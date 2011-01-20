« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:31:02 pm
He's the President of FSG..

https://fenwaysportsgroup.com/leadership/

One of the 3 main men, I doubt he's on gardening leave.

Yes, should have remembered this 🥴
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Made up with this news
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Just give us the money needed in the summer to get some top players in and allow us to push on from there. I think most people would be happy with that but it's got to actually happen this time regardless of whether they've found investment or not.

In other news, interesting to see links to a new DOF or whatever the proper term is now. Wonder how much ambition will be shown in that regard, do you sign the best you can realistically get or will it be someone out of work? The Frankfurt one sounds like an interesting shout, they've found some good buys in recent years and are having a good time of it in the league/cup competitions. Then again, it's a different ball game when you can spend Premier League money and the expectations are much higher. Interesting to see what happens.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:43:37 pm
Made up with this news

I'll be made up if any new investment involves money being used to improve the squad but we'll see.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Asam on February 19, 2023, 07:16:11 pm
Hes an attacking midfielder, Sucic is very good at getting shots on goal from high probability positions, finding space and making runs into the box, he works hard too

if we did sign Bellingham and wanted to integrate Sucic, Sucic would be the one playing further forward, Bellingham / bajectic would be deeper

Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 19, 2023, 08:17:44 pm
Not really. He is actually pretty versatile ...

Sound, thanks. Got my scouting cap on on Thursday.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 04:38:15 pm
John Henry finally breaks silence on future of Liverpool FC
Liverpool owner John Henry has addressed Fenway Sport Group's future plans for the club and ruled out a full sale

By Dave Powell

16:24, 20 FEB 2023

Liverpool owner John Henry says that he is not selling the club.

Reds owners Fenway Sports Group were revealed back in November to be searching for investment into Liverpool as they sought to recapitalise the business ahead of a potentially costly time, but with sales deck prepared for interested parties they were also reportedly open to a full sale.

The Reds, valued at around $4.5bn, have been heavily linked with potential bids from groups across the globe, including Qatar, but the sources in the US who the ECHO have spoken to have continued to maintain that they had not received any bids or held high level talks over a sale, and that a minority sale to a 'strategic partner' was the most likely outcome.

Henry, who rarely speaks in public, allowed for some questions via email from Boston Red Sox reporters ahead of the first day of spring training in Florida, where he, wife Linda, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner and FSG CEO Sam Kennedy were present. And in the responses posed to questions from Boston Sports Journal writer Sean McAdam, Henry confirmed that FSG were not selling Liverpool.

"I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC (Liverpool Football Club), but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process," he said.

"Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?"

Henry's comments confirm the stance that ECHO sources have maintained throughout, while offering some more certainty moving forward after a spell of tumult on and off the pitch.

Liverpool rivals Manchester United are currently in the process of a potential deal to sell the team, with the Glazer family having received two bids for the club, one from INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and another from from chairman of the Qatari bank QIB, Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-john-henry-future-breaking-26286150#source=breaking-news

At last, we finally know where we stand on this. This is the thing that was doing my head in the most recently. The not knowing what was going on with the club. Hopefully, we'll have some good news on the investment side of thing soon. Although, I'm not convinced that will happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:20:40 am
Some tentative links with Caicedo and Kone, but I'd say that a lack of links doesn't necessarily mean it's not something we're looking at. I'd be surprised if a defensive midfielder hadn't shot up the recruitment priority list after the first half of the season.

Doubt were getting Caicedo any longer, given that weve filled the club doctor position that was supposed to be earmarked for his father. He may see that as a betrayal or reneging 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Whilst I wanted them to leave I'm quite happy they've finally spoken about their plans. Does raise more questions about other staff leaving but let's hope they are 100% focused on the club.

They've got to back Klopp this summer that's all everyone should want. I do not trust them to do so but I will hope.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
How does this work though? We just go looking for investment every few years the squad needs an overhaul  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:51:39 pm
Just give us the money needed in the summer to get some top players in and allow us to push on from there. I think most people would be happy with that but it's got to actually happen this time regardless of whether they've found investment or not.

In other news, interesting to see links to a new DOF or whatever the proper term is now. Wonder how much ambition will be shown in that regard, do you sign the best you can realistically get or will it be someone out of work? The Frankfurt one sounds like an interesting shout, they've found some good buys in recent years and are having a good time of it in the league/cup competitions. Then again, it's a different ball game when you can spend Premier League money and the expectations are much higher. Interesting to see what happens.

The Frankfurt guy seems of a Jurgen pick which is going to be needed. Jurgen needs someone he's got a strong relationship with as well which he had with Edwards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:31:36 pm
How does this work though? We just go looking for investment every few years the squad needs an overhaul  ;D

The squad wouldn't need an overhaul if they wouldn't be so complacent when the going is good. That's the problem, you can never stand still in football, you've always got to keep investing and they haven't been willing to do that. That then manifests and leaves you needing a huge summer (i.e. this summer). No excuses, they need to put up and back Klopp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:31:36 pm
How does this work though? We just go looking for investment every few years the squad needs an overhaul  ;D

There is zero evidence a penny of this investment gets spent on the team. Its just as likely it goes into FSGs pocket. Maybe the people in FSG just want their initial investment back?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:09:34 pm
I would say not, as Elliot is not a midfielder.

Be interesting to see where he fits in, at all. Most suited for a wide-right mid, in a 4-4-2 set-up.

Mount is not a typical midfielder either. In fact, Mount and Elliott are at their best at the exact same position ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:43:37 pm
Made up with this news

Absolutely. It means no murderous regime anywhere near LFC ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:31:36 pm
How does this work though? We just go looking for investment every few years the squad needs an overhaul  ;D

Just got to hope covid was the reason we are where we are I guess. But it's a valid question.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
So I presume with the news we got today we will need to revise our thoughts on how much we will be splashing out this summer. Basically if we had new owners by the summer they would have had x amount to spend as surely would want to make a statement. Current owners with even a significant investment will not have to make as big a statement plus will want to stay close to current spending trends we have seen over the past decade. They might go big on one player, ie Bellingham if he's not caught in a bidding war between Utd, Chelsea, City (who must be thinking about De Bruyne successor soon), Newcastle even plus the usual crop from Europe.

Anyway the funds will not be 200m plus unless we sell one of our gems as net spend will be closer to 60m - 80m me thinks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:33:15 pm
So I presume with the news we got today we will need to revise our thoughts on how much we will be splashing out this summer. Basically if we had new owners by the summer they would have had x amount to spend as surely would want to make a statement. Current owners with even a significant investment will not have to make as big a statement plus will want to stay close to current spending trends we have seen over the past decade. They might go big on one player, ie Bellingham if he's not caught in a bidding war between Utd, Chelsea, City (who must be thinking about De Bruyne successor soon), Newcastle even plus the usual crop from Europe.

Anyway the funds will not be 200m plus unless we sell one of our gems as net spend will be closer to 60m - 80m me thinks.

We just don't know- there is a clear break in strategy from the last few years occurring this summer with a number of players out of contract, an end to the spend on infrastructure and increased attendences from next season. Revenues are at an all time high, there will be significantly more free cash in the business and even if we spend what we earn we should be spending a lot more than our net of this season.

It would be great for investment to fund a big spend this summer (and repay the infrastructure loans so we have more available going forward), but we should be able to afford a net of £150m+ even without any investment
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Agree with the above. We have relatively low transfer debt and I'm guessing the accounts due soon will show more reduction in the credit facility debt that paid for the new training ground, Anfield Road extension, and costs during COVID when revenue fell off a cliff. If we're open to spending £100mil+ on Bellingham with no obvious outgoing to balance things out, clearly cash available for transfers is going up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
My hope is if we get external investment and they sell a stake of LFC at least some of that money gets reinvested. But I don't see how as it's simply reducing their profit. Unless they know without investment the value reduces or they believe with investment the club can gain in value.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm
Just got to hope covid was the reason we are where we are I guess. But it's a valid question.

We signed nobody in 2019.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:37:51 pm
The squad wouldn't need an overhaul if they wouldn't be so complacent when the going is good. That's the problem, you can never stand still in football, you've always got to keep investing and they haven't been willing to do that. That then manifests and leaves you needing a huge summer (i.e. this summer). No excuses, they need to put up and back Klopp.

Exactly right. We wouldn't be in this position if we'd signed a midfielder in 2 of the last 3 summer transfer windows. We probably should have bought one when Gini left, we really should have bought one in the summer of '22 and we were absolutely desperate for 2 by the time last summer rolled around (as this season demonstrates). Say another £100 million in fees with big efforts made to move on some of the midfielders currently bloating the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:24:53 am
We signed nobody in 2019.

And the consistent availability of Firmino, Mane and Salah meant in the end we were fine to do that, in the first half of the season anyway. It was still a risk to go into the season with only 3 senior forwards capable of playing the way Klopp wanted his forwards to play. Although obviously Origi was an extremely helpful super sub.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:29:21 pm
Agree with the above. We have relatively low transfer debt and I'm guessing the accounts due soon will show more reduction in the credit facility debt that paid for the new training ground, Anfield Road extension, and costs during COVID when revenue fell off a cliff. If we're open to spending £100mil+ on Bellingham with no obvious outgoing to balance things out, clearly cash available for transfers is going up.

Not everyone's revenues fell during Covid. Man City's profits soared during that same period, probably helped by their top players taking significant paycuts and Etihad airlines enjoying booming business, with Abu Dhabi hotels and resorts also benefiting from the increased Covid tourism. Everyone can learn from Man City's evidently successful business model.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:12:55 pm
Whilst I wanted them to leave I'm quite happy they've finally spoken about their plans. Does raise more questions about other staff leaving but let's hope they are 100% focused on the club.

They've got to back Klopp this summer that's all everyone should want. I do not trust them to do so but I will hope.

I'm not sure it really does. In a footballing sense, playing wise, we clearly now occupy that space between two eras. Now is the beginning of a new era and it would be the right time for anyone who is not committed to the next, full, 3-5 years ro move on and get the team in place for that new era.

Most successful people like to move on after a number of years and it makes sense to do the changes now rather than have intermittent disruption when people leave here and there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:26:05 am
Not everyone's revenues fell during Covid. Man City's profits soared during that same period, probably helped by their top players taking significant paycuts and Etihad airlines enjoying booming business, with Abu Dhabi hotels and resorts also benefiting from the increased Covid tourism. Everyone can learn from Man City's evidently successful business model.

Absolutely. A model in how to run a football club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:22:50 pm
We just don't know- there is a clear break in strategy from the last few years occurring this summer with a number of players out of contract, an end to the spend on infrastructure and increased attendences from next season. Revenues are at an all time high, there will be significantly more free cash in the business and even if we spend what we earn we should be spending a lot more than our net of this season.

It would be great for investment to fund a big spend this summer (and repay the infrastructure loans so we have more available going forward), but we should be able to afford a net of £150m+ even without any investment

In regards to players out of contract Firminio is probably signing an extension, Henderson will probably take over Milner role in the squad, our younger lads coming through will fulfill Ox and Keitas squad roles so really don't see us bringing in more than two senior players for the first 11, a couple of freebies for squad duties. Four additions in total would be a lot for us.

No CL football will be a huge hit on the finances so if that unfortunate situation does occur then there could be a huge revision in our short term plans. Certain targets will not come to us (honestly wouldn't want them anyway if it's all about CL), our transfer budget could take a hit too and i definitely don't see us tripling our net spend as our average spend under these owners is around 40m i think. Palace, Wolves, Leeds even Brentford have spent around the same as us the past two seasons. Last time we had a net spend over 100m was five years ago so we might repeat that again but i have my doubts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:33:15 pm
So I presume with the news we got today we will need to revise our thoughts on how much we will be splashing out this summer. Basically if we had new owners by the summer they would have had x amount to spend as surely would want to make a statement. Current owners with even a significant investment will not have to make as big a statement plus will want to stay close to current spending trends we have seen over the past decade. They might go big on one player, ie Bellingham if he's not caught in a bidding war between Utd, Chelsea, City (who must be thinking about De Bruyne successor soon), Newcastle even plus the usual crop from Europe.

Anyway the funds will not be 200m plus unless we sell one of our gems as net spend will be closer to 60m - 80m me thinks.

Whilst I understand where you are coming from and your assumption is based on past bitter experience with FSG, I am not so sure.

Infrastucture spending has largely been done, the Pandemic behind us and we will be getting a number of players off books this summer. You'd have to ask an accountant type but I do believe we would be able to fund a large-ISH spend this summer, considerably more than you have suggested. Just for one example as well, if you buy Jude Bellingham, the projected £120 million cost would be spread over 4 years presumably.

The proof has to be in the pudding, otherwise we are all puddings who will vent our spleens. Do hope we find prudent lower cost options like Susic and maybe Kone (perhaps not that cheap), as it feels like the time we take those risks again, alongside the best young midfielder of his generation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:52:25 pm
I'll be made up if any new investment involves money being used to improve the squad but we'll see.

yep, only matters if Klopp is provided with the requisite funds this summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:19:52 am
Whilst I understand where you are coming from and your assumption is based on past bitter experience with FSG, I am not so sure.

Infrastucture spending has largely been done, the Pandemic behind us and we will be getting a number of players off books this summer. You'd have to ask an accountant type but I do believe we would be able to fund a large-ISH spend this summer, considerably more than you have suggested. Just for one example as well, if you buy Jude Bellingham, the projected £120 million cost would be spread over 4 years presumably.

The proof has to be in the pudding, otherwise we are all puddings who will vent our spleens. Do hope we find prudent lower cost options like Susic and maybe Kone (perhaps not that cheap), as it feels like the time we take those risks again, alongside the best young midfielder of his generation.

A lot of hoping for buying ready made specialist midfielders. But this doesnt fit our recruiting strategy, which is to get versatile players who can fill in at LW if needed. This seems at least to be the key driver in recruitment for midfield and forward positions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:25:41 am
A lot of hoping for buying ready made specialist midfielders. But this doesnt fit our recruiting strategy, which is to get versatile players who can fill in at LW if needed. This seems at least to be the key driver in recruitment for midfield and forward positions.

A versatile centre back who can cover Salahs right wing position would be the ideal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:25:41 am
A lot of hoping for buying ready made specialist midfielders. But this doesnt fit our recruiting strategy, which is to get versatile players who can fill in at LW if needed. This seems at least to be the key driver in recruitment for midfield and forward positions.

And how has that strategy worked for us in midfield? not so well i think since we have a bunch of players who arent able to compete against the more athletic players in the premier league
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:00:37 pm
At last, we finally know where we stand on this. This is the thing that was doing my head in the most recently. The not knowing what was going on with the club. Hopefully, we'll have some good news on the investment side of thing soon. Although, I'm not convinced that will happen.

Personally dont think they can find a buyer @ the price they value us at .
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:11:26 pm
Personally dont think they can find a buyer @ the price they value us at .

Sounds like that may be the case.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:42:04 pm
Sounds like that may be the case.

Im not expecting a large investment unless theres an option to buy the club outright down the line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:11:26 pm
Personally dont think they can find a buyer @ the price they value us at .

We are the second highest earning club in the World, behind Real Madrid, with additional matchday revenue coming in starting this summer. FSG's asking price is more than reasonable ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:26:05 am
Not everyone's revenues fell during Covid. Man City's profits soared during that same period, probably helped by their top players taking significant paycuts and Etihad airlines enjoying booming business, with Abu Dhabi hotels and resorts also benefiting from the increased Covid tourism. Everyone can learn from Man City's evidently successful business model.

Joking aside I have no idea how Arsenal pulled off the 10% wage reduction they did and then spent over £100m in the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:58:30 pm
We are the second highest earning club in the World, behind Real Madrid, with additional matchday revenue coming in starting this summer. FSG's asking price is more than reasonable ...

You should read the swiss ramble thread. It's very hard to value a football club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:07:55 pm
And how has that strategy worked for us in midfield? not so well i think since we have a bunch of players who arent able to compete against the more athletic players in the premier league

It's worked brilliantly for years. Why would you consider this season, which is the outlier, as the benchmark?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:17:03 pm
You should read the swiss ramble thread. It's very hard to value a football club.

Hard, but not impossible. We are pretty much done with our infrastructure upgrades (stadium, training complex), we have huge commercial revenues, and fixed TV money ...
