No, Klopp and Co take most of the credit. They have also massively underperformed this year, which will be evident in next seasons revenue if we dont make top four.
But this summer will be the big one! Rinse and repeat from the past 3 seasons.
Well lets see if this second most money in the world thing actually is useful for getting good players on the football pitch.
Yeah, building that training complex and upgrading Anfield was such a big waste of money ...
Paid for by the club, not FSG.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]