a great combination of pace, power, and skills that can complement an aging but still very effective Salah.  Imagine if our attack was Salah, Firmino, Origi, Minamino, Shaqiri, and Carvalho or something.  How many goals would we be scoring and how many teams would fear that (outside of Everton of course).  That's basically what our midfield is like.

It didn't have to be a risky massive overhaul in one summer, but we've made it as such.

Hopefully we'll get it right this summer.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,401
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11082 on: Today at 02:44:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:19:11 am
Its a classic case of what happens when you put off making tough decisions and making incremental improvements. I actually can understand some of the clubs decisions over not signing players in summer 19 and summer 21.

However last summer they fucked it. Putting off the whole midfield rebuild was one summer too far. Now what they are seeing is if you put off something too long and dont address it, then other areas go to shit. We need full back, central defence and the midfield looked at.


Agreed that the midfield needed investment last summer, although it appeared to be just one player required (injury doubts over Ox, Keita, and to a lesser extent Hendo).

The July hamstring injury to Ox ended any hopes of a buyer coming in for him in the summer window, which you'd imagine played a part in the decision not to buy a midfielder

Nobody foresaw the cliff-edge demise of Fabinho.

It was believed Elliot would make a successful transition to being a RMF, or at least be able to split the role with Henderson.

The panic-loan of an injured and injury-prone Arthur (after we had a raft of MF injuries) was just downright poor, though.

Imagine how we'd be if Bajcetic hadn't had his breakthrough?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,124
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11083 on: Today at 03:03:27 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:39:29 pm


Great post and analysis of things in the midfield. Even before last night and when we drew them I thought a lot about how Madrid have done well and how a clear plan looked to be in place. Yes they are Real Madrid and can attract anyone but it's a lot more complex than just having the money and going out to buy anyone, take Chelsea for example. As you allude to, if you look at what the top clubs have spent in the last decade or so Madrid haven't consistently been one of the higher spenders, but the return they've got success wise has been annoyingly consistent, a few times at our expense! It's funny because they went and spend loads after Barca won it all in 2009, and if they hadn't salvaged the Champions League right at the death in 2014 they'd only have had one league title to show for all those buys in the summer of 2009 (Ronaldo, Benzema, Xavi, Arbeloa, Kaka etc) in the next five years. Since that one, they've won it a further four times and may very well do it again this season.

The word is thrown about at will but now is the time for 'ambition' - we need a transformative summer of our own now that it's surely clear to everyone that much of this team can't take us to the top level anymore. It will require spending this summer, and it'll require spending in the future too, where hopefully we're adding to a successful side and creating good competition for places with squad depth. Start by signing two great midfield players, and then tinker around with what we've got, see who's going out the door and see what you can manage financially from there. I don't expect 7/8 in one window but one very talented youngster from Borussia Dortmund and a rotational defender won't fix much at all if we're looking to challenge for the top honours.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline vegas line

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11084 on: Today at 04:20:54 pm »
A lad in work has just been saying that Ornsteins said we wont be spending big this summer without CL next season, but I havent seen anything in here about it so was he on a wind up like?
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11085 on: Today at 04:25:22 pm »
This may be semantics over what you mean by ambition, but we don't need that really. We need smart recruitment, although I get ambition and smart recruitment aren't mutually exclusive. How often have we heard of other teams winning the transfer window, showing ambition, only for it to mean fuck all.

I think we've got some of the harder, more expensive parts of building a side already. We've got an amazing keeper, our attack is still performing at a high level despite the team generally being a mess. The quality/depth of the attack hinges a bit on Diaz and Jota not being broken, but lets hope they're not and we should really be focusing everything elsewhere first. In Trent we've got a player who can create and progress the ball at a really high level still. They're the positions and roles that cost a fortune for sure things or the best potential players and I'd say that's where we've got the talent still. Maybe that changes, age/injuries. We need the players (and the set up) to let them flourish and I don't think that costs say what Chelsea have spent this year, or even in January, to do.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:30:11 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11086 on: Today at 04:26:42 pm »
Quote from: vegas line on Today at 04:20:54 pm
A lad in work has just been saying that Ornsteins said we wont be spending big this summer without CL next season, but I havent seen anything in here about it so was he on a wind up like?

I've seen someone post a quote about it on Twitter. Took it with a pinch of salt, as Ornstein won't really have a clue what we will and won't spend.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,124
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11087 on: Today at 04:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:25:22 pm
This may be semantics over what you mean by ambition, but we don't need that really. We need smart recruitment, although I get ambition and smart recruitment aren't mutually exclusive. How often have we heard of other teams winning the transfer window, showing ambition, only for it to mean fuck all.

I think we've got some of the harder, more expensive parts of building a side sorted. We've got an amazing keeper, our attack is still performing at a high level despite the team generally being a mess. The quality/depth of the attack hinges a bit on Diaz and Jota not being broken, but lets hope they're not and we should really be focusing everything elsewhere first. In Trent we've got a player who can create and progress the ball at a really high level still. They're the positions and roles that cost a fortune for sure things or the best potential players and I'd say that's where we've got the talent still. Maybe that changes, age/injuries. We need the players (and the set up) to let them flourish and I don't think that costs say what Chelsea have spent this year, or even in January, to do.

I think there's multiple ways you can interpret my use of the word ambition, but it certainly doesn't fall into the Chelsea 'let's spend half a billion in a month' strategy  ;D

Nor do I think it should just be spend 50 million each on five or six players, as you said it'll involve smarter recruitment which may mean finding the right player at a third of the price as the supposed 'real thing' - Truth is though, we need quality *in* quantity. Personally I'd like to see three midfielders come in, and I suppose that's what I mean by ambition - A lot of it relies on how ruthless we'll need to be with the squad. 3 or 4 of the current central midfield troupe shouldn't be here next season, but if that's the case we need to replace all of them man to man (though not necessarily of the same profile)

I don't expect us to do that in the summer or even January too, but it's what we should be looking to do ASAP. I think most would acknowledge we need at least two starting quality centre mids to take us forward, that'll likely set us back a bit of money. Beyond that I think we can make a couple of cheaper, younger buys, take a sort of Thiago understudy for example, who has similar qualities and can get minutes in his (sadly expected) absences. Skipper's post earlier highlights this with the brackets of youth/emerging and experienced players, we need something of a mix in there. And that's just for the midfield too!

Also, for what it's worth, I do agree that we have blocks to build on, a great keeper, defenders who still have plenty of ability and quality options in attack. If we get what's needed in the summer it'll no doubt give a boost to the rest of the squad too, many of whom are in dire need of one. Still, they'll have to pull their own socks up for the rest of the season too.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:39:15 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,130
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11088 on: Today at 04:35:46 pm »
Quote
Jürgen Klopp is targeting at least three and possibly as many as four MAJOR signings this summer. [@johncrossmirror]
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11089 on: Today at 04:38:14 pm »
Take that, lad in work quoting Ornstein!
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11090 on: Today at 04:38:48 pm »
Maddock from the Mirror saying the same thing last night as well.

Hopefully it's true, hopefully 3 CMs and a CB and hopefully get a decent Bosman, preferably someone who can play in a few positions to replace Milner.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,124
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11091 on: Today at 04:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 04:38:14 pm
Take that, lad in work quoting Ornstein!

 :lmao :lmao
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,894
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11092 on: Today at 04:40:44 pm »
Wow three and if we feel like going wild....four! :D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11093 on: Today at 04:41:44 pm »
Only 3 signings would be disappointing at this stage, 4-6 new guys would be better. If we are gonna go in to transition let's have a fucking massive one.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,130
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11094 on: Today at 04:41:55 pm »
MAJOR, Lobo. Not like you to half arse quotes.  ::)
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,050
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11095 on: Today at 04:42:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:40:44 pm
Wow three and if we feel like going wild....four! :D

Transfers Gone Wild
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,047
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11096 on: Today at 04:42:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:40:44 pm
Wow three and if we feel like going wild....four! :D

Keita, Milner and Ox on new contracts + loan deal for Caulker if there's time.

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,894
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11097 on: Today at 04:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:41:55 pm
MAJOR, Lobo. Not like you to half arse quotes.  ::)

Oh I know, its just funny wording
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,130
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11098 on: Today at 04:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:42:45 pm
Keita, Milner and Ox on new contracts + loan deal for Caulker if there's time.

These would be classed as "Re-signing" not new.  :P
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,047
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #11099 on: Today at 04:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:43:52 pm
These would be classed as "Re-signing" not new.  :P

Your own quote says nothing about new, now who's half-arsing it!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 273 274 275 276 277 [278]   Go Up
« previous next »
 