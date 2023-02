CJ should be sold to buy Mason Mount?



CJ is actually one of my fav LFC players. I would lose it.



He looked very talented a few years ago at the youth levels but he’s not kicked on has he? injuries / illness hasn’t helped him but if he wasn’t english would he be here next summer? Jones being sold would help finance the Bellingham dealI’m not adverse or against Jones but he really needs to step his game up off the ball/defensive work rate, if he does that then he’s be one of the first names on the team sheet but you have to ask the question why he hasn’t gotten his head around the fact that he’s a midfielder now and has to put a shift in, nobody gives a shit about tricks and flicks, what meaningful impact does he have on game? as it stands he looks like someone that will go to a mid range side for a few years and then go back up a level or two later in his career if he doesn’t pull his finger out