LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Reply #10760 on: Today at 09:24:12 am
Ornstein saying that Chelsea have put contract talks on hold with Mount until the summer feels important. Doesnt sound like theyre massively confident in renewing him.
Reply #10761 on: Today at 09:29:18 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:24:12 am
Ornstein saying that Chelsea have put contract talks on hold with Mount until the summer feels important. Doesnt sound like theyre massively confident in renewing him.

I'd say not. Getting rarer these days for a player to renew in the last year of their contract, clubs are usually in a really poor negotiating position by that point.
Reply #10762 on: Today at 09:42:54 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:59:39 am
https://twitter.com/MozoFootball/status/1626974340792127488?s=20

Some nice stats for Mount this weekend.  :-X


He's having a shit season. Could he just be going through something Rashford went through. Or is it more Dele Alli? It's £200k+ a week. Huge risk.

Rashfords game out of those three has always been more about pace and power which probably makes it easier to get out of a bad spell. Still think hes a bit of a lasher with his finishing but his confidence is Sky high at the moment.

Is there actually much substance to Mount rumours at this stage? Cant blame him for feeling unsettled. We already have plenty of options for a left sided forward so would only want him if Klopp had him down for the left side of the midfield 3 spot but sure there would be plenty of other decent targets out there for that position too so can take or leave this rumour at the moment.

Until he signs a pre contract with us and Ill say Ive always rated him and it all makes a ton of sense.
Reply #10763 on: Today at 09:55:10 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:42:54 am
Rashfords game out of those three has always been more about pace and power which probably makes it easier to get out of a bad spell. Still think hes a bit of a lasher with his finishing but his confidence is Sky high at the moment.

Is there actually much substance to Mount rumours at this stage? Cant blame him for feeling unsettled. We already have plenty of options for a left sided forward so would only want him if Klopp had him down for the left side of the midfield 3 spot but sure there would be plenty of other decent targets out there for that position too so can take or leave this rumour at the moment.

Until he signs a pre contract with us and Ill say Ive always rated him and it all makes a ton of sense.

Theres been tenuous links for about 12-18 months now with Mount. Some of it is probably true, some of it Agent talk. His numbers this year have dropped off massively and he is clearly out of form but under Tuchel he was brilliant. We know Klopp values versatility and were losing Milner/Ox in the summer who can play a few positions. Plus hes English.

I suspect we probably see him as the long term Milner replacement. It makes a lot of sense if we transition a bit back towards our hard working, pressing midfield.
