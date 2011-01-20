I remember a while back reading in Marca that Perez is targetting "super athletes" now and in the future as he feels that's the way things are heading. I'd have to agree, football ability is great but they need to be monsters physically as well now more than ever. Bellingham fits the football and athletic side perfectly if we could get that one, two more needed. I'm excited for the summer but also very nervous we won't do enough.



Would be interested to know what the plan for Bellingham and the team around him is, or would have been. He's really well rounded so could plug him in to a few roles but for £100m+ it seems like it'd be a waste having him play as the more conservative left sided mid, or the right sided one who provides width for Trent and Salah.Hopefully the recruitment team have some ideas for whoever the sporting director is as we can definitely find quality with good scouting. For all the big money spent.on some players Valverde and Camavinga mustn't have cost much more than £50m combined for example. Feels like it's going to be a bit of a wasted window anyway if a Sporting Director isn't announced soon so they can plan, recruit, speak to players etc.