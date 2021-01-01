« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 261 262 263 264 265 [266]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 375694 times)

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10600 on: Today at 09:33:39 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 09:29:35 am
Porto game. Hes got potential. Been unlucky with injuries and not had a long run in the team. Hes one of our own. Mount is an average soft chelsea boy. Hes not winner or tough and hes not one of ours. Like I said I would rather play a midfield of CJ or Carvalho than Mount. Might burn a mount shirt like the Iraqis were burning the USA flag.

So he is one of your favourite players because he has potential. Riiiiiggghhhttt...As for the rest of your post, not going to lie, it comes across as a bit weird. Just chatting wham because you hate Mason Mount.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,613
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10601 on: Today at 09:39:42 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:33:39 am
So he is one of your favourite players because he has potential. Riiiiiggghhhttt...As for the rest of your post, not going to lie, it comes across as a bit weird. Just chatting wham because you hate Mason Mount.
He's taking the George Michael?
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10602 on: Today at 09:41:54 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:39:42 am
He's taking the George Michael?

Wham = shit.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,279
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10603 on: Today at 10:07:08 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:43:53 am
we should play the best player in their best position, Bellingham is better further forward, we then need a 6 and a controlling 8, I dont see how we can create the balance we need with 2 number 10s in midfield?

Why not trust Klopp. He is after all the master of creating superstars.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,279
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10604 on: Today at 10:09:51 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:06:31 am
The only scenario where Mount to LFC makes sense is the one where he accepts to join us on reasonable wages, and where we switch to using the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2 on more regular basis. He can play all 3 positions behind the lone striker in 4-2-3-1, and the 2 wide attacking positions in the 4-4-2. He would still be a super-sub, or the 12th/13th player in the pecking order ...

Our recent signings certainly suggest greater flexibility with formations, providing greater variation and a team with more options.
It has been a difficult season, however I am really excited about what Klopp is creating.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10605 on: Today at 10:11:30 am »
I do believe injuries have really harmed Jones.
Hard to improve once he keeps getting injured.
A loan would do him the world of good.

Maybe somewhere like Brighton once they lose players next summer.

Mount im not so sure would be worth the wages he would want. Good player but not top class
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,676
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10606 on: Today at 10:36:10 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 09:22:42 am
CJ should be sold to buy Mason Mount?  :butt

CJ is actually one of my fav LFC players. I would lose it.

He looked very talented a few years ago at the youth levels but hes not kicked on has he? injuries / illness hasnt helped him but if he wasnt english would he be here next summer? Jones being sold would help finance the Bellingham deal

Im not adverse or against Jones but he really needs to step his game up off the ball/defensive work rate, if he does that then hes be one of the first names on the team sheet but you have to ask the question why he hasnt gotten his head around the fact that hes a midfielder now and has to put a shift in, nobody gives a shit about tricks and flicks, what meaningful impact does he have on game? as it stands he looks like someone that will go to a mid range side for a few years and then go back up a level or two later in his career if he doesnt pull his finger out
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,761
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10607 on: Today at 10:37:30 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:11:30 am
I do believe injuries have really harmed Jones.
Hard to improve once he keeps getting injured.
A loan would do him the world of good.

Maybe somewhere like Brighton once they lose players next summer.

Mount im not so sure would be worth the wages he would want. Good player but not top class
Jones doesnt keep getting injured at least not right now

Hes had a stress fracture and you need to be extremely careful managing his loads for a while thats why hes been in and our so much.

People judging him right now are utterly without any worth.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,676
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10608 on: Today at 10:44:06 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:07:08 am
Why not trust Klopp. He is after all the master of creating superstars.

its not about Klopp, its the system. we had a winning formula which was not dependent on super stars, the team was the superstar and weve since changed it to a less successful one, having two number 10s for us doesnt give us the defensive balance we need, if we did pursue Mount as a midfield option and not forward then it looks like Elliot hasnt nailed down the position or perhaps Elliott will be used in the Salah role? either way, i do really like Mount as a player but want to move back to the previous way of doing things so can Mount become the new Henderson?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 261 262 263 264 265 [266]   Go Up
« previous next »
 