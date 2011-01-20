Camavinga (20) and Valverde (24) running past and dominating much, much older players for fun over 90 minutes
. was always the way.
Athletism, enabling the CM to carry a Modric or Kroos.
Underlining, as many said here last August, exactly where FSG failed to rebuild.
Shirley theyll finally address that this summer.
We should have been in the hunt for Camavinga when he went to Madrid. He was young and had only played a season with Rennes, a decent transfer fee for a teenager too but once he's gone you'll never get him, and you knew he'd be a great player. Bellingham the exact same though I do understand it's hard to justify spending big on a 17/18 year old. That being said, for all of that talk of 'We don't want player X, we want to find the NEXT player x' - We've never actually really lived by that, have we.
Was actually depressing watching him tonight, the athleticism and mobility, fuck me.
Blows my fucking mind we never signed two midfielders when Gini left, let alone one.