I think Mount would be a great signing especially with Milner hopefully, finally moving on. He can play in multiple positions and at a high level. A highlight of the early Klopp teams was that both Gini and Milner could in essence play anywhere and I think we've been missing that recently. I don't think Mount could get away with a defensive role but he could certainly play either in midfield or the front 3 and hold his own. Even if he has a lot of minutes for his age any contract would be for his age 24-29 seasons which should still be fine.

Was watching Juve/Fiorentina just now and it was pretty funny how Amrabaat just bullied whoever Juve had out there. Seems like that train has passed now but just highlights how there are just a lot of good midfielders out there and this really shouldn't be all that hard to turn around if we're actually trying to be smart about it.
Mount would probably take time away from Carvalho / Elliot (maybe not elliot) - but I think he's a high quality player (and would deservedly take the minutes). People get blinders because he plays for Chelsea.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:05:23 pm
Mount would probably take time away from Carvalho / Elliot (maybe not elliot) - but I think he's a high quality player (and would deservedly take the minutes). People get blinders because he plays for Chelsea.

Not really people rate players regardless of club, most on here would take Foden and Saka for example. Mount just isnt that level of player and you make a fair point about Carvahlo and Elliott but also have to consider Diaz Nunez Jota and Gakpo, Mounts best position where hes literally played his best football is the position we are the most stacked in, the last thing we need is another left side midfielder or attacker, some of you have gone mad.

If someone can point me to a season where Mount played CM the majority of it and shone I would like to see.
Lets be honest here, if Mount wasn't English, no one would have talked about him. A solid player, but he would cost too much in terms of transfer fee and wages. If he is to leave Chelsea, he has Newcastle written all over him ...
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:01:42 pm
I think Mount would be a great signing especially with Milner hopefully, finally moving on. He can play in multiple positions and at a high level. A highlight of the early Klopp teams was that both Gini and Milner could in essence play anywhere and I think we've been missing that recently. I don't think Mount could get away with a defensive role but he could certainly play either in midfield or the front 3 and hold his own. Even if he has a lot of minutes for his age any contract would be for his age 24-29 seasons which should still be fine.

Was watching Juve/Fiorentina just now and it was pretty funny how Amrabaat just bullied whoever Juve had out there. Seems like that train has passed now but just highlights how there are just a lot of good midfielders out there and this really shouldn't be all that hard to turn around if we're actually trying to be smart about it.

Gini only played in CM, extensively.  Milner was the only one who could play in other positions such as right back and Mount can not play in defensive positions, he can play CM on the right or the left just like Elliott.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:37:23 pm
Lets be honest here, if Mount wasn't English, no one would have talked about him. A solid player, but he would cost too much in terms of transfer fee and wages. If he is to leave Chelsea, he has Newcastle written all over him ...

He would probably cost around £40-50m as he only has one year left on his contract.

Its not because he is English at all he is a good player and has shown this over a number of years.

Chelsea at the minute are a mess considering they have spent £500m plus its making most of them look average.
Mount is excellent and isn't talked about just because he's at Chelsea
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm
Mount is excellent and isn't talked about just because he's at Chelsea
Exactly. The idea no one would be talking about a 10-goal, 10-assist midfielder with his workrate is delusional. I'd love to have him here as a number eight.
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:21:41 pm
He would probably cost around £40-50m as he only has one year left on his contract.

Its not because he is English at all he is a good player and has shown this over a number of years.

Chelsea at the minute are a mess considering they have spent £500m plus its making most of them look average.

Like I said, he is a solid player, but for a transfer fee of £40-50 million and on £200,000+ per week, we can do much better, and get a midfielder who would be a better fit for our midfield.

Mount is a tweener who could be a good option from the bench, both as a midfielder and attacker, but we need starting midfielders of a certain style ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:11:20 pm
Like I said, he is a solid player, but for a transfer fee of £40-50 million and on £200,000+ per week, we can do much better, and get a midfielder who would be a better fit for our midfield.

Mount is a tweener who could be a good option from the bench, both as a midfielder and attacker, but we need starting midfielders of a certain style ...

I guess that depends what style we are going to play and as things stand he walks into our side he can run for a start 😎
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:14:54 pm
I guess that depends what style we are going to play and as things stand he walks into our side he can run for a start 😎

Well, the fact that we are pursuing midfielders like Bellingham and Nunes is a good indication what kind of style we want to play. Unfortunately, Mount doesn't fit that style, and is a different type of a player. Anyway, we have Elliott and Carvalho of that type, so we have absolutely no need to overspend on Mount ...
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:10:36 pm
Exactly. The idea no one would be talking about a 10-goal, 10-assist midfielder with his workrate is delusional. I'd love to have him here as a number eight.

Hes had one season of 10 goals and 10 assists and he never played as a midfielder so the comparison should be against other forwards or number 10 type players I.e Maddison.

When has he excelled as a number 8? The times Ive seen him play there for Chelsea hes been poor, Chelsea fans would attest to this, his best form came as a forward on the left or right, this is also where he plays for England.

He was always going to have a problem going forward because he actually hasnt excelled as an 8, and as a left side forward most top clubs would rather a winger or forward that suits the profile of a Diaz, Jota, Martinelli, Rashford.

Grealish is going through the same problem, and so is Foden even though he is far better technically and athletically than both Grealish and Mount. The times Chelsea have played him at midfield recently it hasnt worked out because his passing, both creatively and as a playmaker isnt good enough, neither is his ability to evade players or retain the ball, which is why the comparisons with Lallana and Gini make me laugh these players were some of the most press resistant players weve had at our club in decades, Mount isnt of the same ilk, Kovacic is.
Emile Smith Rowe is another one of those not a midfielder not quick or athletic enough to be a forward type players of this generation, and Id probably take him over Mount but its not ideal to take one of these players and automatically think theyll be great in midfield because Klopp is a great manager and something something James Milner(who was more a utility CM anyways just like he was at City).
Is Mount better than Ox was when he was at Arsenal?
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm
Is Mount better than Ox was when he was at Arsenal?

Yes. Ox was a very, very unproductive winger for most of his time at Arsenal. Don't think he ever scored more than twice in a season and his assists numbers weren't great either.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:03:59 pm
Yes. Ox was a very, very unproductive winger for most of his time at Arsenal. Don't think he ever scored more than twice in a season and his assists numbers weren't great either.

Well, Ox had 6 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances for Arsenal in 2016/17, the season before he joined us ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:15:26 pm
Well, Ox had 6 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances for Arsenal in 2016/17, the season before he joined us ...

Only 2 league goals, Peter. His other goals were scored against Ludogrets, Reading and Notts Forest.

Mount has played three full PL seasons and scored 6, 7 and 11. Just undisputedly better.

And I don't want us to sign Mount.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:03:59 pm
Yes. Ox was a very, very unproductive winger for most of his time at Arsenal. Don't think he ever scored more than twice in a season and his assists numbers weren't great either.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:15:26 pm
Well, Ox had 6 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances for Arsenal in 2016/17, the season before he joined us ...
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:19:35 pm
Only 2 league goals, Peter. His other goals were scored against Ludogrets, Reading and Notts Forest.

Mount has played three full PL seasons and scored 6, 7 and 11. Just undisputedly better.

And I don't want us to sign Mount.

Does anyone know how I can access past RAWK Transfer Threads? I am specifically looking for the transfer threads from 2016-2019.

Thanks!
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 11:36:56 pm
Does anyone know how I can access past RAWK Transfer Threads? I am specifically looking for the transfer threads from 2016-2019.

Thanks!
Have you sought help?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10180 on: Yesterday at 11:40:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:37:20 pm
Have you sought help?

😂😂...I am ok. It's for research on fans' engagement with their clubs during transfer season.
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 11:40:56 pm
😂😂...I am ok. It's for research on fans' engagement with their clubs during transfer season.
God poor you.

They are stuck in a sub forum that we cant access .

You might try pm ing royhendo, he might be able to open up Pandoras box for you.

Its mostly pictures of bears mind you 
Thanks...I'll pm him
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 11:40:56 pm
😂😂...I am ok. It's for research on fans' engagement with their clubs during transfer season.

Ummm I should point out my account was hacked for much of that 3 year period...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm
Well, the fact that we are pursuing midfielders like Bellingham and Nunes is a good indication what kind of style we want to play. Unfortunately, Mount doesn't fit that style, and is a different type of a player. Anyway, we have Elliott and Carvalho of that type, so we have absolutely no need to overspend on Mount ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:37:24 pm
Nope, it means that we have different options now, and once everyone is fit, we will have a better ability to adapt against any type of defence. Starters and their backups shouldn't be clones. In fact, it is always better when the backups provide something different to the starters. I absolutely love the fact that we have so many quality attacking players, with different qualities ...
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:56:33 am


It seems that I will have to explain this again. Mount is a tweener. He is not good enough be a starting midfielder in our setup, and he is also not good enough to displace Salah or Diaz at the wide attacking positions. Therefore, he would be an extremely expensive tweener backup that we don't need, since we already have Elliott and Carvalho of the same type. Anyway, we are not signing the greedy prick, as we are certainly not giving him the silly wages he demands ...
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm
Is Mount better than Ox was when he was at Arsenal?
I'd say overall he's better player than Ox however, you could see how Ox fitted in our side. Pace, power and worked hard. I was never sold on him for £40m when we bought him but he proved people wrong before the injury. Not really sure where Mount fits in when we have Elliott and Carvalho already.

We have a massive lack of pace in midfield right now. Mount does not solve this one bit.
Im not really that enamoured with the Nunes links but when you think about Ox and his signing, it was quite clear that primarily we wanted him for his ability to carry the ball through midfield and thats probably the strongest part of Nunes game.

Still if we are going for Bellingham then it seems a bit odd to go for Nunes as well.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:53:06 am
Im not really that enamoured with the Nunes links but when you think about Ox and his signing, it was quite clear that primarily we wanted him for his ability to carry the ball through midfield and thats probably the strongest part of Nunes game.

Still if we are going for Bellingham then it seems a bit odd to go for Nunes as well.


We'd be much better off you'd think with someone like Caicedo.
