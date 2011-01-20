« previous next »
Offline Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10960 on: Yesterday at 10:49:43 pm »
Top class CB, at least 3 top midfielders.

Good luck FSG.
Offline Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10961 on: Yesterday at 10:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:49:43 pm
Top class CB, at least 3 top midfielders.

Good luck FSG.
£20m + player sales should cover it  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10962 on: Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm »
Motherfuckers we could do with Ugarte tonight as our midfield was getting overrun by Camavinga and Valverde.  ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10963 on: Yesterday at 10:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm
Motherfuckers we could with Ugarte tonight as our midfield was getting overrun by Camavinga and Valverde.  ;D

Ugarte be serious?
Offline FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10964 on: Yesterday at 10:53:54 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:14:23 pm
It's not about spending top dollar for the top player though. We could and should have bought rough diamonds like Caicedo for example, the kind of things we used to do but have stopped. A good clutch of these kinds of players and we wouldn't need to just wait on top top talent while allowing such a decline to happen.

It's the lack of flexibility and invention in the transfer market that worries me. Why Lijnders thinks he's in a position to influence such strategy is beyond me as his philosophy, wrongly picked up by Klopp, has seen us turn into this mess.

The man is a malign influence on the club, and I'd rather FSG and their moneyball strategy take hold again and shut him up.

Did his philosophy help us win the league and champions league as well? Or is it only now we're shite that the whole club sings to his tune?
Offline Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10965 on: Yesterday at 10:55:54 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:39:29 pm
I remember a while back reading in Marca that Perez is targetting "super athletes" now and in the future as he feels that's the way things are heading. I'd have to agree, football ability is great but they need to be monsters physically as well now more than ever. Bellingham fits the football and athletic side perfectly if we could get that one, two more needed. I'm excited for the summer but also very nervous we won't do enough.
Would be interested to know what the plan for Bellingham and the team around him is, or would have been. He's really well rounded so could plug him in to a few roles but for £100m+ it seems like it'd be a waste having him play as the more conservative left sided mid, or the right sided one who provides width for Trent and Salah.

Hopefully the recruitment team have some ideas for whoever the sporting director is as we can definitely find quality with good scouting. For all the big money spent.on some players Valverde and Camavinga mustn't have cost much more than £50m combined for example. Feels like it's going to be a bit of a wasted window anyway if a Sporting Director isn't announced soon so they can plan, recruit, speak to players etc.
Offline Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10966 on: Yesterday at 10:59:26 pm »
Our defence is absolute gash at the moment too. Cant decide if its because of our midfield or I want them replaced too. Summer is going to be wild
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10967 on: Yesterday at 10:59:35 pm »
Its still the same needs really as we've known since last summer- 3 centre mids and a centre back this summer, 2 more mids and another centre back in 2024. Got to say the way footy is going physicality and athleticism are the key attributes we need to add to the team.

Think its really a number 6 and one of the 8s we need to nail this summer who will be mainstays for the next Klopp team. Hope we can get them right (do think one of the 8s will be Bellingham still)
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10968 on: Yesterday at 11:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:59:26 pm
Our defence is absolute gash at the moment too. Cant decide if its because of our midfield or I want them replaced too. Summer is going to be wild

It certainly needs improving. The upgrade has been penned in for the Summer of 2026.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10969 on: Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:59:35 pm
Its still the same needs really as we've known since last summer- 3 centre mids and a centre back this summer, 2 more mids and another centre back in 2024. Got to say the way footy is going physicality and athleticism are the key attributes we need to add to the team.

Think its really a number 6 and one of the 8s we need to nail this summer who will be mainstays for the next Klopp team. Hope we can get them right (do think one of the 8s will be Bellingham still)

Safe to say Klopp’s charm is doing the heavy lifting for the Bellingham deal. I mean seriously, why are you turning down Madrid (and some other sides) for us?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10970 on: Yesterday at 11:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:59:26 pm
Our defence is absolute gash at the moment too. Cant decide if its because of our midfield or I want them replaced too. Summer is going to be wild

The defence needs some work. We cant keep going with only two trusted full backs, its genuinely insane. Also Gomez and Matip are pretty shite now. We absolutely need another centreback.

But its ok, as many have said, they are sorted for next season. We should sign players in those positions in 2024 because we have to trust in Calvin Ramsey.
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10971 on: Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm
Safe to say Klopps charm is doing the heavy lifting for the Bellingham deal. I mean seriously, why are you turning down Madrid (and some other sides) for us?

Cos his mum and dad want him to come here  :lmao Or some other really hopeful reason like he may think we're just having a bad 12 months and him plus a few signings will get us back to the top of European footy?
Offline DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10972 on: Yesterday at 11:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:55:54 pm
Would be interested to know what the plan for Bellingham and the team around him is, or would have been. He's really well rounded so could plug him in to a few roles but for £100m+ it seems like it'd be a waste having him play as the more conservative left sided mid, or the right sided one who provides width for Trent and Salah.

Hopefully the recruitment team have some ideas for whoever the sporting director is as we can definitely find quality with good scouting. For all the big money spent.on some players Valverde and Camavinga mustn't have cost much more than £50m combined for example. Feels like it's going to be a bit of a wasted window anyway if a Sporting Director isn't announced soon so they can plan, recruit, speak to players etc.

Yeah I'm curious about it too, like we could make him do a Wijnaldum and if the team is successful that's all that ultimately matters but equally we shouldn't need to spend £120m for a guy to be Wijnaldum. If we let him off the leash to show all his amazing attacking talent and continue playing the same way with our full backs etc, great but who the fuck is doing all the defensive work in midfield? Because currently no one is capable. It's gonna be interesting!

Hopefully Ornstein mentioning that Frankfurt SD means it's well on the way to being done.

Online A-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10973 on: Yesterday at 11:09:11 pm »
It's gonna be a hell of a ride in here in around 4 months.....  :lickin ;D ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10974 on: Yesterday at 11:10:22 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:04:09 pm
Cos his mum and dad want him to come here  :lmao Or some other really hopeful reason like he may think we're just having a bad 12 months and him plus a few signings will get us back to the top of European footy?

Im sure he will find out that we are sacking half the non playing staff including one of the Carols just to bring him to the club. Maybe he can get a few of his mates to come play for us from the Stourbridge Wizards.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10975 on: Yesterday at 11:14:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:03:29 pm
The defence needs some work. We cant keep going with only two trusted full backs, its genuinely insane. Also Gomez and Matip are pretty shite now. We absolutely need another centreback.

But its ok, as many have said, they are sorted for next season. We should sign players in those positions in 2024 because we have to trust in Calvin Ramsey.

Still puzzled why they gave Gomez a new and improved 5 year contract. Yes I know, homegrown, but still
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10976 on: Yesterday at 11:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:14:13 pm
Still puzzled why they gave Gomez a new and improved 5 year contract. Yes I know, homegrown, but still

Sell him.
Offline mattD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10977 on: Yesterday at 11:15:44 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:53:54 pm
Did his philosophy help us win the league and champions league as well? Or is it only now we're shite that the whole club sings to his tune?

I didn't say he was a shit coach. But that's all Lijnders should be doing.

Interfering with transfers is not his game. But since 2020, it seemingly has been the case. And it's made us worse.
Online Machae

« Reply #10978 on: Yesterday at 11:16:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:14:38 pm
Sell him.

Play my man Nat, he's never let me down
Offline FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10979 on: Yesterday at 11:24:05 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:15:44 pm
I didn't say he was a shit coach. But that's all Lijnders should be doing.

Interfering with transfers is not his game. But since 2020, it seemingly has been the case. And it's made us worse.

According to whoever is leaking to the Athletic. I think that's an important caveat.

And even if he was, Diaz, Konate, Thiago, Gakpo, Jota and Nunez are all very good signings.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10980 on: Yesterday at 11:25:33 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 09:56:58 pm
Camavinga (20) and Valverde (24) running past and dominating much, much older players for fun over 90 minutes . was always the way.

Athletism, enabling the CM to carry a Modric or Kroos.

Underlining, as many said here last August, exactly where FSG failed to rebuild.

Shirley theyll finally address that this summer.

We should have been in the hunt for Camavinga when he went to Madrid. He was young and had only played a season with Rennes, a decent transfer fee for a teenager too but once he's gone you'll never get him, and you knew he'd be a great player. Bellingham the exact same though I do understand it's hard to justify spending big on a 17/18 year old. That being said, for all of that talk of 'We don't want player X, we want to find the NEXT player x' - We've never actually really lived by that, have we.

Was actually depressing watching him tonight, the athleticism and mobility, fuck me.

Blows my fucking mind we never signed two midfielders when Gini left, let alone one.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10981 on: Yesterday at 11:34:51 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:25:33 pm
We should have been in the hunt for Camavinga when he went to Madrid. He was young and had only played a season with Rennes, a decent transfer fee for a teenager too but once he's gone you'll never get him, and you knew he'd be a great player. Bellingham the exact same though I do understand it's hard to justify spending big on a 17/18 year old. That being said, for all of that talk of 'We don't want player X, we want to find the NEXT player x' - We've never actually really lived by that, have we.

Was actually depressing watching him tonight, the athleticism and mobility, fuck me.

Blows my fucking mind we never signed two midfielders when Gini left, let alone one.

We couldve bought Thuram and Ounahi in January. Players are there, but we seem be all in on someone else
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10982 on: Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:24:05 pm
According to whoever is leaking to the Athletic. I think that's an important caveat.

And even if he was, Diaz, Konate, Thiago, Gakpo, Jota and Nunez are all very good signings.

I agree but not on Gakpo yet. Also still need to see more with Nunez.
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10983 on: Yesterday at 11:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:34:51 pm
We couldve bought Thuram and Ounahi in January. Players are there, but we seem be all in on someone else

We could have probably bought Amrabat too early in the window, Barcelona were close but left it too late.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10984 on: Yesterday at 11:40:03 pm »
We need to confirm that German Sporting Director like tomorrow. Get this ball rolling onto the next phase.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10985 on: Yesterday at 11:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:34:51 pm
We couldve bought Thuram and Ounahi in January. Players are there, but we seem be all in on someone else

How could we? We spent the war chest on Gakpo. Klopp was given a huge amount of money and he fucked up completely. Didnt anyone tell him all we needed is two footballers?
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10986 on: Yesterday at 11:41:37 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:51:27 pm

That Lijnders quote in his book where he stated to Jurgen that we need to stop buying 'second rate' talent, and instead opt for top tier talent will do us some serious damage. It means we throw all our eggs in one basket for one exceptional player rather than a handful of very good, potentially great, players. Because of that, we have to wait for the top top talent to arrive at any cost, we can't find alternative players in the market anymore and the moneyball strategy is dead. And now our midfield is deplete of any depth with such thinking.

If Lijnders thinks one Bellingham will work better (neglecting to think about the risk of injury to this one player) than a few Wijnaldums (what he would consider 'second rate') then he needs to be sacked. Can't be having that destructive mindset in the rebuilding process.

We've been acting like a Big Club, challenging for top honours and without any fear of losing our players to Bigger Clubs. As such, we steered clear of risk, and only signed players with data to back them and where we could improve. Except that age and physical decline is a constant degrading factor, especially in the style that we play.

I wouldn't mind us being a selling club that signs promising players and polishes them for the likes of Madrid and Barcelona to poach. They need to impress for these Spanish giants to want them, and we're big enough that we can extort hefty fees. And we won't have the problem of big name players at the end of their careers with big contracts that we can't move.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10987 on: Yesterday at 11:42:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:41:02 pm
How could we? We spent the war chest on Gakpo. Klopp was given a huge amount of money and he fucked up completely. Didnt anyone tell him all we needed is two footballers?

Ounahi went for barely double figures.  ;D
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10988 on: Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:41:02 pm
How could we? We spent the war chest on Gakpo. Klopp was given a huge amount of money and he fucked up completely. Didnt anyone tell him all we needed is two footballers?

You jest, but if only 40m was only available, then buying Gakpo shouldn't have been a priority

I like Gakpo and understand why he was bought, but irrespective of finances, maybe he wasn't the right choice at that moment in time
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10989 on: Yesterday at 11:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:42:36 pm
Ounahi went for barely double figures.  ;D

Yep. Klopp fucked up there.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10990 on: Yesterday at 11:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm
You jest, but if only 40m was only available, then buying Gakpo shouldn't have been a priority

I like Gakpo and understand why he was bought, but irrespective of finances, maybe he shouldn't have been a priority

Indeed. I mean, lets not question why we kept being told how big a club we are or how much Mac Red says our revenue is like the second best in the world that all we have is £40m. But if thats all we had, then we should have signed the midfielder that would have turned all this around.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10991 on: Yesterday at 11:47:40 pm »
Wheres the lad who posts all the time tonight who keeps saying we dont need a 6????????
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10992 on: Yesterday at 11:49:10 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:47:40 pm
Wheres the lad who posts all the time tonight who keeps saying we dont need a 6????????

He will be along to tell us just put some legs next to Fab and he would be great, or something about you not being a real fan and wanting a sports washer for wanting to replace Fabinho.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10993 on: Today at 12:00:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:46:41 pm
Indeed. I mean, lets not question why we kept being told how big a club we are or how much Mac Red says our revenue is like the second best in the world that all we have is £40m. But if thats all we had, then we should have signed the midfielder that would have turned all this around.

Is he really Mac Red or done a Talented Mr Ripley and assumed someone else's persona
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10994 on: Today at 12:01:55 am »
He's the one and only Mac Red.  ;D
