Exactly. The idea no one would be talking about a 10-goal, 10-assist midfielder with his workrate is delusional. I'd love to have him here as a number eight.



Hes had one season of 10 goals and 10 assists and he never played as a midfielder so the comparison should be against other forwards or number 10 type players I.e Maddison.When has he excelled as a number 8? The times Ive seen him play there for Chelsea hes been poor, Chelsea fans would attest to this, his best form came as a forward on the left or right, this is also where he plays for England.He was always going to have a problem going forward because he actually hasnt excelled as an 8, and as a left side forward most top clubs would rather a winger or forward that suits the profile of a Diaz, Jota, Martinelli, Rashford.Grealish is going through the same problem, and so is Foden even though he is far better technically and athletically than both Grealish and Mount. The times Chelsea have played him at midfield recently it hasnt worked out because his passing, both creatively and as a playmaker isnt good enough, neither is his ability to evade players or retain the ball, which is why the comparisons with Lallana and Gini make me laugh these players were some of the most press resistant players weve had at our club in decades, Mount isnt of the same ilk, Kovacic is.