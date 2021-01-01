That makes sense from Perez. I wonder if he was influenced by watching that Barca side get taken apart by Roma, us, and Bayern. The majority of that Barca starting 11 against Bayern (and Rakitic on the bench) started the 2015 CL final in the treble year. Sure, they were always going to age, but Barca had no physicality whatsoever anymore. It was atrocious.



Real Madrid, on the other hand, have aged very well with the likes of Benzema, Kroos, and Modric being surrounded by some ridiculously talented and physical players. Real Madrid aren't shy about buying them while very young either.



Yeah, this is why they're in the situation they're in to be honest, European Champions and could very easily do it again as they're cruising into the last 8. Someone mentioned last night how the younger lads in midfield allow you to carry someone like a Modric who's 37. It sounds a bit harsh saying carry him because he's obviously still an amazing player but he couldn't do it every week to the same ability if he was playing along side two other 35 year old fellas. Benzema the same, obviously still wouldn't be doing it to that level if he was playing with Ronaldo and Bale but instead he's got two of the highest rated young players in the world around him.They've bought really well in recent years it must be said. Vincius and Rodygo were big moves for young players but they've worked out so well, Camavinga another one, I seriously think we should have been in for him despite age/money, it was obviously another Bellingham situation waiting to happen where you can see they're going to be a monster, but once they go to another Champions League club and boss it they're pretty much out of reach for Liverpool. Sometimes you just have to recognise the talent and go for it. I don't know how much they signed Valverde for but considering he was playing in Uruguay and young it couldn't have been for too much, played in their reserves and on loan for a couple of years then found his place in their first team. All great signings and ones we should be able to pull off.