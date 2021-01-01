Why are you mentioning all them attacking players? I am not comparing Mount to them. He has a skillset that fits in what we want our 8's to do. It doesnt matter about postitions he plays for Chelsea or England. We play a totally different style of football to them. Its how his skillset fits in what Klopp and the staff want him to do. He would be the left sided 8 primarily in our midfield i would think and the ability to play equally as good as the right sided 8. I think Klopp and our recruitment would see this has getting the Thiago replacement before Thiago moves on the summer of 24.



Thiago was that great that we deviated from our midfield identity from 2017-2020. I think we transition back to Mount or someone similar (Nunes etc) playing the Gini role with a durable, athletic, box to box, technical and tactical skillset with the emphasis being more on the durable and athletic rather than a technical and playmaker type similar to Thiago.



I think fans will be surprised with the clubs that would be interested in Mount. I think he is one of them players who manager's and coaches in the game love but fans dont fully appreciate. I expect both Manc clubs will be very interested probably Tottenham and Newcastle as well. Chelsea are that mental that they could just keep Mount until his contract runs out in 24. I also think Declan Rice has big potential and is another who is going to be on the move in the summer. Its going to be eye opening seeing clubs scramble round for the top midfielders in the coming months.



Great this. I share most of this view about Mount & why he'd fit us as a #8 despite not playing that role lots so far in his career. Only difference is that I think he'd play the Hendo right-sided #8 role than the LCM role.Same thing with Nunes, to be honest. While he's not winning MOTMs for Wolves, he's played better since their current manager changed his position. And even if he's not caught the eye regardless, he'd play differently for us if we sign him.Maybe our push for Mount is an indication that the Nunes deal is not for certain, but the way it was reported in Jan gave the impression that him joining us this summer was agreed when he joined Wolves.Sam Wallace apparently has Joyce-level credibility when it comes to Wolves? Well, this is what he said about Nunes deal:...as things stand a deal worth in the region of £44 million will be agreed ahead of the summer transfer window.Things could change, yes, but from what we've seen of Klopp & how he treats players: if he & Lijnders told Nunes, Mendes & Wolves that they will come for the player after he's spent a year at Wolves (settling into the UK & the PL), then they will keep their word & conclude a deal to bring him in.If Wolves change the price, for e.g., then that could complicate things, mind.