« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 267 268 269 270 271 [272]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 385218 times)

Offline RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10840 on: Today at 05:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:31:02 pm
He's the President of FSG..

https://fenwaysportsgroup.com/leadership/

One of the 3 main men, I doubt he's on gardening leave.

Yes, should have remembered this 🥴
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,868
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10841 on: Today at 05:43:37 pm »
Made up with this news
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,110
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10842 on: Today at 05:51:39 pm »
Just give us the money needed in the summer to get some top players in and allow us to push on from there. I think most people would be happy with that but it's got to actually happen this time regardless of whether they've found investment or not.

In other news, interesting to see links to a new DOF or whatever the proper term is now. Wonder how much ambition will be shown in that regard, do you sign the best you can realistically get or will it be someone out of work? The Frankfurt one sounds like an interesting shout, they've found some good buys in recent years and are having a good time of it in the league/cup competitions. Then again, it's a different ball game when you can spend Premier League money and the expectations are much higher. Interesting to see what happens.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10843 on: Today at 05:52:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:43:37 pm
Made up with this news

I'll be made up if any new investment involves money being used to improve the squad but we'll see.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,635
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10844 on: Today at 06:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 07:16:11 pm
Hes an attacking midfielder, Sucic is very good at getting shots on goal from high probability positions, finding space and making runs into the box, he works hard too

if we did sign Bellingham and wanted to integrate Sucic, Sucic would be the one playing further forward, Bellingham / bajectic would be deeper

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:17:44 pm
Not really. He is actually pretty versatile ...

Sound, thanks. Got my scouting cap on on Thursday.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,370
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10845 on: Today at 07:00:37 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:38:15 pm
John Henry finally breaks silence on future of Liverpool FC
Liverpool owner John Henry has addressed Fenway Sport Group's future plans for the club and ruled out a full sale

By Dave Powell

16:24, 20 FEB 2023

Liverpool owner John Henry says that he is not selling the club.

Reds owners Fenway Sports Group were revealed back in November to be searching for investment into Liverpool as they sought to recapitalise the business ahead of a potentially costly time, but with sales deck prepared for interested parties they were also reportedly open to a full sale.

The Reds, valued at around $4.5bn, have been heavily linked with potential bids from groups across the globe, including Qatar, but the sources in the US who the ECHO have spoken to have continued to maintain that they had not received any bids or held high level talks over a sale, and that a minority sale to a 'strategic partner' was the most likely outcome.

Henry, who rarely speaks in public, allowed for some questions via email from Boston Red Sox reporters ahead of the first day of spring training in Florida, where he, wife Linda, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner and FSG CEO Sam Kennedy were present. And in the responses posed to questions from Boston Sports Journal writer Sean McAdam, Henry confirmed that FSG were not selling Liverpool.

"I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC (Liverpool Football Club), but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process," he said.

"Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?"

Henry's comments confirm the stance that ECHO sources have maintained throughout, while offering some more certainty moving forward after a spell of tumult on and off the pitch.

Liverpool rivals Manchester United are currently in the process of a potential deal to sell the team, with the Glazer family having received two bids for the club, one from INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and another from from chairman of the Qatari bank QIB, Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-john-henry-future-breaking-26286150#source=breaking-news

At last, we finally know where we stand on this. This is the thing that was doing my head in the most recently. The not knowing what was going on with the club. Hopefully, we'll have some good news on the investment side of thing soon. Although, I'm not convinced that will happen.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,560
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10846 on: Today at 07:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:20:40 am
Some tentative links with Caicedo and Kone, but I'd say that a lack of links doesn't necessarily mean it's not something we're looking at. I'd be surprised if a defensive midfielder hadn't shot up the recruitment priority list after the first half of the season.

Doubt were getting Caicedo any longer, given that weve filled the club doctor position that was supposed to be earmarked for his father. He may see that as a betrayal or reneging 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10847 on: Today at 07:12:55 pm »
Whilst I wanted them to leave I'm quite happy they've finally spoken about their plans. Does raise more questions about other staff leaving but let's hope they are 100% focused on the club.

They've got to back Klopp this summer that's all everyone should want. I do not trust them to do so but I will hope.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,653
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10848 on: Today at 07:31:36 pm »
How does this work though? We just go looking for investment every few years the squad needs an overhaul  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,413
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10849 on: Today at 07:35:42 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:51:39 pm
Just give us the money needed in the summer to get some top players in and allow us to push on from there. I think most people would be happy with that but it's got to actually happen this time regardless of whether they've found investment or not.

In other news, interesting to see links to a new DOF or whatever the proper term is now. Wonder how much ambition will be shown in that regard, do you sign the best you can realistically get or will it be someone out of work? The Frankfurt one sounds like an interesting shout, they've found some good buys in recent years and are having a good time of it in the league/cup competitions. Then again, it's a different ball game when you can spend Premier League money and the expectations are much higher. Interesting to see what happens.

The Frankfurt guy seems of a Jurgen pick which is going to be needed. Jurgen needs someone he's got a strong relationship with as well which he had with Edwards.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,413
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10850 on: Today at 07:37:51 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:31:36 pm
How does this work though? We just go looking for investment every few years the squad needs an overhaul  ;D

The squad wouldn't need an overhaul if they wouldn't be so complacent when the going is good. That's the problem, you can never stand still in football, you've always got to keep investing and they haven't been willing to do that. That then manifests and leaves you needing a huge summer (i.e. this summer). No excuses, they need to put up and back Klopp.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,719
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10851 on: Today at 07:38:13 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:31:36 pm
How does this work though? We just go looking for investment every few years the squad needs an overhaul  ;D

There is zero evidence a penny of this investment gets spent on the team. Its just as likely it goes into FSGs pocket. Maybe the people in FSG just want their initial investment back?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,863
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10852 on: Today at 07:53:54 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:09:34 pm
I would say not, as Elliot is not a midfielder.

Be interesting to see where he fits in, at all. Most suited for a wide-right mid, in a 4-4-2 set-up.

Mount is not a typical midfielder either. In fact, Mount and Elliott are at their best at the exact same position ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,863
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10853 on: Today at 07:56:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:43:37 pm
Made up with this news

Absolutely. It means no murderous regime anywhere near LFC ...
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10854 on: Today at 08:35:46 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:31:36 pm
How does this work though? We just go looking for investment every few years the squad needs an overhaul  ;D

Just got to hope covid was the reason we are where we are I guess. But it's a valid question.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 267 268 269 270 271 [272]   Go Up
« previous next »
 