I think its been underplayed a bit because hes been linked for so long, but if we get Bellingham it really will be huge. Unreal player, unreal mentality and just tailor made for Klopp.



I agree. Getting Bellingham will bring the same feeling as when we signed VVD. It'll bring a massive lift to the whole club. Signing a player of his calibre, who is already elite at most aspects of the game (tactically, physically, mentally), who will have just turned 20, rarely happens. And in this day where state-owned clubs get the pick of the best, if (when? 👀) we get Bellingham it'll be superb. I might do a little dance, methinks.And I reckon the club will try and have him signed by beginning of the transfer season. Getting him will dictate what else we do in the market. Unless if there is already an understanding that him joining is as good as done (seems like there is), then the club will have a "to do list with Bellingham on board" & another"to do list WITHOUT Bellingham"