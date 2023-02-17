« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:11:19 pm
Need at least two mids and a CB next summer. That's the minimum needed, in my opinion.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:35:37 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 10:11:19 pm
Need at least two mids and a CB next summer. That's the minimum needed, in my opinion.

I agree with that.

Bellingham.
Kone.
Ndicka.

I added the Bosman Ndicka as a possible Matip replacement, and also to lower the average cost across the three players. I would prefer Gvardiol over Ndicka but that would be another expensive signing, so I tried to rein it in a bit.
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:45:35 pm
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 10:08:49 pm
Why are you mentioning all them attacking players? I am not comparing Mount to them. He has a skillset that fits in what we want our 8's to do. It doesnt matter about postitions he plays for Chelsea or England. We play a totally different style of football to them. Its how his skillset fits in what Klopp and the staff want him to do. He would be the left sided 8 primarily in our midfield i would think and the ability to play equally as good as the right sided 8. I think Klopp and our recruitment would see this has getting the Thiago replacement before Thiago moves on the summer of 24.

Thiago was that great that we deviated from our midfield identity from 2017-2020. I think we transition back to Mount or someone similar (Nunes etc) playing the Gini role with a durable, athletic, box to box, technical and tactical skillset with the emphasis being more on the durable and athletic rather than a technical and playmaker type similar to Thiago.

I think fans will be surprised with the clubs that would be interested in Mount. I think he is one of them players who manager's and coaches in the game love but fans dont fully appreciate. I expect both Manc clubs will be very interested probably Tottenham and Newcastle as well. Chelsea are that mental that they could just keep Mount until his contract runs out in 24. I also think Declan Rice has big potential and is another who is going to be on the move in the summer. Its going to be eye opening seeing clubs scramble round for the top midfielders in the coming months.

Great this. I share most of this view about Mount & why he'd fit us as a #8 despite not playing that role lots so far in his career. Only difference is that I think he'd play the Hendo right-sided #8 role than the LCM role.

Same thing with Nunes, to be honest. While he's not winning MOTMs for Wolves, he's played better since their current manager changed his position. And even if he's not caught the eye regardless, he'd play differently for us if we sign him.

Maybe our push for Mount is an indication that the Nunes deal is not for certain, but the way it was reported in Jan gave the impression that him joining us this summer was agreed when he joined Wolves.

Sam Wallace apparently has Joyce-level credibility when it comes to Wolves? Well, this is what he said about Nunes deal:

 ...as things stand a deal worth in the region of £44 million will be agreed ahead of the summer transfer window.

Things could change, yes, but from what we've seen of Klopp & how he treats players: if he & Lijnders told Nunes, Mendes & Wolves that they will come for the player after he's spent a year at Wolves (settling into the UK & the PL), then they will keep their word & conclude a deal to bring him in.

If Wolves change the price, for e.g., then that could complicate things, mind.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:53:33 pm
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 10:08:49 pm
Why are you mentioning all them attacking players? I am not comparing Mount to them. He has a skillset that fits in what we want our 8's to do. It doesnt matter about postitions he plays for Chelsea or England. We play a totally different style of football to them. Its how his skillset fits in what Klopp and the staff want him to do. He would be the left sided 8 primarily in our midfield i would think and the ability to play equally as good as the right sided 8. I think Klopp and our recruitment would see this has getting the Thiago replacement before Thiago moves on the summer of 24.

Thiago was that great that we deviated from our midfield identity from 2017-2020. I think we transition back to Mount or someone similar (Nunes etc) playing the Gini role with a durable, athletic, box to box, technical and tactical skillset with the emphasis being more on the durable and athletic rather than a technical and playmaker type similar to Thiago.

I think fans will be surprised with the clubs that would be interested in Mount. I think he is one of them players who manager's and coaches in the game love but fans dont fully appreciate. I expect both Manc clubs will be very interested probably Tottenham and Newcastle as well. Chelsea are that mental that they could just keep Mount until his contract runs out in 24. I also think Declan Rice has big potential and is another who is going to be on the move in the summer. Its going to be eye opening seeing clubs scramble round for the top midfielders in the coming months.

How do we play a completely different style of football to Chelsea who were managed by Tuchel and now Potter? Mount is not even all that athletic, if we want an athletic box to box midfielder in the mould of Gini, Kone for example is closer to that profile with even more potential.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:24:17 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 10:11:19 pm
Need at least two mids and a CB next summer. That's the minimum needed, in my opinion.

And that is most likely what we will get ...
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:24:45 pm
QN: Why do managers go for certain players when we (fans) see a better player they could go for instead? A case in point here is Nunes & Mount - sure, there are "more suitable" players out there we could go for, possibly for less money, so why is that Klopp is seemingly targeting these two instead?


Been thinking on this, & I think this is where the "intangibles", those football & sometimes non-football elements, come into play that make a manager choose one player over another. Because I agree, on paper, some players are cheaper than they ones we are targeting, but the eye test tells us that they have similar skill-sets to the ones we are after.

1. Things like "home-grown status." Sure, this might not be that important to us fans, but to managers this might have a decision maker/breaker. In our position, we are likely loosing 2 English first team squad members in Ox & Milner. So, fact that he's English & hence home-grown status, would put Mount ahead of say, another non-English CM.

2. If the new player is English, very possible then that he knows the English lads in our team, & if they've been on national team together, then even better, as it smoothes his transition to LFC. Dito being English means he won't need to learn a new language = smoothes his transition to LFC.

3. An obvious intangible is a player's mentality/character. Buzz words in the game now, yes, but also very pertinent to how well a player performs. I am just supposing here, but maybe Klopp is willing to push for Mount because he has learned the lad will be more agreeable to play in various roles than some other "cheaper" alternative out there.

3. How is a target likely to settle into England & specifically into the PL? Leads to reason therefore, that a player that has already spent 3-4 seasons in the EPL will need less time to settle into LFC than a player who is coming from another league, no?

Which is why, for e.g., the club might still push to sign Nunes even though he's not been as dominant here as he was in Portugal. Why? Because he's now had a whole season in the EPL & living in the UK. That will help him settle quicker within the LFC group than if he'd come straight from Portugal. Because the fact remains that this lad was dominant last season in Portugese league & stood out vs stronger opposition in CL games. So he has the necessary level. His consistently high level in CL for Porto indicates that his not so great showings for Wolves this year can be down to new team in new league, played in different systems under different coaches. Issues like these can be solved with more settled systems, more defined role in said system & being used to PL.

Yes, yes of course, there have been countless players that have come straight from other leagues & immediately shone in the PL. My point here is that they've been more that have struggled than those that have shone, & managers will therefore sometimes prefer to pay the PL tax just so they are dealing with a player who has PL football & life experience & hence needs less time to settle.

Remember pre-season is not that long, & settled players give us the best chance to start the season strongly.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:30:41 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:09:30 pm
We need a full midfield overhaul - given our injury records, our training regimen, and the high energy we probably want to return to - we need at least 3.

Baj, Thiago, + 3. Then you can have Henderson and Fab as backups. Jones - no idea - but it's getting harder and harder for him.

Fabio C and Elliot are not mids.
Role wise would go
6, Bajcetic Fabinho, Henderson
Left sided 8(controller), Currently Thiago, Jones, Bajcetic(Maybe?), Morton(maybe?), Signing?
Right sided 8(creative player, join the attack be a playmaker type or the the #10) Elliott, Henderson(plays there a runner but obv looking to replace him), Carvalho(maybe? probably better if he was the clear 10). Would think Bellingham if he signs he prime for this role. Elliott still learning Defense stuff he not quick enough to be a forward, he super creative just need some legs in the MF to help.
Would think Longer term Bajcetic is probably the 6, probably harder to find the height profile etc Klopp wants at 6 when he fits more then him being 8 long term.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:43:21 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:42:00 pm
#8,#10,#6
we've need a 24 for a while.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:46:06 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:55:42 pm
I'm a dickhead on this thread most days anyway.  ;D
I've noticed that -- you like calling people names like (recent examples):
fool
idiot
moron
numb nuts
dumb mofo
motherfucker
stupid
motherfucker (again)

you're a real charmer.
Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:21:05 am
Linked with Colombia under 20 defender Kevin Mantilla
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:42:13 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 02:21:05 am
Linked with Colombia under 20 defender Kevin Mantilla
Klopp should make some veiled comments about him.
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:53:34 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 02:21:05 am
Linked with Colombia under 20 defender Kevin Mantilla

Good player. He was very close to winning the Primera Youth Cup last year but his team were denied the trophy by a talented Independente in the final. They would have gotten away with it if it weren't for those Medellín kids.
The_Nomad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 03:16:44 am
 :wellin

Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:53:34 am
Good player. He was very close to winning the Primera Youth Cup last year but his team were denied the trophy by a talented Independente in the final. They would have gotten away with it if it weren't for those Medellín kids.

Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 03:20:00 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on February 17, 2023, 11:26:39 am
I was talking about this the other day. If Rodgers had one more option in the midfield or upfront that season we probably would have won the title. Thats not even mentioning the defence which was pretty shocking when you think about it.

Rodgers was never given a fair shake. I would have loved to see him implement his philosophy but he was forced to keep adapting. If B Rodge had been given more time to mould his side who knows what he mightve achieved.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:12:53 am
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:53:34 am
Good player. He was very close to winning the Primera Youth Cup last year but his team were denied the trophy by a talented Independente in the final. They would have gotten away with it if it weren't for those Medellín kids.

Good for you that you have the time to watch the Colombian Youth Cup. I have only managed to watch him at the recent South American U-20 Championship ;)
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:28:33 am
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:53:34 am
Good player. He was very close to winning the Primera Youth Cup last year but his team were denied the trophy by a talented Independente in the final. They would have gotten away with it if it weren't for those Medellín kids.

take a bow
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:57:23 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 02:21:05 am
Linked with Colombia under 20 defender Kevin Mantilla

Do we need to talk about Kevin?
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:25:37 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 02:21:05 am
Linked with Colombia under 20 defender Kevin Mantilla

I'm sure someone will be along shortly to tell us we won't be signing him because he's only 6' 1".
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:28:15 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:25:37 am
I'm sure someone will be along shortly to tell us we won't be signing him because he's only 6' 1".

That's inevitable ;D
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:34:32 am
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 11:24:45 pm
QN: Why do managers go for certain players when we (fans) see a better player they could go for instead? A case in point here is Nunes & Mount - sure, there are "more suitable" players out there we could go for, possibly for less money, so why is that Klopp is seemingly targeting these two instead?


Been thinking on this, & I think this is where the "intangibles", those football & sometimes non-football elements, come into play that make a manager choose one player over another. Because I agree, on paper, some players are cheaper than they ones we are targeting, but the eye test tells us that they have similar skill-sets to the ones we are after.

1. Things like "home-grown status." Sure, this might not be that important to us fans, but to managers this might have a decision maker/breaker. In our position, we are likely loosing 2 English first team squad members in Ox & Milner. So, fact that he's English & hence home-grown status, would put Mount ahead of say, another non-English CM.

2. If the new player is English, very possible then that he knows the English lads in our team, & if they've been on national team together, then even better, as it smoothes his transition to LFC. Dito being English means he won't need to learn a new language = smoothes his transition to LFC.

3. An obvious intangible is a player's mentality/character. Buzz words in the game now, yes, but also very pertinent to how well a player performs. I am just supposing here, but maybe Klopp is willing to push for Mount because he has learned the lad will be more agreeable to play in various roles than some other "cheaper" alternative out there.

3. How is a target likely to settle into England & specifically into the PL? Leads to reason therefore, that a player that has already spent 3-4 seasons in the EPL will need less time to settle into LFC than a player who is coming from another league, no?

Which is why, for e.g., the club might still push to sign Nunes even though he's not been as dominant here as he was in Portugal. Why? Because he's now had a whole season in the EPL & living in the UK. That will help him settle quicker within the LFC group than if he'd come straight from Portugal. Because the fact remains that this lad was dominant last season in Portugese league & stood out vs stronger opposition in CL games. So he has the necessary level. His consistently high level in CL for Porto indicates that his not so great showings for Wolves this year can be down to new team in new league, played in different systems under different coaches. Issues like these can be solved with more settled systems, more defined role in said system & being used to PL.

Yes, yes of course, there have been countless players that have come straight from other leagues & immediately shone in the PL. My point here is that they've been more that have struggled than those that have shone, & managers will therefore sometimes prefer to pay the PL tax just so they are dealing with a player who has PL football & life experience & hence needs less time to settle.

Remember pre-season is not that long, & settled players give us the best chance to start the season strongly.

This is really good post, cheers for writing it.

Must be true that character and personality are a huge factor, especially for Klopp. Let's face it 99% of the players we talk about are "good" footballers at the highest levels but to play and win games for a side a side that wants to win the PL? That's elite, and you have to win the intangibles too. As for settling in, I do think we're going to have to a risk or two though, we can't have every signing be £50-100 million; for example there are some really good midfielders in Germany and France..
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:17:40 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:25:37 am
I'm sure someone will be along shortly to tell us we won't be signing him because he's only 6' 1".
This would make sense as a low risk signing type.
https://independientesantafe.com/player/kevin-mantilla/
His height on his club web site is 1.91 Meters.
Also FBref, Wiki say he MF for them but he played for Independiente and Columbia u20 as CB. Not sure Fbref/Wiki updated well.
It seems like he a lefty CB. I can totally see this and giving him as year and Van Den Berg(another year on loan) to see either the Matip replacement in the squad.
His club website would seem odd to not be honestly with the height, and others may not have updated info. Im sure the club will have more.
If get for like 1 or 2 Mil, keep Matip/Van den berg for another year as possible replacements would make a ton of sense to me.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:27:32 am
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:53:34 am
Good player. He was very close to winning the Primera Youth Cup last year but his team were denied the trophy by a talented Independente in the final. They would have gotten away with it if it weren't for those Medellín kids.

Lovely stuff. :D
