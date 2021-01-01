« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10800 on: Today at 12:06:12 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:34:24 am
Not sure on who either, but in terms of profiles I'd basically be targeting three players who could form a cohesive midfield. So a natural DM (maybe that Luis or Ugarte) then a link man (Nunes?) and someone who can bomb on and support the attack (Bellingham).

A proper DM is a must. I'd still be targeting three to freshen things up given the age/injury profile of the current options
wah00ey

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10801 on: Today at 12:43:10 pm
Is Mount a younger, and hopefully less injury prone, version of The Ox?  A midfielder capable of making a run into the box and getting on the end of stuff?
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10802 on: Today at 12:50:41 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 12:43:10 pm
Is Mount a younger, and hopefully less injury prone, version of The Ox?  A midfielder capable of making a run into the box and getting on the end of stuff?

Well he's scoring 1 in 10 this season. Elliott has a better scoring rate.
fowlermagic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10803 on: Today at 01:20:55 pm
See no point in Mount either as he's more of a deep lying forward than anything else and most of his assists are from dead ball situations. No matter how you wrap up his financial package it's top 5 earners at the club for a guy who reminds us of Lallana/Ox. No disrespect to either but if you are using them as an example to buy Mount then he's a definite no as we need better for our midfield. He could play up front or be converted into attacking midfield, do we really think we can afford close to 100m plus wage transfer fee package for an experiment? How about buying a top class CM from Europe, Africa or South America n not have to convert him.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10804 on: Today at 01:27:21 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 12:43:10 pm
Is Mount a younger, and hopefully less injury prone, version of The Ox?  A midfielder capable of making a run into the box and getting on the end of stuff?
Yes. He actually has a good goal record.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10805 on: Today at 01:28:22 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 01:20:55 pm
See no point in Mount either as he's more of a deep lying forward than anything else and most of his assists are from dead ball situations. No matter how you wrap up his financial package it's top 5 earners at the club for a guy who reminds us of Lallana/Ox. No disrespect to either but if you are using them as an example to buy Mount then he's a definite no as we need better for our midfield. He could play up front or be converted into attacking midfield, do we really think we can afford close to 100m plus wage transfer fee package for an experiment? How about buying a top class CM from Europe, Africa or South America n not have to convert him.
We should offer £20m max for him. His head is clearly not there anymore and they risk losing him on a free.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10806 on: Today at 01:28:28 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:52:00 am
Exact opposite of the type of player we should be after.

Let's go for Cicavok then
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10807 on: Today at 01:49:49 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:05:56 pm
That would be stupid Fabinho isnt a top class DM anymore, even in our last game against Newcastle we were sliced open quite easily and many like Carra seemed to place the blame on the defence when its really our midfield not being able to compete physically at a high level which is the problem..

As soon as Milner came on we instantly saw what its like to have a midfielder who could be combative and actually win his duels, the problem is Milner is 37 and neither Mount or Nunes are that type of player.

We need a 6 badly, regardless of how many deep lying midfielders we have we need a DM who can be combative win tackles and protect the defence like prime Fabinho and Mascherano used to, Bajcetic cant at the moment and neither can Henderson anymore it seems.

I don't disagree that we need a 6, however the lack of mobility of our midfield as a whole has made that deeper role in the team much more difficult, so it's possible we think that adding more legs higher up the pitch will help significantly. Jurgen talking about adding Gakpo to press from the front and help the midfield suggests this might have some truth to it. It's also possible we're not certain that Fabinho is finished just yet, our entire midfield seems to be suffering from last season, we may think that a proper break will get him back to his best. We might also be considering Thiago for the role.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10808 on: Today at 01:56:19 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:49:49 pm
I don't disagree that we need a 6, however the lack of mobility of our midfield as a whole has made that deeper role in the team much more difficult, so it's possible we think that adding more legs higher up the pitch will help significantly. Jurgen talking about adding Gakpo to press from the front and help the midfield suggests this might have some truth to it. It's also possible we're not certain that Fabinho is finished just yet, our entire midfield seems to be suffering from last season, we may think that a proper break will get him back to his best. We might also be considering Thiago for the role.

Fabinho with the legs around him is different to what we've had this season, where he's been off form with no legs around him. He was also on a tightrope of a yellow on Saturday after Taylor booked him for his first foul. 

We're not going to sign a whole new midfield. Perhaps a 6/8 hybrid (which Bajcetic can also be) which would give us good other options to Fabinho. I don't see us going out and buying a DM destroyer type though.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10809 on: Today at 01:56:40 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:28:22 pm
We should offer £20m max for him. His head is clearly not there anymore and they risk losing him on a free.
Great plan. Now all we have to do is hope no one bids more than £20 million for a 24-year old England international with 10 goals and 10 assists last season.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10810 on: Today at 02:01:27 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:23:01 am
Nahhh don't see the point in Mount as we are already over loaded with left sided options and if you want to bring in English to bulk up the numbers just promote from within instead of spending 60m plus on Mount. He's not a midfielder as more of a out wide attack forward who has an eye for goal and delivers a good dead ball. Good option if he was 20m (he's not) and we didn't have the likes of Nunez n Gapko on the books. Allocate his potential transfer fees and get a hard working strong beast of a midfielder in.

Mount you could say is a more accomplished Elliott/Carvalho (he's 24 and a lot more experience). The issue with that would be where it leaves those players and also the fact we can't find a role for them now, so wouldn't necessarily find one for Mount. You could throw Gakpo into the mix as well, as these are all players who are natural number 10s.

If we did get Mount and Bellingham it'd go a long way for the homegrown quota though, we're maxed out on the non-HG as we are.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10811 on: Today at 02:02:30 pm
Marca continue their back tracking on Bellingham and say there's now "pessimism" regarding his signing and they can't compete v us in a potential auction. So basically he's rejected them  :D
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10812 on: Today at 02:28:21 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:56:40 pm
Great plan. Now all we have to do is hope no one bids more than £20 million for a 24-year old England international with 10 goals and 10 assists last season.
In this day and age, players can choose where they want to go. If he insists on joining us, well have a lot of leverage.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10813 on: Today at 02:32:34 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:39:40 am
Lets lure Kovacic away from them as well, hed be great signing on a 3 year deal, Id really love to see him at Liverpool.

To be honest, Kovacic makes much more sense for us than Mount ...
Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10814 on: Today at 02:32:34 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:50:41 pm
Well he's scoring 1 in 10 this season. Elliott has a better scoring rate.

Classic moneyball. Sign a player who is undervalued and has ability to perform better than they currently are.

Not seen enough of him to say whether its a good fit, but if he got 10 and 10 last season you can see why he may be tempting notwithstanding a poor return this season.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10815 on: Today at 02:33:40 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:43:41 am
As long as we avoid signing Nunes I am happy. Looks like an absolutely terrible player.

Nunes is anything but terrible. Would be good in our setup, but we can probably do even better ...
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10816 on: Today at 02:35:03 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 12:43:10 pm
Is Mount a younger, and hopefully less injury prone, version of The Ox?  A midfielder capable of making a run into the box and getting on the end of stuff?

At the moment, Elliott is better than Mount at those things ...
