LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10800 on: Today at 12:06:12 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:34:24 am
Not sure on who either, but in terms of profiles I'd basically be targeting three players who could form a cohesive midfield. So a natural DM (maybe that Luis or Ugarte) then a link man (Nunes?) and someone who can bomb on and support the attack (Bellingham).

A proper DM is a must. I'd still be targeting three to freshen things up given the age/injury profile of the current options
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10801 on: Today at 12:43:10 pm
Is Mount a younger, and hopefully less injury prone, version of The Ox?  A midfielder capable of making a run into the box and getting on the end of stuff?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10802 on: Today at 12:50:41 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 12:43:10 pm
Is Mount a younger, and hopefully less injury prone, version of The Ox?  A midfielder capable of making a run into the box and getting on the end of stuff?

Well he's scoring 1 in 10 this season. Elliott has a better scoring rate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10803 on: Today at 01:20:55 pm
See no point in Mount either as he's more of a deep lying forward than anything else and most of his assists are from dead ball situations. No matter how you wrap up his financial package it's top 5 earners at the club for a guy who reminds us of Lallana/Ox. No disrespect to either but if you are using them as an example to buy Mount then he's a definite no as we need better for our midfield. He could play up front or be converted into attacking midfield, do we really think we can afford close to 100m plus wage transfer fee package for an experiment? How about buying a top class CM from Europe, Africa or South America n not have to convert him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10804 on: Today at 01:27:21 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 12:43:10 pm
Is Mount a younger, and hopefully less injury prone, version of The Ox?  A midfielder capable of making a run into the box and getting on the end of stuff?
Yes. He actually has a good goal record.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10805 on: Today at 01:28:22 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 01:20:55 pm
See no point in Mount either as he's more of a deep lying forward than anything else and most of his assists are from dead ball situations. No matter how you wrap up his financial package it's top 5 earners at the club for a guy who reminds us of Lallana/Ox. No disrespect to either but if you are using them as an example to buy Mount then he's a definite no as we need better for our midfield. He could play up front or be converted into attacking midfield, do we really think we can afford close to 100m plus wage transfer fee package for an experiment? How about buying a top class CM from Europe, Africa or South America n not have to convert him.
We should offer £20m max for him. His head is clearly not there anymore and they risk losing him on a free.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10806 on: Today at 01:28:28 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:52:00 am
Exact opposite of the type of player we should be after.

Let's go for Cicavok then
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10807 on: Today at 01:49:49 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:05:56 pm
That would be stupid Fabinho isnt a top class DM anymore, even in our last game against Newcastle we were sliced open quite easily and many like Carra seemed to place the blame on the defence when its really our midfield not being able to compete physically at a high level which is the problem..

As soon as Milner came on we instantly saw what its like to have a midfielder who could be combative and actually win his duels, the problem is Milner is 37 and neither Mount or Nunes are that type of player.

We need a 6 badly, regardless of how many deep lying midfielders we have we need a DM who can be combative win tackles and protect the defence like prime Fabinho and Mascherano used to, Bajcetic cant at the moment and neither can Henderson anymore it seems.

I don't disagree that we need a 6, however the lack of mobility of our midfield as a whole has made that deeper role in the team much more difficult, so it's possible we think that adding more legs higher up the pitch will help significantly. Jurgen talking about adding Gakpo to press from the front and help the midfield suggests this might have some truth to it. It's also possible we're not certain that Fabinho is finished just yet, our entire midfield seems to be suffering from last season, we may think that a proper break will get him back to his best. We might also be considering Thiago for the role.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10808 on: Today at 01:56:19 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:49:49 pm
I don't disagree that we need a 6, however the lack of mobility of our midfield as a whole has made that deeper role in the team much more difficult, so it's possible we think that adding more legs higher up the pitch will help significantly. Jurgen talking about adding Gakpo to press from the front and help the midfield suggests this might have some truth to it. It's also possible we're not certain that Fabinho is finished just yet, our entire midfield seems to be suffering from last season, we may think that a proper break will get him back to his best. We might also be considering Thiago for the role.

Fabinho with the legs around him is different to what we've had this season, where he's been off form with no legs around him. He was also on a tightrope of a yellow on Saturday after Taylor booked him for his first foul. 

We're not going to sign a whole new midfield. Perhaps a 6/8 hybrid (which Bajcetic can also be) which would give us good other options to Fabinho. I don't see us going out and buying a DM destroyer type though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10809 on: Today at 01:56:40 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:28:22 pm
We should offer £20m max for him. His head is clearly not there anymore and they risk losing him on a free.
Great plan. Now all we have to do is hope no one bids more than £20 million for a 24-year old England international with 10 goals and 10 assists last season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10810 on: Today at 02:01:27 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:23:01 am
Nahhh don't see the point in Mount as we are already over loaded with left sided options and if you want to bring in English to bulk up the numbers just promote from within instead of spending 60m plus on Mount. He's not a midfielder as more of a out wide attack forward who has an eye for goal and delivers a good dead ball. Good option if he was 20m (he's not) and we didn't have the likes of Nunez n Gapko on the books. Allocate his potential transfer fees and get a hard working strong beast of a midfielder in.

Mount you could say is a more accomplished Elliott/Carvalho (he's 24 and a lot more experience). The issue with that would be where it leaves those players and also the fact we can't find a role for them now, so wouldn't necessarily find one for Mount. You could throw Gakpo into the mix as well, as these are all players who are natural number 10s.

If we did get Mount and Bellingham it'd go a long way for the homegrown quota though, we're maxed out on the non-HG as we are.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10811 on: Today at 02:02:30 pm
Marca continue their back tracking on Bellingham and say there's now "pessimism" regarding his signing and they can't compete v us in a potential auction. So basically he's rejected them  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10812 on: Today at 02:28:21 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:56:40 pm
Great plan. Now all we have to do is hope no one bids more than £20 million for a 24-year old England international with 10 goals and 10 assists last season.
In this day and age, players can choose where they want to go. If he insists on joining us, well have a lot of leverage.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10813 on: Today at 02:32:34 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:39:40 am
Lets lure Kovacic away from them as well, hed be great signing on a 3 year deal, Id really love to see him at Liverpool.

To be honest, Kovacic makes much more sense for us than Mount ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10814 on: Today at 02:32:34 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:50:41 pm
Well he's scoring 1 in 10 this season. Elliott has a better scoring rate.

Classic moneyball. Sign a player who is undervalued and has ability to perform better than they currently are.

Not seen enough of him to say whether its a good fit, but if he got 10 and 10 last season you can see why he may be tempting notwithstanding a poor return this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10815 on: Today at 02:33:40 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:43:41 am
As long as we avoid signing Nunes I am happy. Looks like an absolutely terrible player.

Nunes is anything but terrible. Would be good in our setup, but we can probably do even better ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10816 on: Today at 02:35:03 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 12:43:10 pm
Is Mount a younger, and hopefully less injury prone, version of The Ox?  A midfielder capable of making a run into the box and getting on the end of stuff?

At the moment, Elliott is better than Mount at those things ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10817 on: Today at 02:36:30 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:56:40 pm
Great plan. Now all we have to do is hope no one bids more than £20 million for a 24-year old England international with 10 goals and 10 assists last season.

If he is not signing a new contract with Chelsea, he is going to Newcastle, and that is where he belongs ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10818 on: Today at 02:38:57 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:02:30 pm
Marca continue their back tracking on Bellingham and say there's now "pessimism" regarding his signing and they can't compete v us in a potential auction. So basically he's rejected them  :D

Jude seems to be very well advised by his family. He rejected Man Utd and went to Dortmund, so it is reasonable to expect that he will reject Real Madrid and join LFC at this point of his career ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10819 on: Today at 02:44:42 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 12:43:10 pm
Is Mount a younger, and hopefully less injury prone, version of The Ox?  A midfielder capable of making a run into the box and getting on the end of stuff?
I think so. He also seems like someone who needs a change of scenery, and I'm not putting much weight on the unspectacular season he is having (in a poor team). He has his limitations as a winger and a true attacking midfielder, and I hate how he's used for England, but I can really see him in midfield for us and he'd be a really solid squad option. Although it does also help that he's versatile and could play across the front line for us if needed.

I'm warming to the idea of signing him (as long as he accepts a more appropriate wage). As long as we get a couple more as well as him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10820 on: Today at 02:54:33 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:44:42 pm
I think so. He also seems like someone who needs a change of scenery, and I'm not putting much weight on the unspectacular season he is having (in a poor team). He has his limitations as a winger and a true attacking midfielder, and I hate how he's used for England, but I can really see him in midfield for us and he'd be a really solid squad option. Although it does also help that he's versatile and could play across the front line for us if needed.

I'm warming to the idea of signing him (as long as he accepts a more appropriate wage). As long as we get a couple more as well as him.

How else would you want him to be used in England? Southgate generally plays him his best position, and Bellingham Rice and Henderson seem to have no problems performing in the same team..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10821 on: Today at 02:57:03 pm
'Sign any midfielder, just any...no not him, or him...and no not him'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10822 on: Today at 02:57:42 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:54:33 pm
How else would you want him to be used in England? Southgate generally plays him his best position, and Bellingham Rice and Henderson seem to have no problems performing in the same team..
For the most part he has been on the right of the front 3 in a 3-4-3. Southgate has switched to a 4-3-3 recently, and I could see him taking the role Henderson was playing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10823 on: Today at 03:13:52 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:57:42 pm
For the most part he has been on the right of the front 3 in a 3-4-3. Southgate has switched to a 4-3-3 recently, and I could see him taking the role Henderson was playing.

He played a lot on the right in the same exact formation under Tuchel, hes played on the left for England as well including in the last world cup, but it just doesn't make sense to have him start ahead of either Saka or Rashford.

He could possibly play the role Henderson has, but then again i'm not sure he has the same running power , despite having great stamina he doesn't have the power or athleticism that the likes of Henderson or Ox had.

Bellingham will probably take the right CM position Henderson plays in the long run and then it will be Rice and one other, to be honest Kalvin Phillips makes more sense in that other position as a more defensively inclined CM to balance out Bellingham and the other attacking players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10824 on: Today at 03:49:53 pm
Mount is 24, with good experience already at the top of football, & got 12 goals & 10 assists in the PL & CL last season, showing he has it in him to be productive in a settled team.

It will come down to how much Mount wants to leave the circus that is Chelsea, & how much his current club will want for a player in last year of contract. CFC might not want to sell to us & hence might make it difficult during negotiations. Chelsea would be mad not to look at how much grief Man City are having in this PL race, largely because Zinchecko & Jesus, whom they sold to Arsenal, are 2 of the major reasons why Arsenal are superb this season. In any case historically, rivals don't sell to rivals.

The important thing, for me, is IF Klopp wants Mason Mount & IF Mount is keen to play for Klopp.

Klopp knows he can immensely improve a player of Mount's skill-sets, & fashion specific role (s) for him in the team. Mount will know of the many players whose careers have blossomed after being coached by Klopp. Some of them joined Klopp when known as "versatile" but with question marks about holding down a specific position- same position Mount finds himself in.

If we actually bid for him, it'll mean player & manager have had the 'talk,' & they'll know how they'll benefit each other.

I happen to think he'd be a superb player for us. Whether he'd start every game is not the issue for me. Top clubs today have top-class players sharing minutes all the time - sometimes you'll start games & other times you'll be trusted by the manager to come on and change the game for him.
Last Edit: Today at 03:57:22 pm by RedSetGo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10825 on: Today at 04:09:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:35:03 pm
At the moment, Elliott is better than Mount at those things ...

I would say not, as Elliot is not a midfielder.

Be interesting to see where he fits in, at all. Most suited for a wide-right mid, in a 4-4-2 set-up.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10826 on: Today at 04:09:59 pm

Now, it hasn't worked out for Ox. Although, if hadn't got that horrible injury vs Roma, his LFC career would have turned differently as he'd held down a place, & was becoming productive in it. But it is interesting to me what was written in the guardian when we signed Ox:

"The England midfielder joined Liverpool on deadline day in a deal worth up to £40m having rejected a new contract at Arsenal and the chance to join Chelsea, the champions, for a similar fee. He has signed a five-year contract worth £120,000 a week  significantly less than the 24-year-old would have earned by extending his six‑year spell at Arsenal  and confirmed he chose to work with Klopp because it favoured his development."


That he got less money at LFC than what he could have got at Arsenal is telling regarding the kind of money Mount will ask for if go for him, + the part of him choosing to work with Klopp to develop his game is something many players have said in the past, which aspect must be appealing to Mount as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10827 on: Today at 04:17:22 pm
I'd be made up with Mount, I think he's quality and still got room to improve. He's capable of affecting football games at the very highest level and could flourish under a manager such as Klopp. Not sure on the shouts that he'd definitely get £200k+ and be in the top five paid players at the club. Seems obvious that would not be the case if he joined us as we have a pretty solid wage structure. I think there is a good chance we get it done and for reasonable wages.

That being said, if we get him for a smaller fee because of his contract, then the overall cost of a 5 year deal wouldn't be insane at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10828 on: Today at 04:30:52 pm
John Henry has told Boston Globe that Liverpool FC is not for sale but, they are in talks with investors and believes something will happen.

They better give us the money we need in the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10829 on: Today at 04:37:22 pm
strange with all the reports of a sale
But FSG did never say the club was for sale

wonder why Mike Gordon took a step back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10830 on: Today at 04:38:15 pm
John Henry finally breaks silence on future of Liverpool FC
Liverpool owner John Henry has addressed Fenway Sport Group's future plans for the club and ruled out a full sale

By Dave Powell

16:24, 20 FEB 2023

Liverpool owner John Henry says that he is not selling the club.

Reds owners Fenway Sports Group were revealed back in November to be searching for investment into Liverpool as they sought to recapitalise the business ahead of a potentially costly time, but with sales deck prepared for interested parties they were also reportedly open to a full sale.

The Reds, valued at around $4.5bn, have been heavily linked with potential bids from groups across the globe, including Qatar, but the sources in the US who the ECHO have spoken to have continued to maintain that they had not received any bids or held high level talks over a sale, and that a minority sale to a 'strategic partner' was the most likely outcome.

Henry, who rarely speaks in public, allowed for some questions via email from Boston Red Sox reporters ahead of the first day of spring training in Florida, where he, wife Linda, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner and FSG CEO Sam Kennedy were present. And in the responses posed to questions from Boston Sports Journal writer Sean McAdam, Henry confirmed that FSG were not selling Liverpool.

"I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC (Liverpool Football Club), but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process," he said.

"Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?"

Henry's comments confirm the stance that ECHO sources have maintained throughout, while offering some more certainty moving forward after a spell of tumult on and off the pitch.

Liverpool rivals Manchester United are currently in the process of a potential deal to sell the team, with the Glazer family having received two bids for the club, one from INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and another from from chairman of the Qatari bank QIB, Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-john-henry-future-breaking-26286150#source=breaking-news
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10831 on: Today at 04:44:01 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:30:52 pm
John Henry has told Boston Globe that Liverpool FC is not for sale but, they are in talks with investors and believes something will happen.

did he say that recently?  all I see are quotes from December.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10832 on: Today at 04:51:06 pm
Yep, this news about not selling us makes it weird moving Mike Gordon from his position. Twitter rumours that he was actually put on gardening leave. Would man he's leaving, yes?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10833 on: Today at 04:56:38 pm
Will be interesting to see what happens with the Glazer's now. Part of me thinks they only put Utd up for sale because FSG put us up for sale.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10834 on: Today at 05:05:31 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 04:51:06 pm

How do you put an owner on gardening leave?

I think they explored all options and hopefully now have something close to being decided for a minority investment. If we could have a cash injection for some transfers this summer and clearing the infrastructure debt we'd be in such a strong position going forward
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10835 on: Today at 05:08:45 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:05:31 pm

I think they explored all options and hopefully now have something close to being decided for a minority investment. If we could have a cash injection for some transfers this summer and clearing the infrastructure debt we'd be in such a strong position going forward

 ;D

Given his background, and the fact he's most involved with running the club, we was the best fit from FSG for working with the investment banks to find a buyer for the minority stake that FSG want to sell.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10836 on: Today at 05:13:19 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:38:15 pm
John Henry finally breaks silence on future of Liverpool FC
Liverpool owner John Henry has addressed Fenway Sport Group's future plans for the club and ruled out a full sale

By Dave Powell

16:24, 20 FEB 2023

Liverpool owner John Henry says that he is not selling the club.

Reds owners Fenway Sports Group were revealed back in November to be searching for investment into Liverpool as they sought to recapitalise the business ahead of a potentially costly time, but with sales deck prepared for interested parties they were also reportedly open to a full sale.

The Reds, valued at around $4.5bn, have been heavily linked with potential bids from groups across the globe, including Qatar, but the sources in the US who the ECHO have spoken to have continued to maintain that they had not received any bids or held high level talks over a sale, and that a minority sale to a 'strategic partner' was the most likely outcome.

Henry, who rarely speaks in public, allowed for some questions via email from Boston Red Sox reporters ahead of the first day of spring training in Florida, where he, wife Linda, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner and FSG CEO Sam Kennedy were present. And in the responses posed to questions from Boston Sports Journal writer Sean McAdam, Henry confirmed that FSG were not selling Liverpool.

"I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC (Liverpool Football Club), but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process," he said.

"Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?"

Henry's comments confirm the stance that ECHO sources have maintained throughout, while offering some more certainty moving forward after a spell of tumult on and off the pitch.

Liverpool rivals Manchester United are currently in the process of a potential deal to sell the team, with the Glazer family having received two bids for the club, one from INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and another from from chairman of the Qatari bank QIB, Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-john-henry-future-breaking-26286150#source=breaking-news
Great to finally hear from him. At least we know where we stand. It gives credence to the Qatar bid (i e. Them wanting more than 50%). FSG are good owners and they've built a very solid foundation. We just need a some capital to cover the infrastructure cost so that we can be fully self-sufficient.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10837 on: Today at 05:21:28 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:38:15 pm
John Henry finally breaks silence on future of Liverpool FC
Liverpool owner John Henry has addressed Fenway Sport Group's future plans for the club and ruled out a full sale

By Dave Powell

16:24, 20 FEB 2023

Liverpool owner John Henry says that he is not selling the club.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-john-henry-future-breaking-26286150#source=breaking-news
Right on cue, after the FSG CEO directed his PR quotes the other day toward trying to reassure Red Sox fans that LFC wasn't a distraction and was a good business for them, now Henry is finally putting his name to some (funny) quotes implying they were never looking at a sale to try to reassure us legacy fans that they might (only might) yet check back in after the last 12-18 months checked out
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10838 on: Today at 05:26:12 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:05:31 pm
How do you put an owner on gardening leave?

I think they explored all options and hopefully now have something close to being decided for a minority investment. If we could have a cash injection for some transfers this summer and clearing the infrastructure debt we'd be in such a strong position going forward

Yeah...good point.

Hopefully when he concludes finding this new investor he resumes his duties working with Klopp. He was one of the key figures of our well-oiled-machine reputation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10839 on: Today at 05:31:02 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 04:51:06 pm
Yep, this news about not selling us makes it weird moving Mike Gordon from his position. Twitter rumours that he was actually put on gardening leave. Would man he's leaving, yes?

He's the President of FSG..

https://fenwaysportsgroup.com/leadership/

One of the 3 main men, I doubt he's on gardening leave.
