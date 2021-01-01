CJ should be sold to buy Mason Mount?
CJ is actually one of my fav LFC players. I would lose it.
He looked very talented a few years ago at the youth levels but hes not kicked on has he? injuries / illness hasnt helped him but if he wasnt english would he be here next summer? Jones being sold would help finance the Bellingham deal
Im not adverse or against Jones but he really needs to step his game up off the ball/defensive work rate, if he does that then hes be one of the first names on the team sheet but you have to ask the question why he hasnt gotten his head around the fact that hes a midfielder now and has to put a shift in, nobody gives a shit about tricks and flicks, what meaningful impact does he have on game? as it stands he looks like someone that will go to a mid range side for a few years and then go back up a level or two later in his career if he doesnt pull his finger out