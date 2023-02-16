« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 260 261 262 263 264 [265]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 374850 times)

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10560 on: Yesterday at 11:25:36 am »
Quote from: clinical on February 16, 2023, 05:32:33 pm
They never planned on selling did they. I think they want someone to take any risk away from them whilst they reap the rewards. Which of course won't happen. Not sure how we compete moving forwards.

Course they didn't!! why would they? They have zero interest in us and never have. We are by far the biggest part of their portfolio that costs them fuck all. Occasionally we will see John in an apology video after they failed in another scummy move or Linda will slip on a red dress and they will have a smiling visit to Anfield and tell Klopp he has virtually no money to spend once again then fuck off back to Boston.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10561 on: Yesterday at 11:26:39 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:47:37 am
People forget how bad it was before. Rodgers had no money to compete then either. Just had Suarez who was up there with Messi that year. They been on the whole average owners at best. Some good things, some bad. But always stingey.

I was talking about this the other day. If Rodgers had one more option in the midfield or upfront that season we probably would have won the title. Thats not even mentioning the defence which was pretty shocking when you think about it.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,718
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10562 on: Yesterday at 11:27:48 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 11:25:36 am
Course they didn't!! why would they? They have zero interest in us and never have. We are by far the biggest part of their portfolio that costs them fuck all. Occasionally we will see John in an apology video after they failed in another scummy move or Linda will slip on a red dress and they will have a smiling visit to Anfield and tell Klopp he has virtually no money to spend once again then fuck off back to Boston.

So an ownership model which has taken us to 3rd in world wide revenue generated has zero interest in us? Come on, that simply cannot be true.

Their interest may be selfish, but interest is interest lad.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,718
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10563 on: Yesterday at 11:30:43 am »
No transfer news or FSG news?

Go and tidy your gardens after the storm or have a jog round the park
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,006
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10564 on: Today at 12:48:49 am »
Evening Standard's Chelsea journo.  Contracts talks between him and Chelsea have stopped apparently.

Quote
Liverpool lead the way for Mason Mount. [@NizaarKinsella]
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10565 on: Today at 12:52:06 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:48:49 am
Evening Standard's Chelsea journo.  Contracts talks between him and Chelsea have stopped apparently.
But cheap transfers don't count. We have to spend 300m.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10566 on: Today at 12:53:18 am »
Please no.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,018
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10567 on: Today at 01:45:37 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:53:18 am
Please no.
Who in his right mind says no to 300m transfer kitty?!

;)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10568 on: Today at 02:05:06 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:48:49 am
Evening Standard's Chelsea journo.  Contracts talks between him and Chelsea have stopped apparently.
If it Mount and Bellingham then Would suggest Jude is viewed as somebody to play as a deeper 8 then. Unless Mount is viewed as that. I would think you want Jude as the highest of the 3 Mfers.
Im just confused to sign Jude and Mount as they feel like players for similar role and already have Elliott and possible Carvalho who may be in that role.
for the 8 controller role, Would think that Jones is viewed as long term. Maybe Morton if they think he good enough.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,708
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10569 on: Today at 02:44:16 am »
Getting a more refined Harvey Elliott with the same flaws in Klopp's system. He's not an 8, not a wide player and can only play as a 10 in an era where 10s are dead.

Don't see how Mount improves us at all.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10570 on: Today at 03:50:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:48:49 am
Evening Standard's Chelsea journo.  Contracts talks between him and Chelsea have stopped apparently.

Helps with the HG quota and wouldn't cost much (if anything, not sure when his contract expires).

A good replacement for Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kloppo has the ability to turn players into worldbeaters. Yes please!
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
Pages: 1 ... 260 261 262 263 264 [265]   Go Up
« previous next »
 