So I presume with the news we got today we will need to revise our thoughts on how much we will be splashing out this summer. Basically if we had new owners by the summer they would have had x amount to spend as surely would want to make a statement. Current owners with even a significant investment will not have to make as big a statement plus will want to stay close to current spending trends we have seen over the past decade. They might go big on one player, ie Bellingham if he's not caught in a bidding war between Utd, Chelsea, City (who must be thinking about De Bruyne successor soon), Newcastle even plus the usual crop from Europe.
Anyway the funds will not be 200m plus unless we sell one of our gems as net spend will be closer to 60m - 80m me thinks.
Whilst I understand where you are coming from and your assumption is based on past bitter experience with FSG, I am not so sure.
Infrastucture spending has largely been done, the Pandemic behind us and we will be getting a number of players off books this summer. You'd have to ask an accountant type but I do believe we would be able to fund a large-ISH spend this summer, considerably more than you have suggested. Just for one example as well, if you buy Jude Bellingham, the projected £120 million cost would be spread over 4 years presumably.
The proof has to be in the pudding, otherwise we are all puddings who will vent our spleens. Do hope we find prudent lower cost options like Susic and maybe Kone (perhaps not that cheap), as it feels like the time we take those risks again, alongside the best young midfielder of his generation.