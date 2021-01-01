« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10480 on: Today at 08:23:36 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:18:14 pm
No, Klopp and Co take most of the credit. They have also massively underperformed this year, which will be evident in next seasons revenue if we dont make top four.

But this summer will be the big one! Rinse and repeat from the past 3 seasons.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10481 on: Today at 08:24:52 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:23:36 pm
But this summer will be the big one! Rinse and repeat from the past 3 seasons.

Well lets see if this second most money in the world thing actually is useful for getting good players on the football pitch.
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10482 on: Today at 08:26:58 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:24:52 pm
Well lets see if this second most money in the world thing actually is useful for getting good players on the football pitch.

Second highest revenue in the world but not a pot to piss in without selling players.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10483 on: Today at 08:28:46 pm
Yeah, building that training complex and upgrading Anfield was such a big waste of money ...
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10484 on: Today at 08:29:59 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:28:46 pm
Yeah, building that training complex and upgrading Anfield was such a big waste of money ...

Both things that FSG should have put their hand in their pocket and paid for since they are not subject to FFP and are assets that increase the value of their property too.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10485 on: Today at 08:30:04 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:28:46 pm
Yeah, building that training complex and upgrading Anfield was such a big waste of money ...

Paid for by the club, not FSG.
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10486 on: Today at 08:32:21 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:28:46 pm
Yeah, building that training complex and upgrading Anfield was such a big waste of money ...

Which is why I said we dont have a pot to piss in without selling players because theyre more interested in repaying themselves back for funding these with an interest charge added to it  :wave
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10487 on: Today at 08:32:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:30:04 pm
Paid for by the club, not FSG.

Exactly. We are a self-sustainable club developing and growing all the time. Like I said, something like this looked like an utopia back in 2010 ...
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10488 on: Today at 08:39:14 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:30:04 pm
Paid for by the club, not FSG.

Sad indictment that this is seen as a negative.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10489 on: Today at 08:41:02 pm
My god, MacRed is the reasonable  voice of sustainable football management

What has happened to some of you? 



