Mount is 24, with good experience already at the top of football, & got 12 goals & 10 assists in the PL & CL last season, showing he has it in him to be productive in a settled team.



It will come down to how much Mount wants to leave the circus that is Chelsea, & how much his current club will want for a player in last year of contract. CFC might not want to sell to us & hence might make it difficult during negotiations. Chelsea would be mad not to look at how much grief Man City are having in this PL race, largely because Zinchecko & Jesus, whom they sold to Arsenal, are 2 of the major reasons why Arsenal are superb this season. In any case historically, rivals don't sell to rivals.



The important thing, for me, is IF Klopp wants Mason Mount & IF Mount is keen to play for Klopp.



Klopp knows he can immensely improve a player of Mount's skill-sets, & fashion specific role (s) for him in the team. Mount will know of the many players whose careers have blossomed after being coached by Klopp. Some of them joined Klopp when known as "versatile" but with question marks about holding down a specific position- same position Mount finds himself in.



If we actually bid for him, it'll mean player & manager have had the 'talk,' & they'll know how they'll benefit each other.



I happen to think he'd be a superb player for us. Whether he'd start every game is not the issue for me. Top clubs today have top-class players sharing minutes all the time - sometimes you'll start games & other times you'll be trusted by the manager to come on and change the game for him.