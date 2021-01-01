We need more than just a few midfielders. We probably need 2 center backs as well to replace both Matip and Gomez. VVD, Konate, and 2 new players. Need to replace Fab, Hendo, Milner, Ox, Keita in the midfield. The front line is fine although we should not give Firmino a new contract. Salah, Jota, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz, Elliott, Carvalho are a good mix of players for the front 3.
The big question is will, Klopp sanction the exits of so many players who have been so important to the team all at once? Yes, that's assuming the money is there to replace everyone.