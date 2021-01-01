If he has a year left on his contract this summer and no prospect of signing a new one, I doubt hes be anywhere near £60m would he? I know fees have gone a bit nuts and its hard to judge but presumably hed be available to someone at a fee lower than what hed actually be worth .
Just speaking hypothetically on Mount - lets assume the interest is real for the sake of discussion - I'd agree he'd be well under 60m.
But weren't we in a similar position with Oxlade Chamberlain? A year left, told Arsenal he wasn't signing, and Arsenal weren't exactly considered sharks at negotiating great deals - and he still cost us around 35mil (granted, there was also interest from Chelsea). And inflation since then probably puts that 35 closer to 50 mil (total guess!)
On the other hand, this current chelsea beast has an excess of players and seem a light touch to negotiate (at least in selling to them terms). so its hard to predict where they'd go. maybe they'd prefer he sees his last year out and leaves for free or maybe they want to reduce squad numbers so let him go under value
basically i have no idea! they seem to defy expectations/reality lately with transfers - they cuold do something totally mad