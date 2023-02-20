Just give us the money needed in the summer to get some top players in and allow us to push on from there. I think most people would be happy with that but it's got to actually happen this time regardless of whether they've found investment or not.



In other news, interesting to see links to a new DOF or whatever the proper term is now. Wonder how much ambition will be shown in that regard, do you sign the best you can realistically get or will it be someone out of work? The Frankfurt one sounds like an interesting shout, they've found some good buys in recent years and are having a good time of it in the league/cup competitions. Then again, it's a different ball game when you can spend Premier League money and the expectations are much higher. Interesting to see what happens.