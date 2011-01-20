But you said we weren't a fanbase starved of success. So are they going to invest 2 billion, turn us shite so we will be starved of success, then take full control and make us successful again?That's a bold strategy, Cotton.
Well, they won't be the principal owners. And after a few years of domination, people might like the idea of continuing that domination for another 15-20 years. Winning is a powerful drug ...
Some links to Petr Schurrs, Dutch centre back we were linked with a few years ago
No minority partner is pumping loads of money in the business so that the majority owner benefits and then charges the junior partner the premium off the back of that success.
Do you really expect for me discuss this optimistic topic with you?
Did we ever get linked with Enzo Lee Fee ? everytime I check midfielders ranking by passes accuracy, key passes, successfull dirbbles and interceptions he is one of the players at the top.
Have you seen him play?
Not once.
Tsk tsk, there's no place for stats in a Liverpool transfer thread these days.Haven't you heard, we've finally got rid of the laptop nerds.
Bellingham and someone like Amrabat(or whatever top class DM) transforms our side.
if Fabinho could return to form would it eliminate the need for Amrabat? Asking because I didn't see much of the World Cup and have heard his closest comparison to our side would be Fabinho.If we got Bellingham in alongside Bajcetic what profile would we be looking for in a third starting quality midfielder do you reckon? Who'd fit in alongside those two in a Liverpool side with ambitions of winning the top honours?
FSG would only sign him if his name was Enzo Lee Free.
Stats look great but hes tiny - only 56. Maybe hes a Kante and can get away with that though.
Also Enzo Low Fee.
