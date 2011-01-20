« previous next »
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10400 on: Yesterday at 09:37:04 pm »
Bellingham and someone like Amrabat(or whatever top class DM) transforms our side.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,754
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10401 on: Yesterday at 09:42:53 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:03:38 pm
But you said we weren't a fanbase starved of success. So are they going to invest 2 billion, turn us shite so we will be starved of success, then take full control and make us successful again?

That's a bold strategy, Cotton.

Well, they won't be the principal owners. And after a few years of domination, people might like the idea of continuing that domination for another 15-20 years. Winning is a powerful drug ...
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,582
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10402 on: Yesterday at 09:47:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:42:53 pm
Well, they won't be the principal owners. And after a few years of domination, people might like the idea of continuing that domination for another 15-20 years. Winning is a powerful drug ...

No minority partner is pumping loads of money in the business so that the majority owner benefits and then charges the junior partner the premium off the back of that success.
Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10403 on: Yesterday at 09:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:15:57 pm

Some links to Petr Schurrs, Dutch centre back we were linked with a few years ago
Fits the size profile but his passing is yikes.
https://fbref.com/en/players/e613313c/Perr-Schuurs
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,754
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10404 on: Yesterday at 10:07:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:47:14 pm
No minority partner is pumping loads of money in the business so that the majority owner benefits and then charges the junior partner the premium off the back of that success.

Do you really expect for me discuss this optimistic topic with you?
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,582
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10405 on: Yesterday at 10:13:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:07:36 pm
Do you really expect for me discuss this optimistic topic with you?

Its not optimistic. Anyway we dont want any scummy sports washer and thankfully not getting full control rules them c*nts out.
Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10406 on: Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm »

Did we ever get linked with Enzo Lee Fee ? everytime I check midfielders ranking by passes accuracy, key passes, successfull dirbbles and interceptions he is one of the players at the top.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,582
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10407 on: Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
Did we ever get linked with Enzo Lee Fee ? everytime I check midfielders ranking by passes accuracy, key passes, successfull dirbbles and interceptions he is one of the players at the top.

Have you seen him play?
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,974
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10408 on: Yesterday at 10:27:06 pm »
Nope, but he's also a #10.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,830
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10409 on: Yesterday at 10:27:59 pm »
Enzo Lee Fee?, sounds like something from the Maestik Bostik thread.
Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10410 on: Yesterday at 10:44:17 pm »
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,826
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10411 on: Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:44:17 pm
Not once.
Tsk tsk, there's no place for stats in a Liverpool transfer thread these days.

Haven't you heard, we've finally got rid of the laptop nerds.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,754
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10412 on: Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm
Tsk tsk, there's no place for stats in a Liverpool transfer thread these days.

Haven't you heard, we've finally got rid of the laptop nerds.

Thank God for that, these self-proclaimed "data analysts" have ruined every transfer thread for years ...
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,097
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10413 on: Yesterday at 11:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:37:04 pm
Bellingham and someone like Amrabat(or whatever top class DM) transforms our side.

if Fabinho could return to form would it eliminate the need for Amrabat? Asking because I didn't see much of the World Cup and have heard his closest comparison to our side would be Fabinho.

If we got Bellingham in alongside Bajcetic what profile would we be looking for in a third starting quality midfielder do you reckon? Who'd fit in alongside those two in a Liverpool side with ambitions of winning the top honours?
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,582
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10414 on: Yesterday at 11:11:51 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:05:17 pm
if Fabinho could return to form would it eliminate the need for Amrabat? Asking because I didn't see much of the World Cup and have heard his closest comparison to our side would be Fabinho.

If we got Bellingham in alongside Bajcetic what profile would we be looking for in a third starting quality midfielder do you reckon? Who'd fit in alongside those two in a Liverpool side with ambitions of winning the top honours?

We cant be considering Bajetic to be a starter regularly. An option amongst 5 or 6 then for sure.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10415 on: Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
Did we ever get linked with Enzo Lee Fee ? everytime I check midfielders ranking by passes accuracy, key passes, successfull dirbbles and interceptions he is one of the players at the top.

Stats look great but hes tiny - only 56. Maybe hes a Kante and can get away with that though.
Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10416 on: Yesterday at 11:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
Did we ever get linked with Enzo Lee Fee ? everytime I check midfielders ranking by passes accuracy, key passes, successfull dirbbles and interceptions he is one of the players at the top.

FSG would only sign him if his name was Enzo Lee Free.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,974
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10417 on: Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm »
I thought Le Fee was a #10.  ???
Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10418 on: Today at 12:43:36 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:31:23 pm
FSG would only sign him if his name was Enzo Lee Free.

Also Enzo Low Fee.
Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10419 on: Today at 12:58:06 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm
Stats look great but hes tiny - only 56. Maybe hes a Kante and can get away with that though.

Indeed after watching some clips he is but somehow looks strong.


Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:43:36 am
Also Enzo Low Fee.
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:31:23 pm
FSG would only sign him if his name was Enzo Lee Free.

 :lmao :lmao


Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10420 on: Today at 02:04:46 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:05:17 pm
if Fabinho could return to form would it eliminate the need for Amrabat? Asking because I didn't see much of the World Cup and have heard his closest comparison to our side would be Fabinho.

If we got Bellingham in alongside Bajcetic what profile would we be looking for in a third starting quality midfielder do you reckon? Who'd fit in alongside those two in a Liverpool side with ambitions of winning the top honours?

Yes but I dont see Fabinho returning to that form, he looks so bad physically. A number 6 is key weve seen Bajcetic has the potential to be a nunber 8, at 6 we have Henderson whos last performance there against Leicester and his age probably puts to be mid-long term aspirations of him being a starter there, and Fabinho whos drop off looks akin to the likes of Sanchez and Torres in the past

We need a 6 more than we do Bellingham or any 8.
