This is key for me. I've no interest in Mount coming here to play in the front line, he's just not suited for it. But as a technically good grafter in our midfield I think he'd be a great pick up. Never injured, tactically switched on and runs non-stop.



But would Mount be interested in playing as a more defensive 8 than he might be used to? Either way, I'd take him ahead of Nunes.



Think at the moment I'm just struggling to see how we plan to setup next season if the rumoured signings come to pass. Bellingham, Nunes and Mount is just a weird trio to target (if that is indeed the case). You can see individually why we'd target each - Bellingham especially - but as a group it feels like the wrong mix of profiles. If it's them and someone more defensive then fair enough, but that feels unlikely.On Mount, it's probably a tough decision for him. He's a Chelsea lad, but the sheer tonnage of new signings they're making probably has him doubting his long-term future. If Boehly just keeps buying new toys, he could be out the team before long and he probably knows that Potter will get the bullet before long. Whereas here, he knows Klopp has a few years left and that he'll be in an environment where there's not going to be six new lads every transfer window.