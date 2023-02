Nice that he thinks we're an amazing business though. Gets us.



If we were not in a league/world with state owned clubs we really couldn't complain about how they operate. But we are. They don't have the capacity to compete in this messed up football world. They probably realise this unless they are blind and watch no football but they won't care as long as the valuation keeps increasing. I find it weird how they are looking for minority investors when the only people who will invest are people like themselves. Not anyone who will invest in the club themselves so will make no difference to us. I hope they change their minds when Utd is sold to Qatar.