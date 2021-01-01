« previous next »
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11000 on: Today at 02:13:21 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:43:45 am
Who are the two or three?
Bajcetic, Fabinho. Maybe Henderson(Granted he played 6 in a while)
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11001 on: Today at 02:14:32 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:13:21 am
Bajcetic, Fabinho. Maybe Henderson(Granted he played 6 in a while)


Sorry i should have said who are the good ones??
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11002 on: Today at 02:17:04 am
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:06:16 am
That makes sense from Perez.  I wonder if he was influenced by watching that Barca side get taken apart by Roma, us, and Bayern.  The majority of that Barca starting 11 against Bayern (and Rakitic on the bench) started the 2015 CL final in the treble year.  Sure, they were always going to age, but Barca had no physicality whatsoever anymore.  It was atrocious.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have aged very well with the likes of Benzema, Kroos, and Modric being surrounded by some ridiculously talented and physical players.  Real Madrid aren't shy about buying them while very young either.
Germany 2014 world cup team feel like basically like Spain but with the size too.
Klopp still going want to build a side that can be Level 3 team.
KloppCorn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11003 on: Today at 02:18:48 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:13:21 am
Bajcetic, Fabinho. Maybe Henderson(Granted he played 6 in a while)
;D
Henderson doesnt have the positioning of a 6. Plus he cant turn with his back to play. We need 2 new 6s or just change the formation already. What is this bondage with 4-3-3. I actually thought we looked good for the few games we played 4-4-2 before the World Cup. Never understood why we never stuck to it. It would suit Salah and Nunez. And our midfielders
JJ Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11004 on: Today at 02:22:26 am
Does anyone else think that, despite the obvious need for midfielders, that we should also be looking to change the set up and tactics? I just wonder, despite the obvious drop off in performance, if teams have also worked us out a little? I think the set up in the middle needs to change as well as the personnel.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11005 on: Today at 02:28:41 am
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 02:18:48 am
;D
Henderson doesnt have the positioning of a 6. Plus he cant turn with his back to play. We need 2 new 6s or just change the formation already. What is this bondage with 4-3-3. I actually thought we looked good for the few games we played 4-4-2 before the World Cup. Never understood why we never stuck to it. It would suit Salah and Nunez. And our midfielders
I dont disagree on Henderson but Klopp played him there before, he was the 6 before Fabinho
KloppCorn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11006 on: Today at 02:37:44 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:28:41 am
I dont disagree on Henderson but Klopp played him there before, he was the 6 before Fabinho
he ball watches too much as a 6. Henderson should get Milner minutes. Going into next season he either should leave or just come on to close games out or play the cup games. Going into 2023/2024 season with Hendo as an option even if it is 3 or 4 choice in midfield is lunacy.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11007 on: Today at 02:59:36 am
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 02:22:26 am
Does anyone else think that, despite the obvious need for midfielders, that we should also be looking to change the set up and tactics? I just wonder, despite the obvious drop off in performance, if teams have also worked us out a little? I think the set up in the middle needs to change as well as the personnel.

I don't think teams can actually "figure you out" when you have the athletes to play that hard-charging and persistent press. It puts the opposition under constant pressure and limits their margin for error, and that will always have you in with a chance. I think the way we have played would still be perfectly fine if we still had the athleticism to put it into effect properly.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11008 on: Today at 03:05:11 am
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 02:37:44 am
he ball watches too much as a 6. Henderson should get Milner minutes. Going into next season he either should leave or just come on to close games out or play the cup games. Going into 2023/2024 season with Hendo as an option even if it is 3 or 4 choice in midfield is lunacy.
I agree with that. If he the 3rd choice 6, wont expect him to play there much
harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11009 on: Today at 04:01:19 am
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 02:22:26 am
Does anyone else think that, despite the obvious need for midfielders, that we should also be looking to change the set up and tactics? I just wonder, despite the obvious drop off in performance, if teams have also worked us out a little? I think the set up in the middle needs to change as well as the personnel.

Ummm, the shit show this season is due to the change in tactics.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11010 on: Today at 04:04:22 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 04:01:19 am
Ummm, the shit show this season is due to the change in tactics.
I'd think the opposite, it has rather to do with the persistence with tactics when we don't have the available personnel.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11011 on: Today at 06:16:00 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:40:03 pm
We need to confirm that German Sporting Director like tomorrow. Get this ball rolling onto the next phase.
Yeah and let him start straight away. Ward can go house hunting in Amsterdam.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11012 on: Today at 06:19:39 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:47:40 pm
Wheres the lad who posts all the time tonight who keeps saying we dont need a 6????????

Its a mad shout. Fabinhos legs/head have gone. We need athleticism in midfield the way football is now.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11013 on: Today at 07:21:31 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:04:22 am
I'd think the opposite, it has rather to do with the persistence with tactics when we don't have the available personnel.

even if everyone was fit i dont think the players suit the system, it should be clear to everyone that that midfield and central defence needs fortifying
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11014 on: Today at 07:28:55 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:46:41 pm
Indeed. I mean, lets not question why we kept being told how big a club we are or how much Mac Red says our revenue is like the second best in the world that all we have is £40m. But if thats all we had, then we should have signed the midfielder that would have turned all this around.

hmmm interesting you say this now. A few week back I used the old cliche that games are won and lost in midfield, and repeatedly  said if we only had £37m in the kitty then we should have used it to strengthen an area of the pitch that everyone knows is our biggest weakness. You disagreed and stated that it was all about maintaining our forward line and that one CM wouldn't solve our problems. I specifically remember you saying this on more than one occasion. 
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11015 on: Today at 07:51:46 am
Klopp has got to be ruthless. Tell Fabinho it's time to move on too.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11016 on: Today at 08:00:16 am
Ugarte, Kone and Jude feels the right blend of midfielder signings to me.

Annoyingly we might need two in defence. At least one CB is a must, but maybe a second one who can also do fullback

And because Im greedy, a young and fast high upside forward for depth.
RedKenWah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11017 on: Today at 08:05:59 am
This club needs to be active this summer. Keita, AOC and Milners contracts are up so unless the plan is to renew (which for two of them is barking) then the club need to get a move on or thats 3 players gone that definitely need replacing.
Fab - clearly is not the same reliable player as previous and if hes not improving then its time to sell. Artur Melo well yeah we cant be exploring options to buy him surely

As such our midfield is Thiago, Henderson, Jones and Bajcetic. Thiago and Henderson are in their 30s and arent getting younger, Jones well what is the plan with him and Bajcetic has obviously become that latest gem to be found internally.

We have Tyler Morton coming back from loan but again expectation on his shoulders would be too much surely. As such that is probably circa 4 midfielders minimum that we need to buy in.

Defence Matip and VVD we need to have plans to phase out and currently Gomez is going through a nightmare spell which we really need to make that harsh decision and look to move him on. So potentially 2 to 3 defenders which will need to be looked at there as well. Full back wise, Trent needs some competition and possibly Ramsay will offer that albeit hes currently going through an injury ridden spell. Andy Robertson has some form of competition in the Greek Scouser.

So from that alone Id say we should be in the market for prob min of 5 players but certainly should be future proofing for a further 2 CBs to look at VVD and Matip.

Can I see FSG investing for this nope which makes what direction we are going in that more bleaker
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11018 on: Today at 08:13:16 am
please stop mentioning Tyler Morton.
On the bench at Blackburn now will never have the pace & power required.

We are Liverpool not a lower PL club or championship club.

I said it so many times on here before. Football is different now you need pace & power to compete.
Fabinho needs to be sold too. He is way past his best now.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11019 on: Today at 08:22:42 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:42:49 am
Do you think Klopp is going to buy a 6 if he views he has 2 or 3 able to play in that spot?


Depends whether hes watched our games this season or not
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11020 on: Today at 08:25:06 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:00:16 am
Ugarte, Kone and Jude feels the right blend of midfielder signings to me.

Annoyingly we might need two in defence. At least one CB is a must, but maybe a second one who can also do fullback

And because Im greedy, a young and fast high upside forward for depth.
Almost any midfielder would improve because our current unit is poor in every aspect (with 1/2 exceptios). Can't hold the ball, weak, can't run, can't play incisive passes, can't cut out passing lanes, can't turn...
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11021 on: Today at 08:35:53 am
I just can't explain what's happened to Fabinho. How do you go from one of the best DMs in the world to someone who wouldn't look out of place in a Sunday league match. He's so so slow now.
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11022 on: Today at 08:48:13 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:35:53 am
I just can't explain what's happened to Fabinho. How do you go from one of the best DMs in the world to someone who wouldn't look out of place in a Sunday league match. He's so so slow now.

He looked decent against Newcastle/Everton, of course theyre not anywhere near the standards of Madrid. I think he cant be expected to play 3 games in just over a week now.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11023 on: Today at 08:49:48 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:35:53 am
I just can't explain what's happened to Fabinho. How do you go from one of the best DMs in the world to someone who wouldn't look out of place in a Sunday league match. He's so so slow now.
He has totally fallen off a cliff. Even his first touch became terrible overnight.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11024 on: Today at 08:50:51 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:48:13 am
He looked decent against Newcastle/Everton, of course theyre not anywhere near the standards of Madrid. I think he cant be expected to play 3 games in just over a week now.
They waltzed through our midfield on several occasions after we gave it away cheaply in a central position. They just didn't have the quality of a Madrid to take advantage.
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11025 on: Today at 08:52:03 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:19:39 am
Its a mad shout. Fabinhos legs/head have gone. We need athleticism in midfield the way football is now.


Mac will be in here soon to tell you that all Fabinho needs are legs round his and hell be fine  :D
RedKenWah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11026 on: Today at 08:57:41 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:13:16 am
please stop mentioning Tyler Morton.
On the bench at Blackburn now will never have the pace & power required.

We are Liverpool not a lower PL club or championship club.

I said it so many times on here before. Football is different now you need pace & power to compete.
Fabinho needs to be sold too. He is way past his best now.

Which then reinforces the need to strengthen in midfield if Tyler isnt going to be up to scratch. I just get the feeling FSG will go with the line well you have this young lad coming through use him but if hes not ready then its doing more harm.
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11027 on: Today at 08:59:06 am
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 08:57:41 am
Which then reinforces the need to strengthen in midfield if Tyler isnt going to be up to scratch. I just get the feeling FSG will go with the line well you have this young lad coming through use him but if hes not ready then its doing more harm.

I dont think he will be ready, hes 21 this year and hes not at the level (yet) that we require.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11028 on: Today at 09:01:46 am
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 08:57:41 am
Which then reinforces the need to strengthen in midfield if Tyler isnt going to be up to scratch. I just get the feeling FSG will go with the line well you have this young lad coming through use him but if hes not ready then its doing more harm.
When has that ever happened?

killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11029 on: Today at 09:03:59 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:28:55 am
hmmm interesting you say this now. A few week back I used the old cliche that games are won and lost in midfield, and repeatedly  said if we only had £37m in the kitty then we should have used it to strengthen an area of the pitch that everyone knows is our biggest weakness. You disagreed and stated that it was all about maintaining our forward line and that one CM wouldn't solve our problems. I specifically remember you saying this on more than one occasion. 

Sorry that was clearly a shite attempt at sarcasm from me. Its shocking that £37m is all we have to spend and one midfielder isnt solving anything. We need about 5 players and needed 6 before we signed Gakpo. Still by this rate we will have all what we need by 2026.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11030 on: Today at 09:10:15 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:51:46 am
Klopp has got to be ruthless. Tell Fabinho it's time to move on too.
Even if he wants to be it'll take at least 2/3 years to move on every player we might want to. Chelsea will have the same issue, Manchester United have as well, Arsenal did. It's hard to move players on when only a handful of Champions League clubs can afford to pay them a similair wage and players probably don't want to go play for Palace/Wolves/Southampton etc.
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11031 on: Today at 09:12:12 am
Thuram, Kone, Bellingham and a 6 in an ideal world. Sell any midfielder not named Bajcetic and Thiago if needs be.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #11032 on: Today at 09:12:12 am
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:06:16 am
That makes sense from Perez.  I wonder if he was influenced by watching that Barca side get taken apart by Roma, us, and Bayern.  The majority of that Barca starting 11 against Bayern (and Rakitic on the bench) started the 2015 CL final in the treble year.  Sure, they were always going to age, but Barca had no physicality whatsoever anymore.  It was atrocious.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have aged very well with the likes of Benzema, Kroos, and Modric being surrounded by some ridiculously talented and physical players.  Real Madrid aren't shy about buying them while very young either.

Yeah I reckon so, quite impressive he acknowledged it rather than just being like "this is how it works in la Liga". They aren't shy in letting old legends go either even when they can still offer a good amount. They are gonna be a pain in the arse for a long while yet  ;D
