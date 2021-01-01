I think three signings would take us a long way to being title chasers again. Personally I'd go for three midfielders and use Fabinho more in defense, the more fresh legs we have in there the better and while Bajcetic looks like he has a bright future ahead of him we need to give him room to have bad patches and we need plenty of rotation options.



I'm only expecting two midfielders though, with more coming as Thiago/Fabinho/Henderson reach the end of their contracts.



Full back I think is a temporary problem, Tsimikas is a good deputy and Ramsey should probably get more minutes next season. Centre back should be fine if we can use Fabinho there, however if we expect him to cover that position while only signing two new midfielders I do worry we'll be stretched thin yet again.