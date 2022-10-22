« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10720 on: Today at 02:54:07 pm
Yeah, so fuck off!
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10721 on: Today at 02:54:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:54:07 pm
Yeah, so fuck off!
LOL are you 12 or something?
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10722 on: Today at 03:02:48 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:32:40 pm
Battle of the Sams.

Wish they'd both oil up and just get it over with to be honest. I'm just watching
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10723 on: Today at 03:05:23 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:02:48 pm
Wish they'd both oil up and just get it over with to be honest. I'm just watching
:)
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10724 on: Today at 03:26:04 pm
SamLad going for the champ!
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10725 on: Today at 03:28:09 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:26:04 pm
SamLad going for the champ!

Best not miss.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10726 on: Today at 03:33:56 pm
what's Samie the champ of? (I could guess but probably shouldn't)
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10727 on: Today at 04:32:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:36:09 pm
RB Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic is on @LFC's list of transfer targets for the summer.[@jac_talbot]

Luka is developing nicely. I won't be disappointed if he is our alternative to Nunes ...
Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10728 on: Today at 04:39:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:36:09 pm


Probably BS but the link is saying hes got a low release clause, should be all over that if true, only concern is whether he could play in a midfield with Bellingham
Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10729 on: Today at 04:40:05 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:33:56 pm
what's Samie the champ of? (I could guess but probably shouldn't)

our hearts?
Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10730 on: Today at 04:44:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:36:09 pm


Hope there is some truth in this. Sucic, Kone, Thuram. These are exactly the types of midfielders we should be targeting. All three would be affordable compared to some others too.
red mongoose

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10731 on: Today at 04:48:11 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:32:54 pm
Luka is developing nicely. I won't be disappointed if he is our alternative to Nunes ...

Just read that his release clause is somewhere between 13-18 million quid. Sounds like a much better bet than two or three times that much for 25-year-old Mason Mount to come in and play what isn't his best position.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10732 on: Today at 04:53:20 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:32:54 pm
Luka is developing nicely. I won't be disappointed if he is our alternative to Nunes ...

Me neither, Peter.
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10733 on: Today at 04:59:09 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:48:11 pm
Just read that his release clause is somewhere between 13-18 million quid. Sounds like a much better bet than two or three times that much for 25-year-old Mason Mount to come in and play what isn't his best position.

The Croatian press are pretty certain since May of last year that we are monitoring Sucic closely, and that we will make a move this summer. The player himself has confirmed that he is aware of the presence of LFC's and AC Milan's scouts at Salzburg's games. There are quite a few reports about him having a 20 million release clause this summer, so I won't be shocked if we actually get him ...
Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10734 on: Today at 05:48:45 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:48:11 pm
Just read that his release clause is somewhere between 13-18 million quid. Sounds like a much better bet than two or three times that much for 25-year-old Mason Mount to come in and play what isn't his best position.

If Mount is only 2-3x the cost of Sucic then thatd be fantastic.
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10735 on: Today at 05:59:01 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:48:45 pm
If Mount is only 2-3x the cost of Sucic then thatd be fantastic.

Mount for a transfer fee of £50+ million and on £200,000+ per week would be very expensive, considering how average he is. Hardly fantastic ...
RMG

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10736 on: Today at 06:02:16 pm
Mount is good but wouldn't say he's worth that wage a week.

When we signing Jude and Mbappe?
RedSetGo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10737 on: Today at 06:43:36 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:40:20 pm
I think its been underplayed a bit because hes been linked for so long, but if we get Bellingham it really will be huge. Unreal player, unreal mentality and just tailor made for Klopp.

I agree. Getting Bellingham will bring the same feeling as when we signed VVD. It'll bring a massive lift to the whole club. Signing a player of his calibre, who is already elite at most aspects of the game (tactically, physically, mentally), who will have just turned 20, rarely happens. And in this day where state-owned clubs get the pick of the best, if (when? 👀) we get Bellingham it'll be superb. I might do a little dance, methinks.

And I reckon the club will try and have him signed by beginning of the transfer season. Getting him will dictate what else we do in the market. Unless if there is already an understanding that him joining is as good as done (seems like there is), then the club will have a "to do list with Bellingham on board" & another
"to do list WITHOUT Bellingham"   
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10738 on: Today at 06:45:50 pm
Quote from: RMG on Today at 06:02:16 pm
Mount is good but wouldn't say he's worth that wage a week.

When we signing Jude and Mbappe?

Well, if Bellingham is reading RAWK, probably never ...
rocco

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10739 on: Today at 06:55:42 pm
Really hope Mount isnt on our Radar personally think he is wrong for us , talks of Sucic with a realise clause of 15m-20m sounds smart business.
And go all out for Bellingham
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10740 on: Today at 07:00:37 pm
So what kind of player is Sucic?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10741 on: Today at 07:16:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:00:37 pm
So what kind of player is Sucic?

Hes an attacking midfielder, Sucic is very good at getting shots on goal from high probability positions, finding space and making runs into the box, he works hard too

if we did sign Bellingham and wanted to integrate Sucic, Sucic would be the one playing further forward, Bellingham / bajectic would be deeper
Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10742 on: Today at 07:43:38 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:55:42 pm
Really hope Mount isnt on our Radar personally think he is wrong for us , talks of Sucic with a realise clause of 15m-20m sounds smart business.
And go all out for Bellingham

yeah just depends on whether Sucic hasnt already agreed a move elsewhere
RedSetGo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10743 on: Today at 07:44:58 pm
So we are spending all that money on Bellingham, only to limit his effectiveness by asking him to sit deeper?

His prowess is driving forward from central areas to attack the box to assist & score goals.

I think whoever gets him will primarily play him in an attacking role.   
rocco

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10744 on: Today at 08:10:46 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 07:44:58 pm
So we are spending all that money on Bellingham, only to limit his effectiveness by asking him to sit deeper?

His prowess is driving forward from central areas to attack the box to assist & score goals.

I think whoever gets him will primarily play him in an attacking role.   

Why would we limit  Bellingham when he an athletic, box-to-box midfielder
