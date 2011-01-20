We just don't know- there is a clear break in strategy from the last few years occurring this summer with a number of players out of contract, an end to the spend on infrastructure and increased attendences from next season. Revenues are at an all time high, there will be significantly more free cash in the business and even if we spend what we earn we should be spending a lot more than our net of this season.



It would be great for investment to fund a big spend this summer (and repay the infrastructure loans so we have more available going forward), but we should be able to afford a net of £150m+ even without any investment



In regards to players out of contract Firminio is probably signing an extension, Henderson will probably take over Milner role in the squad, our younger lads coming through will fulfill Ox and Keitas squad roles so really don't see us bringing in more than two senior players for the first 11, a couple of freebies for squad duties. Four additions in total would be a lot for us.No CL football will be a huge hit on the finances so if that unfortunate situation does occur then there could be a huge revision in our short term plans. Certain targets will not come to us (honestly wouldn't want them anyway if it's all about CL), our transfer budget could take a hit too and i definitely don't see us tripling our net spend as our average spend under these owners is around 40m i think. Palace, Wolves, Leeds even Brentford have spent around the same as us the past two seasons. Last time we had a net spend over 100m was five years ago so we might repeat that again but i have my doubts.