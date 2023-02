He looked decent against Newcastle/Everton,



He didn't though. People were desperate to see something that wasn't there.Especially against Newcastle he just couldn't get near it defensively - he bookends it with running past the ball for Almiron's chance in the first 5 minutes then watching Callum Wilson run past him for a one on one in the last 10. The entire game we couldn't control midfield vs 10 men and he made 1 tackle when a Newcastle player basically fell into himLast night he 'gave it a go' at the start and looked better for the first 25 but in the 2nd half put in one of the most abject displays you're likely to see in a red shirt... what he did for their 4th on the edge of our box is sub professional football standardIt sort of doesn't matter 'why' at this point, he's not going to suddenly get better because we wish it or because we can't believe the decline has happened at this age - its happened so we need a new player in the position