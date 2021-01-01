« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10760 on: Today at 09:24:12 am »
Ornstein saying that Chelsea have put contract talks on hold with Mount until the summer feels important. Doesnt sound like theyre massively confident in renewing him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10761 on: Today at 09:29:18 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:24:12 am
Ornstein saying that Chelsea have put contract talks on hold with Mount until the summer feels important. Doesnt sound like theyre massively confident in renewing him.

I'd say not. Getting rarer these days for a player to renew in the last year of their contract, clubs are usually in a really poor negotiating position by that point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10762 on: Today at 09:42:54 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:59:39 am
https://twitter.com/MozoFootball/status/1626974340792127488?s=20

Some nice stats for Mount this weekend.  :-X


He's having a shit season. Could he just be going through something Rashford went through. Or is it more Dele Alli? It's £200k+ a week. Huge risk.

Rashfords game out of those three has always been more about pace and power which probably makes it easier to get out of a bad spell. Still think hes a bit of a lasher with his finishing but his confidence is Sky high at the moment.

Is there actually much substance to Mount rumours at this stage? Cant blame him for feeling unsettled. We already have plenty of options for a left sided forward so would only want him if Klopp had him down for the left side of the midfield 3 spot but sure there would be plenty of other decent targets out there for that position too so can take or leave this rumour at the moment.

Until he signs a pre contract with us and Ill say Ive always rated him and it all makes a ton of sense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10763 on: Today at 09:55:10 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:42:54 am
Rashfords game out of those three has always been more about pace and power which probably makes it easier to get out of a bad spell. Still think hes a bit of a lasher with his finishing but his confidence is Sky high at the moment.

Is there actually much substance to Mount rumours at this stage? Cant blame him for feeling unsettled. We already have plenty of options for a left sided forward so would only want him if Klopp had him down for the left side of the midfield 3 spot but sure there would be plenty of other decent targets out there for that position too so can take or leave this rumour at the moment.

Until he signs a pre contract with us and Ill say Ive always rated him and it all makes a ton of sense.

Theres been tenuous links for about 12-18 months now with Mount. Some of it is probably true, some of it Agent talk. His numbers this year have dropped off massively and he is clearly out of form but under Tuchel he was brilliant. We know Klopp values versatility and were losing Milner/Ox in the summer who can play a few positions. Plus hes English.

I suspect we probably see him as the long term Milner replacement. It makes a lot of sense if we transition a bit back towards our hard working, pressing midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10764 on: Today at 10:23:01 am »
Nahhh don't see the point in Mount as we are already over loaded with left sided options and if you want to bring in English to bulk up the numbers just promote from within instead of spending 60m plus on Mount. He's not a midfielder as more of a out wide attack forward who has an eye for goal and delivers a good dead ball. Good option if he was 20m (he's not) and we didn't have the likes of Nunez n Gapko on the books. Allocate his potential transfer fees and get a hard working strong beast of a midfielder in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10765 on: Today at 10:37:10 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 09:55:10 am
Theres been tenuous links for about 12-18 months now with Mount. Some of it is probably true, some of it Agent talk. His numbers this year have dropped off massively and he is clearly out of form but under Tuchel he was brilliant. We know Klopp values versatility and were losing Milner/Ox in the summer who can play a few positions. Plus hes English.

I suspect we probably see him as the long term Milner replacement. It makes a lot of sense if we transition a bit back towards our hard working, pressing midfield.

Mount is a pretty aggressive presser and rarely injured. Given we seem to be committed to our next midfield being a bit more capable higher up the pitch, I think we'd see him as someone to play alongside Bellingham rather than in a front three.

It's been mentioned he's on big wages at Chelsea but presumably if he was committed to staying on big wages he'd sign a new contract or leave on a free. Given how much Chelsea have spent recently and how big their squad is, I can see us managing to get him for a knock down price and passing some of that saving into his signing on fee, in return for lower wages, or just offering him less wages regardless and saying take it or leave it.

I don't think he's someone we'll pursue at all costs, but I can see us going for him if we feel the fee is below his value and the player is committed to joining us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10766 on: Today at 10:40:02 am »
I've just got this feeling that FSG have realised they won't get any investment before summer, and so are preparing to inject some cash into improving the squad in order to maintain the value of the club for a full sale in a year or two.

£200m (including some sales) could finance moves for Bellingham, Nunes, Mount, Ndicka (free), Zieler (free).

Maybe I'm just being optimistic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10767 on: Today at 10:41:53 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:40:02 am
I've just got this feeling that FSG have realised they won't get any investment before summer, and so are preparing to inject some cash into improving the squad in order to maintain the value of the club for a full sale in a year or two.

£200m (including some sales) could finance moves for Bellingham, Nunes, Mount, Ndicka (free), Zieler (free).

Maybe I'm just being optimistic.

I feel the same. They would be very foolish to give us limited funds in the summer if they are still here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10768 on: Today at 10:42:56 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:23:01 am
Nahhh don't see the point in Mount as we are already over loaded with left sided options and if you want to bring in English to bulk up the numbers just promote from within instead of spending 60m plus on Mount. He's not a midfielder as more of a out wide attack forward who has an eye for goal and delivers a good dead ball. Good option if he was 20m (he's not) and we didn't have the likes of Nunez n Gapko on the books. Allocate his potential transfer fees and get a hard working strong beast of a midfielder in.

If he has a year left on his contract this summer and no prospect of signing a new one, I doubt hes be anywhere near £60m would he? I know fees have gone a bit nuts and its hard to judge but presumably hed be available to someone at a fee lower than what hed actually be worth .
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10769 on: Today at 10:46:37 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:37:10 am
Mount is a pretty aggressive presser and rarely injured. Given we seem to be committed to our next midfield being a bit more capable higher up the pitch, I think we'd see him as someone to play alongside Bellingham rather than in a front three.

It's been mentioned he's on big wages at Chelsea but presumably if he was committed to staying on big wages he'd sign a new contract or leave on a free. Given how much Chelsea have spent recently and how big their squad is, I can see us managing to get him for a knock down price and passing some of that saving into his signing on fee, in return for lower wages, or just offering him less wages regardless and saying take it or leave it.

I don't think he's someone we'll pursue at all costs, but I can see us going for him if we feel the fee is below his value and the player is committed to joining us.

Hes only on £80k. Which is a travesty when you consider what most of the rest of the squad is on, and when you take into account that hes one of their most important players. Seems hes been asking for around £200k, which is a lot but when you consider theyre giving £300k plus to Aubameyang, Sterling etc then fair enough. I think if he came here itd probably be on a heavily incentivised contract at say £150k.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10770 on: Today at 10:48:28 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:40:02 am
I've just got this feeling that FSG have realised they won't get any investment before summer, and so are preparing to inject some cash into improving the squad in order to maintain the value of the club for a full sale in a year or two.

£200m (including some sales) could finance moves for Bellingham, Nunes, Mount, Ndicka (free), Zieler (free).

Maybe I'm just being optimistic.

200m won't even cover the cost of those players as God knows what Bellingham will go for with fees and wages thrown in. Mount is obviously wanting the same salary as the likes of James and Chilwell surely which at 190k a week will make him one of our highest earners. That plus 50m transfer fees n that is on the low side make him an expensive replacement for Ox.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10771 on: Today at 10:51:22 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:40:02 am
I've just got this feeling that FSG have realised they won't get any investment before summer, and so are preparing to inject some cash into improving the squad in order to maintain the value of the club for a full sale in a year or two.

£200m (including some sales) could finance moves for Bellingham, Nunes, Mount, Ndicka (free), Zieler (free).

Maybe I'm just being optimistic.

Same. They have no choice unless they're just gonna give up on competing. Sad thing is while 200m would be a dream budget for us it doesn't even feel like that much anymore, Arsenal, City, Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle may well all top that in the summer. We could defo do great things with it mind but yeah a £50m net or whatever won't cut it this time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10772 on: Today at 10:52:07 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:42:56 am
If he has a year left on his contract this summer and no prospect of signing a new one, I doubt hes be anywhere near £60m would he? I know fees have gone a bit nuts and its hard to judge but presumably hed be available to someone at a fee lower than what hed actually be worth .
Just speaking hypothetically on Mount - lets assume the interest is real for the sake of discussion - I'd agree he'd be well under 60m.

But weren't we in a similar position with Oxlade Chamberlain? A year left, told Arsenal he wasn't signing, and Arsenal weren't exactly considered sharks at negotiating great deals - and he still cost us around 35mil (granted, there was also interest from Chelsea). And inflation since then probably puts that 35 closer to 50 mil (total guess!)

On the other hand, this current chelsea beast has an excess of players and seem a light touch to negotiate (at least in selling to them terms). so its hard to predict where they'd go. maybe they'd prefer he sees his last year out and leaves for free or maybe they want to reduce squad numbers so let him go under value

basically i have no idea! they seem to defy expectations/reality lately with transfers - they cuold do something totally mad
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10773 on: Today at 10:52:14 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:48:28 am
200m won't even cover the cost of those players as God knows what Bellingham will go for with fees and wages thrown in. Mount is obviously wanting the same salary as the likes of James and Chilwell surely which at 190k a week will make him one of our highest earners. That plus 50m transfer fees n that is on the low side make him an expensive replacement for Ox.

What Mount is asking for at Chelsea isn't necessarily the same as what he'd ask for here though. Also, it seems like Chelsea aren't giving him what he's asking for anyway, so I don't think his salary will be as high as that.

Ox signed six years ago for £35m and, according to the BBC, on £120k a week. Mount for £50m and say £150k a week in 2023 feels comparable to me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10774 on: Today at 10:54:12 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:46:37 am
Hes only on £80k. Which is a travesty when you consider what most of the rest of the squad is on, and when you take into account that hes one of their most important players. Seems hes been asking for around £200k, which is a lot but when you consider theyre giving £300k plus to Aubameyang, Sterling etc then fair enough. I think if he came here itd probably be on a heavily incentivised contract at say £150k.

Ah good to know, I saw the £200k figure being thrown around as a reason not to buy him and assumed it was his current wage. I can't imagine anyone other than Chelsea offering him that amount so he'd be very silly to demand it from us, and no doubt we'd move on if he did.

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:40:02 am
I've just got this feeling that FSG have realised they won't get any investment before summer, and so are preparing to inject some cash into improving the squad in order to maintain the value of the club for a full sale in a year or two.

£200m (including some sales) could finance moves for Bellingham, Nunes, Mount, Ndicka (free), Zieler (free).

Maybe I'm just being optimistic.

In theory they don't need to invest for us to spend a decent amount, our spending in past seasons has been limited by stadium/facility costs, Covid, and our income being a bit lower. With lots of wages being freed up, expansion costs behind us and our income nice and high we should be able to finally spend a bit more freely. The only worry is if we miss out on top four and that gets used as an excuse to keep spending down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10775 on: Today at 10:55:07 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:52:14 am
What Mount is asking for at Chelsea isn't necessarily the same as what he'd ask for here though. Also, it seems like Chelsea aren't giving him what he's asking for anyway, so I don't think his salary will be as high as that.

We would offer a highly incentivised remuneration package anyway. So he may well get top money with us, all going well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10776 on: Today at 10:55:59 am »
Ask not what Mount IS,
Ask what Klopp can do with him.


As I think JFK famously said in 1962.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10777 on: Today at 10:58:15 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:55:59 am
Ask not what Mount IS,
Ask what Klopp can do with him.

This is key for me.  I've no interest in Mount coming here to play in the front line, he's just not suited for it.  But as a technically good grafter in our midfield I think he'd be a great pick up.  Never injured, tactically switched on and runs non-stop.

But would Mount be interested in playing as a more defensive 8 than he might be used to?  Either way, I'd take him ahead of Nunes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10778 on: Today at 10:58:51 am »
Mount seems like the Lallana > Ox > replacement in the squad to me. Dynamic presser that can create and get goals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10779 on: Today at 11:03:36 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:58:15 am
This is key for me.  I've no interest in Mount coming here to play in the front line, he's just not suited for it.  But as a technically good grafter in our midfield I think he'd be a great pick up.  Never injured, tactically switched on and runs non-stop.

But would Mount be interested in playing as a more defensive 8 than he might be used to?  Either way, I'd take him ahead of Nunes.

Yes and is what you are suggesting a little bit similar to what Klopp did (and imagined) when signing Gini Wijnaldum?

I think Mount might be interested in playing for Jurgen Klopp, after the mess he's experienced at Brewsters Millions FC.

Presume, we're not paying full whack either coz of the contract situation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10780 on: Today at 11:13:14 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:03:36 am
Yes and is what you are suggesting a little bit similar to what Klopp did (and imagined) when signing Gini Wijnaldum?

I think Mount might be interested in playing for Jurgen Klopp, after the mess he's experienced at Brewsters Millions FC.

Presume, we're not paying full whack either coz of the contract situation.

I think Lallana or Ox is more accurate than Gini. I don't know if we are getting a Gini like player, Nunes may be the closest to that but not really either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10781 on: Today at 11:13:53 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:58:15 am
This is key for me.  I've no interest in Mount coming here to play in the front line, he's just not suited for it.  But as a technically good grafter in our midfield I think he'd be a great pick up.  Never injured, tactically switched on and runs non-stop.

But would Mount be interested in playing as a more defensive 8 than he might be used to?  Either way, I'd take him ahead of Nunes.

Think at the moment I'm just struggling to see how we plan to setup next season if the rumoured signings come to pass. Bellingham, Nunes and Mount is just a weird trio to target (if that is indeed the case). You can see individually why we'd target each - Bellingham especially - but as a group it feels like the wrong mix of profiles. If it's them and someone more defensive then fair enough, but that feels unlikely.

On Mount, it's probably a tough decision for him. He's a Chelsea lad, but the sheer tonnage of new signings they're making probably has him doubting his long-term future. If Boehly just keeps buying new toys, he could be out the team before long and he probably knows that Potter will get the bullet before long. Whereas here, he knows Klopp has a few years left and that he'll be in an environment where there's not going to be six new lads every transfer window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10782 on: Today at 11:14:48 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:59:36 am
Eintracht Frankfurts sporting CEO Markus Krosche is a potential candidate to replace Julian Ward at Liverpool.

Paul Mitchell is expected to stay at Monaco. [@David_Ornstein]

Signed some quality players at Leipzig and Frankfurt ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10783 on: Today at 11:15:56 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:13:53 am
Think at the moment I'm just struggling to see how we plan to setup next season if the rumoured signings come to pass. Bellingham, Nunes and Mount is just a weird trio to target (if that is indeed the case). You can see individually why we'd target each - Bellingham especially - but as a group it feels like the wrong mix of profiles. If it's them and someone more defensive then fair enough, but that feels unlikely.

On Mount, it's probably a tough decision for him. He's a Chelsea lad, but the sheer tonnage of new signings they're making probably has him doubting his long-term future. If Boehly just keeps buying new toys, he could be out the team before long and he probably knows that Potter will get the bullet before long. Whereas here, he knows Klopp has a few years left and that he'll be in an environment where there's not going to be six new lads every transfer window.

I'd be surprised if we target all three of Nunes, Bellingham and Mount, more likely we go for two and use Bajcetic/Fabinho/Henderson in that 6 role, given that we don't really seem to be getting linked to defensive midfielders.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10784 on: Today at 11:17:14 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:13:14 am
I think Lallana or Ox is more accurate than Gini. I don't know if we are getting a Gini like player, Nunes may be the closest to that but not really either.

But my point was when we signed Gini he was not a "Gini-like player". :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10785 on: Today at 11:20:40 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:15:56 am
I'd be surprised if we target all three of Nunes, Bellingham and Mount, more likely we go for two and use Bajcetic/Fabinho/Henderson in that 6 role, given that we don't really seem to be getting linked to defensive midfielders.

Some tentative links with Caicedo and Kone, but I'd say that a lack of links doesn't necessarily mean it's not something we're looking at. I'd be surprised if a defensive midfielder hadn't shot up the recruitment priority list after the first half of the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10786 on: Today at 11:25:04 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:17:14 am
But my point was when we signed Gini he was not a "Gini-like player". :)

Ah that's a fair point. I would still kinda say Ox and Lallana fit the mold still - both workman like attacking midfielders who we made more central, compared to Gini who was at least in PSV a straight up skillful winger, who by the time he comes to us was a rock solid no thrills box to box Midfielder.

I feel Mount is in that form of being a good solid attacking player who we will be making more central but still utilizing the same skill set as he does in attack, where as Gini did seem like an almost entire overhaul as you say.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10787 on: Today at 11:26:30 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:20:40 am
Some tentative links with Caicedo and Kone, but I'd say that a lack of links doesn't necessarily mean it's not something we're looking at. I'd be surprised if a defensive midfielder hadn't shot up the recruitment priority list after the first half of the season.

There was apparently Florentino Luis as well as a link.

I do think we need 3 midfielders, but who exactly I dunno
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10788 on: Today at 11:26:53 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:20:40 am
Some tentative links with Caicedo and Kone, but I'd say that a lack of links doesn't necessarily mean it's not something we're looking at. I'd be surprised if a defensive midfielder hadn't shot up the recruitment priority list after the first half of the season.

Not sure how credible they were but links to Florentino Luis also.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10789 on: Today at 11:29:47 am »
Quote from: plura on Today at 11:26:53 am
Not sure how credible they were but links to Florentino Luis also.

Neil Jones wasn't it, saying we were looking at him. One of the few reliable Liverpool journalist left imho
