Rashfords game out of those three has always been more about pace and power which probably makes it easier to get out of a bad spell. Still think hes a bit of a lasher with his finishing but his confidence is Sky high at the moment.
Is there actually much substance to Mount rumours at this stage? Cant blame him for feeling unsettled. We already have plenty of options for a left sided forward so would only want him if Klopp had him down for the left side of the midfield 3 spot but sure there would be plenty of other decent targets out there for that position too so can take or leave this rumour at the moment.
Until he signs a pre contract with us and Ill say Ive always rated him and it all makes a ton of sense.
Theres been tenuous links for about 12-18 months now with Mount. Some of it is probably true, some of it Agent talk. His numbers this year have dropped off massively and he is clearly out of form but under Tuchel he was brilliant. We know Klopp values versatility and were losing Milner/Ox in the summer who can play a few positions. Plus hes English.
I suspect we probably see him as the long term Milner replacement. It makes a lot of sense if we transition a bit back towards our hard working, pressing midfield.