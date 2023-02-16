« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 367659 times)

Offline Coolie High

« Reply #10400 on: Today at 09:37:04 pm »
Bellingham and someone like Amrabat(or whatever top class DM) transforms our side.
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #10401 on: Today at 09:42:53 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:03:38 pm
But you said we weren't a fanbase starved of success. So are they going to invest 2 billion, turn us shite so we will be starved of success, then take full control and make us successful again?

That's a bold strategy, Cotton.

Well, they won't be the principal owners. And after a few years of domination, people might like the idea of continuing that domination for another 15-20 years. Winning is a powerful drug ...
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #10402 on: Today at 09:47:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:42:53 pm
Well, they won't be the principal owners. And after a few years of domination, people might like the idea of continuing that domination for another 15-20 years. Winning is a powerful drug ...

No minority partner is pumping loads of money in the business so that the majority owner benefits and then charges the junior partner the premium off the back of that success.
Offline RedG13

« Reply #10403 on: Today at 09:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:15:57 pm

Some links to Petr Schurrs, Dutch centre back we were linked with a few years ago
Fits the size profile but his passing is yikes.
https://fbref.com/en/players/e613313c/Perr-Schuurs
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #10404 on: Today at 10:07:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:47:14 pm
No minority partner is pumping loads of money in the business so that the majority owner benefits and then charges the junior partner the premium off the back of that success.

Do you really expect for me discuss this optimistic topic with you?
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #10405 on: Today at 10:13:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:07:36 pm
Do you really expect for me discuss this optimistic topic with you?

Its not optimistic. Anyway we dont want any scummy sports washer and thankfully not getting full control rules them c*nts out.
Online Egyptian36

« Reply #10406 on: Today at 10:23:22 pm »

Did we ever get linked with Enzo Lee Fee ? everytime I check midfielders ranking by passes accuracy, key passes, successfull dirbbles and interceptions he is one of the players at the top.
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #10407 on: Today at 10:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:23:22 pm
Did we ever get linked with Enzo Lee Fee ? everytime I check midfielders ranking by passes accuracy, key passes, successfull dirbbles and interceptions he is one of the players at the top.

Have you seen him play?
Offline Samie

« Reply #10408 on: Today at 10:27:06 pm »
Nope, but he's also a #10.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #10409 on: Today at 10:27:59 pm »
Enzo Lee Fee?, sounds like something from the Maestik Bostik thread.
Online Egyptian36

« Reply #10410 on: Today at 10:44:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:26:48 pm
Have you seen him play?

Not once.




Offline rossipersempre

« Reply #10411 on: Today at 10:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:44:17 pm
Not once.
Tsk tsk, there's no place for stats in a Liverpool transfer thread these days.

Haven't you heard, we've finally got rid of the laptop nerds.
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #10412 on: Today at 10:52:25 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:48:58 pm
Tsk tsk, there's no place for stats in a Liverpool transfer thread these days.

Haven't you heard, we've finally got rid of the laptop nerds.

Thank God for that, these self-proclaimed "data analysts" have ruined every transfer thread for years ...
Online disgraced cake

« Reply #10413 on: Today at 11:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:37:04 pm
Bellingham and someone like Amrabat(or whatever top class DM) transforms our side.

if Fabinho could return to form would it eliminate the need for Amrabat? Asking because I didn't see much of the World Cup and have heard his closest comparison to our side would be Fabinho.

If we got Bellingham in alongside Bajcetic what profile would we be looking for in a third starting quality midfielder do you reckon? Who'd fit in alongside those two in a Liverpool side with ambitions of winning the top honours?
Logged
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #10414 on: Today at 11:11:51 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:05:17 pm
if Fabinho could return to form would it eliminate the need for Amrabat? Asking because I didn't see much of the World Cup and have heard his closest comparison to our side would be Fabinho.

If we got Bellingham in alongside Bajcetic what profile would we be looking for in a third starting quality midfielder do you reckon? Who'd fit in alongside those two in a Liverpool side with ambitions of winning the top honours?

We cant be considering Bajetic to be a starter regularly. An option amongst 5 or 6 then for sure.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

« Reply #10415 on: Today at 11:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:23:22 pm
Did we ever get linked with Enzo Lee Fee ? everytime I check midfielders ranking by passes accuracy, key passes, successfull dirbbles and interceptions he is one of the players at the top.

Stats look great but hes tiny - only 56. Maybe hes a Kante and can get away with that though.
