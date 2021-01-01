« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11040 on: Today at 09:33:25 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:48:13 am
He looked decent against Newcastle/Everton,

He didn't though. People were desperate to see something that wasn't there.
Especially against Newcastle he just couldn't get near it defensively - he bookends it with running past the ball for Almiron's chance in the first 5 minutes then watching Callum Wilson run past him for a one on one in the last 10. The entire game we couldn't control midfield vs 10 men and he made 1 tackle when a Newcastle player basically fell into him
Last night he 'gave it a go' at the start and looked better for the first 25 but in the 2nd half put in one of the most abject displays you're likely to see in a red shirt... what he did for their 4th on the edge of our box is sub professional football standard

It sort of doesn't matter 'why' at this point, he's not going to suddenly get better because we wish it or because we can't believe the decline has happened at this age - its happened so we need a new player in the position
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11041 on: Today at 09:39:18 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:33:10 am
I will give you a clue lad, It won't be the £300m needed to buy Bellingham and the others we need.

Yep, it will never be enough. Klopp’s comments indicated he wants to do a fair few but as he said himself, how much he can do depends on how much the mingebags give him.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11042 on: Today at 09:41:33 am
Hopefully that 250m budget thing some foreign journo's mentioned a few months back was on the lower side of things. Could do with it being 350 unless we have an Enzo to Benfica type bargain or two lined up somewhere. Not even expecting the 250m thing to be true though let alone more.

Sharado

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11043 on: Today at 09:44:52 am
In all honesty you couldn't put a price on it at the moment. If you're talking getting us back to 18/19 levels [for me the best we've been under Klopp was that year, not the year after], in this market, it could honestly be half a billion quid. Because it's not just the first 11 that needs to be bang on, we need a squad and we're currently holding a ton of players that aren't good enough in midfield and defence.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11044 on: Today at 10:08:31 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:44:52 am
In all honesty you couldn't put a price on it at the moment. If you're talking getting us back to 18/19 levels [for me the best we've been under Klopp was that year, not the year after], in this market, it could honestly be half a billion quid. Because it's not just the first 11 that needs to be bang on, we need a squad and we're currently holding a ton of players that aren't good enough in midfield and defence.

Yep. Hopefully there's some convo's happening or about to happen telling players they won't be required in the future. It's a shame but at least 2 of Matip, Gomez, Hendo (never happening) and Fabinho need to go.
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11045 on: Today at 10:09:38 am
Hoping that result and performance last night acts as a bit of a wake up call to the higher ups at the club in terms of what needs to be done.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11046 on: Today at 10:11:16 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:08:31 am
Yep. Hopefully there's some convo's happening or about to happen telling players they won't be required in the future. It's a shame but at least 2 of Matip, Gomez, Hendo (never happening) and Fabinho need to go.

Henderson isnt going anywhere. The other three should be sold.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11047 on: Today at 10:12:07 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:33:25 am
He didn't though. People were desperate to see something that wasn't there.
Especially against Newcastle he just couldn't get near it defensively - he bookends it with running past the ball for Almiron's chance in the first 5 minutes then watching Callum Wilson run past him for a one on one in the last 10. The entire game we couldn't control midfield vs 10 men and he made 1 tackle when a Newcastle player basically fell into him
Last night he 'gave it a go' at the start and looked better for the first 25 but in the 2nd half put in one of the most abject displays you're likely to see in a red shirt... what he did for their 4th on the edge of our box is sub professional football standard

It sort of doesn't matter 'why' at this point, he's not going to suddenly get better because we wish it or because we can't believe the decline has happened at this age - its happened so we need a new player in the position

It's frustrating that we seemingly started to realise a month ago that those older players can't be relied on, and yet now they're back to being the first names on the team sheet. I don't understand why Keita has been dropped.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11048 on: Today at 10:12:31 am
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 02:22:26 am
Does anyone else think that, despite the obvious need for midfielders, that we should also be looking to change the set up and tactics? I just wonder, despite the obvious drop off in performance, if teams have also worked us out a little? I think the set up in the middle needs to change as well as the personnel.

We did since last season or at least preparing for it. We clearly want a technically gifted attacking player for the RCM position and behind him a DM and a deep playmaker which is different to our previous setup. We just need to buy the players who can perform well at these roles.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11049 on: Today at 10:37:36 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:22:42 am
Depends whether hes watched our games this season or not
He watched the game he the manager, but not out of the question he doesnt want to bring in a 6.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11050 on: Today at 10:53:02 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:37:36 am
He watched the game he the manager, but not out of the question he doesnt want to bring in a 6.


It's the biggest requirement of our first team right now so yes, he should absolutely want a holding mid.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11051 on: Today at 10:53:28 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 10:09:38 am
Hoping that result and performance last night acts as a bit of a wake up call to the higher ups at the club in terms of what needs to be done.

I hope it isn't, because there's plenty of earlier results which should have been the wake up call. If last night was the wake up, then they've slept passed every alarm and woke up and midday
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11052 on: Today at 11:03:18 am
Bellingham
Nunes
Ugarte
Gvardiol

All yours for under £300m. Bargain.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11053 on: Today at 11:05:15 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:37:36 am
He watched the game he the manager, but not out of the question he doesnt want to bring in a 6.


To state it more plainly  If he and the coaching staff have watched our games this season and think we have anyone on our books who can play the 6 at a top 4 level they should quit football
I doubt thats the case
pathetic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11054 on: Today at 11:06:20 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:03:18 am
Bellingham
Nunes
Ugarte
Gvardiol

All yours for under £300m. Bargain.



On what basis is everyone creaming for Nunes? Has not exactly set the PL alight.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11055 on: Today at 11:07:03 am
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 11:06:20 am
On what basis is everyone creaming for Nunes? Has not exactly set the PL alight.

They aren't. He (and Mount) mostly get destroyed in here any time their names get brought up.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11056 on: Today at 11:15:21 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:07:03 am
They aren't. He (and Mount) mostly get destroyed in here any time their names get brought up.

Rightly so, you put him and Mount in our side yesterday we'd still get thrashed.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11057 on: Today at 11:16:54 am
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:06:16 am
That makes sense from Perez.  I wonder if he was influenced by watching that Barca side get taken apart by Roma, us, and Bayern.  The majority of that Barca starting 11 against Bayern (and Rakitic on the bench) started the 2015 CL final in the treble year.  Sure, they were always going to age, but Barca had no physicality whatsoever anymore.  It was atrocious.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have aged very well with the likes of Benzema, Kroos, and Modric being surrounded by some ridiculously talented and physical players.  Real Madrid aren't shy about buying them while very young either.

Yeah, this is why they're in the situation they're in to be honest, European Champions and could very easily do it again as they're cruising into the last 8. Someone mentioned last night how the younger lads in midfield allow you to carry someone like a Modric who's 37. It sounds a bit harsh saying carry him because he's obviously still an amazing player but he couldn't do it every week to the same ability if he was playing along side two other 35 year old fellas. Benzema the same, obviously still wouldn't be doing it to that level if he was playing with Ronaldo and Bale but instead he's got two of the highest rated young players in the world around him.

They've bought really well in recent years it must be said. Vincius and Rodygo were big moves for young players but they've worked out so well, Camavinga another one, I seriously think we should have been in for him despite age/money, it was obviously another Bellingham situation waiting to happen where you can see they're going to be a monster, but once they go to another Champions League club and boss it they're pretty much out of reach for Liverpool. Sometimes you just have to recognise the talent and go for it. I don't know how much they signed Valverde for but considering he was playing in Uruguay and young it couldn't have been for too much, played in their reserves and on loan for a couple of years then found his place in their first team. All great signings and ones we should be able to pull off.
Last Edit: Today at 11:18:27 am by disgraced cake
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11058 on: Today at 11:21:38 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:15:21 am
Rightly so, you put him and Mount in our side yesterday we'd still get thrashed.

Maybe, though Mount was awesome v Real Madrid last season.

Has there ever been a player we've been linked with that you've rated out of interest?
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11059 on: Today at 11:27:12 am
Mount, Rice plus one more and we're sorted.
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11060 on: Today at 11:33:56 am
Ive always rated Mount, never enjoy us playing against him. Think hes been played out of position by Chelsea which isnt doing him any favours. Not sure hes what we need but him and Bellingham would be good. Wed need another one too and Im not convinced by Nunes at Wolves, thats not to say he wont fit with us.

Id love us to get Rice but doubt that will happen.
KloppCorn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11061 on: Today at 11:35:15 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:27:12 am
Mount, Rice plus one more and we're sorted.
Enough of the brexit midfield. What have English players won to be signed for big bags of money. Just sign someone from the continent. Preferably someone French,Spanish or German.
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11062 on: Today at 11:35:29 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:21:38 am
Maybe, though Mount was awesome v Real Madrid last season.

Has there ever been a player we've been linked with that you've rated out of interest?
Haha what he did last season means shit all, most of our current squad will attest to that fact.

Mount? Nunes? Its clear we need a number of midfielders. I think well let Fab go come the summer, a shadow of his former self and probably the right time to move him on or well likely see him leave on a free like the others have.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11063 on: Today at 11:38:51 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:35:29 am
Haha what he did last season means shit all, most of our current squad will attest to that fact.


Yeah not really sure that he's past prime like Fabinho or Henderson to be honest.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11064 on: Today at 11:42:18 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:33:10 am
I will give you a clue lad, It won't be the £300m needed to buy Bellingham and the others we need.

Sadly, I'm not a lad any more but my point is, yes we're all pretty cynical but there are indications money could be spent this summer. Certainly no journalist has any clue of our budget and I also believe FSG will not allow their asset to depreciate. Very high certainty Johny Henry will sell up before he is too old to enjoy the spoils.
naka

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11065 on: Today at 11:44:05 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:27:12 am
Mount, Rice plus one more and we're sorted.
Jeez why do we think that English  premier league players are the answer .
Real are interested in one English player ( Jude) no one else .
Lets look across the continent and scout  properly
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11066 on: Today at 11:49:49 am
Jude.
Thuram.
Ndicka.

And one of those is on a free.
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11067 on: Today at 11:51:04 am
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 11:06:20 am
On what basis is everyone creaming for Nunes? Has not exactly set the PL alight.


I'm not 'creaming' for him. I'm just assuming that the journo chatter from a few weeks ago, that inferred it was already pretty much a done deal, was accurate.

I'm not arsed if it's a different midfielder. The main point is that we need 3 (RMF, LMF, DM), to add to Thiago, Bajcetic, Jones, Henderson (to take over the 'Milner role'). Fabinho needs to move to a slower/less physically-demanding league, where I think he will have another few years of being effective.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11068 on: Today at 11:53:46 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:49:49 am
Jude.
Thuram.
Ndicka.

And one of those is on a free.

We need more but it's a start. If we got Nunes and/or Mount as well as another attacking body in midfield, I think that's probably good then. Maybe a right back as back up to Trent as well
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11069 on: Today at 11:57:35 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:42:18 am
Sadly, I'm not a lad any more but my point is, yes we're all pretty cynical but there are indications money could be spent this summer. Certainly no journalist has any clue of our budget and I also believe FSG will not allow their asset to depreciate. Very high certainty Johny Henry will sell up before he is too old to enjoy the spoils.

Not cynical mate more realistic  ;D

Taking into account the past 10 years there is zero evidence that the manager will be given a huge transfer budget in the summer so no I don't share your optimism unfortunately.
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11070 on: Today at 12:09:50 pm
We need more than just a few midfielders.  We probably need 2 center backs as well to replace both Matip and Gomez.  VVD, Konate, and 2 new players.  Need to replace Fab, Hendo, Milner, Ox, Keita in the midfield.  The front line is fine although we should not give Firmino a new contract.  Salah, Jota, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz, Elliott, Carvalho are a good mix of players for the front 3. 

The big question is will, Klopp sanction the exits of so many players who have been so important to the team all at once?  Yes, that's assuming the money is there to replace everyone. 
Red-Soldier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11071 on: Today at 12:10:51 pm
We're get 40 m to spend in the summer  ;)
