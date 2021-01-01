See no point in Mount either as he's more of a deep lying forward than anything else and most of his assists are from dead ball situations. No matter how you wrap up his financial package it's top 5 earners at the club for a guy who reminds us of Lallana/Ox. No disrespect to either but if you are using them as an example to buy Mount then he's a definite no as we need better for our midfield. He could play up front or be converted into attacking midfield, do we really think we can afford close to 100m plus wage transfer fee package for an experiment? How about buying a top class CM from Europe, Africa or South America n not have to convert him.