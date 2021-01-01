This club needs to be active this summer. Keita, AOC and Milners contracts are up so unless the plan is to renew (which for two of them is barking) then the club need to get a move on or thats 3 players gone that definitely need replacing.

Fab - clearly is not the same reliable player as previous and if hes not improving then its time to sell. Artur Melo well yeah we cant be exploring options to buy him surely



As such our midfield is Thiago, Henderson, Jones and Bajcetic. Thiago and Henderson are in their 30s and arent getting younger, Jones well what is the plan with him and Bajcetic has obviously become that latest gem to be found internally.



We have Tyler Morton coming back from loan but again expectation on his shoulders would be too much surely. As such that is probably circa 4 midfielders minimum that we need to buy in.



Defence Matip and VVD we need to have plans to phase out and currently Gomez is going through a nightmare spell which we really need to make that harsh decision and look to move him on. So potentially 2 to 3 defenders which will need to be looked at there as well. Full back wise, Trent needs some competition and possibly Ramsay will offer that albeit hes currently going through an injury ridden spell. Andy Robertson has some form of competition in the Greek Scouser.



So from that alone Id say we should be in the market for prob min of 5 players but certainly should be future proofing for a further 2 CBs to look at VVD and Matip.



Can I see FSG investing for this nope which makes what direction we are going in that more bleaker