LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:12:42 pm
What be a good summer or enough business then? Just two players? For me, two players just in midfield would be quite underwhelming.

2 starting CMs, a DM and an all rounder,  a starting CB and FB + another CM (another all rounder) in the 20-23 year old age range (not including Bellingham).

So 5 total, ideally 4 first team ready in the 22-26 year old range and a younger, versatile CM as well. Id love 3 first team ready CMs though.

Id guess wed need a good number 2 goalkeeper as well if we sell Kellehrer.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:34:05 am
Obviously their best player last season when they were in Serie B. Interceptions (1st in Serie A), Clearances & Tackle percentiles are pretty decent.

Also earning buttons compared to PL players 7,115 Weekly.
Yea the problem is not sure how good he is passing. Need to be pass and player under pressure to play at Liverpool.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:12:42 pm
What be a good summer or enough business then? Just two players? For me, two players just in midfield would be quite underwhelming.

We need at least 2 midfielders (3 if Fab leaves) and a center back (maybe 2)
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:42:42 am
Full back positions are sorted for another couple of years as the lads are still 28 n 24. You definitely need to keep an eye on the numbers as if they struggle next season then you either rest them more often as they cannot bomb up and down the park without serious wear and tear or they will break down before they really should. It's a wee apparent that players do struggle to play Jurgen style of pressure football into their 30s unless they are made from whatever Milner is made from
Would be looking to see if there a player in the Youth system or in the target to replace Robertson soon, maybe not this summer but 2024 yea.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:12:42 pm
What be a good summer or enough business then? Just two players? For me, two players just in midfield would be quite underwhelming.


 - 2 CMs

 - GK to replace Kelleher

 - 1 CB to replace Matip

- 1 LB if Tsimikas decides to go where he'll be starting LB

So, most likely 4 new faces, 5 if Tsimikas also wants to go. 


Doubt we will buy another forward to predominantly be a Salah cover. Already looking this season that Elliot is the Salah cover & I expect that this will continue next season too. Jota has played on the right in Klopp's front 3 sometimes. Doak & Gordon also play on the right & Klopp + Lijnders won't block their pathway into the team by buying a forward for the right side. Maybe one of them goes on loan (teams were asking about Doak this past winter window).

I think three signings would take us a long way to being title chasers again. Personally I'd go for three midfielders and use Fabinho more in defense, the more fresh legs we have in there the better and while Bajcetic looks like he has a bright future ahead of him we need to give him room to have bad patches and we need plenty of rotation options.

I'm only expecting two midfielders though, with more coming as Thiago/Fabinho/Henderson reach the end of their contracts.

Full back I think is a temporary problem, Tsimikas is a good deputy and Ramsey should probably get more minutes next season. Centre back should be fine if we can use Fabinho there, however if we expect him to cover that position while only signing two new midfielders I do worry we'll be stretched thin yet again.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:52:11 pm
Yea the problem is not sure how good he is passing. Need to be pass and player under pressure to play at Liverpool.

Which is part of our problem. Waiting for him to prove he can do it is gonna cost us a lot of money.

We either need to "take a chance on him" and hope he turns out alright - or get people in who can identify what percentage he has of growing into what we want out of him.

We need more emphasis on identifying potential, and then actually following through on it
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:22:52 pm
With 51 points still available? You must have missed the 2020/21 season ...

Fair point. I hope so but still can't help but feel it's going to be extremely difficult based on how our midfield preformed so far.
