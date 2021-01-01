CJ should be sold to buy Mason Mount?



CJ is actually one of my fav LFC players. I would lose it.



He looked very talented a few years ago at the youth levels but hes not kicked on has he? injuries / illness hasnt helped him but if he wasnt english would he be here next summer? Jones being sold would help finance the Bellingham dealIm not adverse or against Jones but he really needs to step his game up off the ball/defensive work rate, if he does that then hes be one of the first names on the team sheet but you have to ask the question why he hasnt gotten his head around the fact that hes a midfielder now and has to put a shift in, nobody gives a shit about tricks and flicks, what meaningful impact does he have on game? as it stands he looks like someone that will go to a mid range side for a few years and then go back up a level or two later in his career if he doesnt pull his finger out