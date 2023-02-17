QN: Why do managers go for certain players when we (fans) see a better player they could go for instead? A case in point here is Nunes & Mount - sure, there are "more suitable" players out there we could go for, possibly for less money, so why is that Klopp is seemingly targeting these two instead?





Been thinking on this, & I think this is where the "intangibles", those football & sometimes non-football elements, come into play that make a manager choose one player over another. Because I agree, on paper, some players are cheaper than they ones we are targeting, but the eye test tells us that they have similar skill-sets to the ones we are after.



1. Things like "home-grown status." Sure, this might not be that important to us fans, but to managers this might have a decision maker/breaker. In our position, we are likely loosing 2 English first team squad members in Ox & Milner. So, fact that he's English & hence home-grown status, would put Mount ahead of say, another non-English CM.



2. If the new player is English, very possible then that he knows the English lads in our team, & if they've been on national team together, then even better, as it smoothes his transition to LFC. Dito being English means he won't need to learn a new language = smoothes his transition to LFC.



3. An obvious intangible is a player's mentality/character. Buzz words in the game now, yes, but also very pertinent to how well a player performs. I am just supposing here, but maybe Klopp is willing to push for Mount because he has learned the lad will be more agreeable to play in various roles than some other "cheaper" alternative out there.



3. How is a target likely to settle into England & specifically into the PL? Leads to reason therefore, that a player that has already spent 3-4 seasons in the EPL will need less time to settle into LFC than a player who is coming from another league, no?



Which is why, for e.g., the club might still push to sign Nunes even though he's not been as dominant here as he was in Portugal. Why? Because he's now had a whole season in the EPL & living in the UK. That will help him settle quicker within the LFC group than if he'd come straight from Portugal. Because the fact remains that this lad was dominant last season in Portugese league & stood out vs stronger opposition in CL games. So he has the necessary level. His consistently high level in CL for Porto indicates that his not so great showings for Wolves this year can be down to new team in new league, played in different systems under different coaches. Issues like these can be solved with more settled systems, more defined role in said system & being used to PL.



Yes, yes of course, there have been countless players that have come straight from other leagues & immediately shone in the PL. My point here is that they've been more that have struggled than those that have shone, & managers will therefore sometimes prefer to pay the PL tax just so they are dealing with a player who has PL football & life experience & hence needs less time to settle.



Remember pre-season is not that long, & settled players give us the best chance to start the season strongly.