  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10120 on: Today at 02:40:45 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 12:26:03 pm
Are there really no athletic dm with good passing and technique out there? Understand we want someone to play the ball but neither Nunes or Mount are the strongest players out there. It will be like more athletic Thiago players both, but one is slightly better defensively and the other in the attack.

Dont mind either but wouldnt be my priority, aye Jurgen?

Caicedo.

Nunes would be a Gini replacement (or Thiago in the long run) and Bellingham Henderson's.

Bajcetic potentially Fabinho's.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10121 on: Today at 02:41:24 pm »
Probably the best qualified person for the job in word football too.


Will he have a rhino ?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10122 on: Today at 03:02:49 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:26:39 pm
Firmino had played a similar position on occasions at Hoffenheim. Just sign midfielders for midfield spots. Simple.

Firmino was being used totally differently by Rodgers and seemed like a square peg, he never played as a false 9 at Bundesliga so it was an innovation from Klopp

Gini was a number 10 or wide forward at Newcastle and winger in his early career, his position was changed at Liverpool

Yes if we can afford to buy the best players in their best positions we should do that but i dont expect much left over if we sign Bellingham for 3-4 other key players unless we sell a few first teamers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10123 on: Today at 03:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:10 pm
https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1624769192707727360

The reports on Spearman are good and makes sense to keep continuity
  LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10124 on: Today at 03:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:02:49 pm
Firmino was being used totally differently by Rodgers and seemed like a square peg, he never played as a false 9 at Bundesliga so it was an innovation from Klopp


That's not true.
  Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10125 on: Today at 03:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:02:49 pm
Firmino was being used totally differently by Rodgers and seemed like a square peg, he never played as a false 9 at Bundesliga so it was an innovation from Klopp



He played the number 10 position at Hoffenheim which isn't much different from the false 9 position. And given Bobby's attributes, the transition became seamless.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10126 on: Today at 03:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:16:29 pm
That's not true.

He was an attacking midfielder at Hoffenheim not a 9
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10127 on: Today at 03:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:20:02 pm
He played the number 10 position at Hoffenheim which isn't much different from the false 9 position. And given Bobby's attributes, the transition became seamless.

Rodgers didnt use him as a 9, he was considered a flop until Klopp used him in a new position, it wasnt obvious at the time that he should be a 9 so lets not rewrite history
  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10128 on: Today at 03:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:05:22 pm
The reports on Spearman are good and makes sense to keep continuity

Yeah don't mind that at all. We next need a DOF and hope they are listened to and not only directed to Portugal or Holland
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

  After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10129 on: Today at 03:25:24 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm
Mount is a decent player. For me I would want to know how much, and who else we are signing, before saying if I would be for or against signing him. Hes not of the calibre or position to go to the top of our recruitment needs, but he could be a good player to have, depending.

Mount joining, along with Jude + Nunes, for e.g., would be more than just decent, as I think Mount himself is more than just a decent player. Sure, he's not Jude/Rice levels, but he's quite good. Been voted as Chelsea's best player last couple of seasons, & his skill-set has been written about in various posts here already.

But that's the key: with whom does he join LFC if we went for him. If he joins as Jude's replacement, that would be underwhelming. If he joins in addition to Jude + another, then he's a very good addition indeed.

Mount has more #8-like qualities than Lallana did when Klopp turned him into an attacking #8, where he'd become a fairly regular goal-scorer from deep before injuries ruined it. Mount, with better fitness record, arguably better work-rate, & with some experience of having played that position already, would be a good signing imo. If Jude joins us it means any other goal-scoring CM will be on the bench, as I think Klopp will want one of the #8s in a midfield 3 to be close to the #6, as Jude is given freedom to support the front 3 with surges from deep (that is if Klopp sticks to 433). So, if Mount were to join with Jude, he'd be a choice from the bench, most likely. Which is ok. In today's game, the benches of big clubs needs to have top-players, with the ability to change the game if needed.

  Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10130 on: Today at 03:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:22:53 pm
Rodgers didnt use him as a 9, he was considered a flop until Klopp used him in a new position, it wasnt obvious at the time that he should be a 9 so lets not rewrite history

Not one person has mentioned Rodgers. I said he played as a number 10 at Hoffenheim which isn't too dissimilar to the false 9 position. And thats why the transition was seamless.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10131 on: Today at 03:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:26:10 am
If people deleted posts when shown to be utterly wrong, Peter's own post count would be decimated.  ;D

Mac just has accounts deleted after a certain point  ;D
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

  Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10132 on: Today at 03:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:21:29 pm
He was an attacking midfielder at Hoffenheim not a 9

He was a number 10. Played behind the front man. Which is pretty much the same position on the pitch you'd take up as a false 9. Without the front man, obviously.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10133 on: Today at 03:37:14 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 03:25:24 pm
Mount joining, along with Jude + Nunes, for e.g., would be more than just decent, as I think Mount himself is more than just a decent player. Sure, he's not Jude/Rice levels, but he's quite good. Been voted as Chelsea's best player last couple of seasons, & his skill-set has been written about in various posts here already.

But that's the key: with whom does he join LFC if we went for him. If he joins as Jude's replacement, that would be underwhelming. If he joins in addition to Jude + another, then he's a very good addition indeed.

Mount has more #8-like qualities than Lallana did when Klopp turned him into an attacking #8, where he'd become a fairly regular goal-scorer from deep before injuries ruined it. Mount, with better fitness record, arguably better work-rate, & with some experience of having played that position already, would be a good signing imo. If Jude joins us it means any other goal-scoring CM will be on the bench, as I think Klopp will want one of the #8s in a midfield 3 to be close to the #6, as Jude is given freedom to support the front 3 with surges from deep (that is if Klopp sticks to 433). So, if Mount were to join with Jude, he'd be a choice from the bench, most likely. Which is ok. In today's game, the benches of big clubs needs to have top-players, with the ability to change the game if needed.

Lallana came into our club being shortlisted for the Player of The Year and making the team of the year, i think people forget the level he was at, he also won England player of the year one season, Mount is yet to reach this level as of yet, technically i could name a handful of English players that I've seen be more proficient than Lallana in the last 10 years.

Also Mount with Jude and Nunes? Why would you need Mount when you've got those two, what does he add that they don't? Also any transfer window we don't address the glaring issues at number 6 is a poor one, we need a 6 more than we do a 8.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10134 on: Today at 03:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:37:14 pm
Lallana came into our club being shortlisted for the Player of The Year and making the team of the year, i think people forget the level he was at, he also won England player of the year one season, Mount is yet to reach this level as of yet, technically i could name a handful of English players that I've seen be more proficient than Lallana in the last 10 years.

Also Mount with Jude and Nunes? Why would you need Mount when you've got those two, what does he add that they don't? Also any transfer window we don't address the glaring issues at number 6 is a poor one, we need a 6 more than we do a 8.

we need to get back focussing on the system and not the parts, we dont need superstars we should
be the fittest / hardest working team, midfield for us is about winning position and keeping it simple, prioritising players who win a ridiculous amount of their duels is the way to go IMO
  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10135 on: Today at 04:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:35:42 pm
He was a number 10. Played behind the front man. Which is pretty much the same position on the pitch you'd take up as a false 9. Without the front man, obviously.

And a completely different way of link-up play, obviously ...
  Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10136 on: Today at 04:11:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:04:48 pm
And a completely different way of link-up play, obviously ...

Well, yes. The role/tactics is/are different. I wouldn't imagine the transition would be that difficult from one role to the other when you've got the attributes Bobby has though. As was proven.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10137 on: Today at 04:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:11:43 pm
Well, yes. The role/tactics is/are different. I wouldn't imagine the transition would be that difficult from one role to the other when you've got the attributes Bobby has though. As was proven.

For a player with huge game intelligence and awareness like Bobby, the transition looked easy. Depends on the player, I suppose ...
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10138 on: Today at 04:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:40:45 pm
Caicedo.

Nunes would be a Gini replacement (or Thiago in the long run) and Bellingham Henderson's.

Bajcetic potentially Fabinho's.

Yeah for sure. But if he would go for £70m+ then first thats too much secondly theres less for Jude or whoever else we also need. Its another discussion but we in the best of worlds but three new midfielders coming summer.

Athletic ball winner with good technique - Caicedo style
Press resistant ball carrier - Nunes
Everything and a bit more - Jude

Id happily replace Nunes and Caicedo with two cheaper options to get Jude.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10139 on: Today at 04:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:37:14 pm

Also any transfer window we don't address the glaring issues at number 6 is a poor one, we need a 6 more than we do a 8.

This is it for me. I mean, if we want to go get Jude, Mount and Nunes and add at least one dominant defensive mid then great, but that obviously isn't a goer.

On Mount, I've assumed he would re-sign at Chelsea, but intriguing that the Telegraph said the other day that some figures there doubt he'll sign a new deal. I get why he'd be interested, but feels like a (Stamford) bridge too far when you consider how much other business we need to do. I actually reckon City would be very keen on him.
  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10140 on: Today at 04:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:59:15 pm
we need to get back focussing on the system and not the parts, we dont need superstars we should
be the fittest / hardest working team, midfield for us is about winning position and keeping it simple, prioritising players who win a ridiculous amount of their duels is the way to go IMO

Always find posts like this funny, of course we want superstars, we didn't win anything till we got some. VVD is a superstar, probably the most complete cb in recent history and his price tag denotes this, Trent was a superstar that we were lucky to have come from our academy like Gerrard and Owen decades before him.

Alisson was a superstar in goalkeeping terms, Salah wasn't bought in with the belief he will be quite as good as he was but he too ended up being a superstar. The times we've lost out to teams in particularly in the CL, has been because the other team simply had better players and more superstars than us no matter how well we were tactically positioned and drilled(Madrid), so i don't agree we don't need superstars or world class players, you don't win anything with a team of Hendersons and Milners, and i don't say that disparagingly but its just the truth of the matter.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10141 on: Today at 04:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:44:56 pm
Always find posts like this funny, of course we want superstars, we didn't win anything till we got some. VVD is a superstar, probably the most complete cb in recent history and his price tag denotes this, Trent was a superstar that we were lucky to have come from our academy like Gerrard and Owen decades before him.

Alisson was a superstar in goalkeeping terms, Salah wasn't bought in with the belief he will be quite as good as he was but he too ended up being a superstar. The times we've lost out to teams in particularly in the CL, has been because the other team simply had better players and more superstars than us no matter how well we were tactically positioned and drilled(Madrid), so i don't agree we don't need superstars or world class players, you don't win anything with a team of Hendersons and Milners, and i don't say that disparagingly but its just the truth of the matter.

Trent was an u18 player who went straight into the first team you nutter, how is that comparable to making a world record signing from outside the club in your world? superstar is ready made and established, delivered at the highest level



Robertson
Matip
Milner
Gini
Henderson
Firmino
Mane
Gomez

were all not superstars so the squad was made up of hard working players and we had world class talent down the spine, signing top players is great the profile i prefer is the likes of Jota/Konate/Diaz/Suarez etc top players who are on the way up and have a point to prove

We lost to Madrid because we ran out of fuel in the tank, we were mentally and physically exhausted after the number of games we played and the intensity of our football compared to La Liga

 
  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10142 on: Today at 05:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:56:26 pm


Robertson
Matip
Milner
Gini
Henderson
Firmino
Mane
Gomez

were all not superstars so the squad was made up of hard working players and we had world class talent down the spine, signing top players is great the profile i prefer is the likes of Jota/Konate/Diaz/Suarez etc top players who are on the way up and have a point to prove

We lost to Madrid because we ran out of fuel in the tank, we were mentally and physically exhausted after the number of games we played and the intensity of our football compared to La Liga

You can't have a whole squad of them, no one can, how many are in world football?

But Alisson and VVD were two names that were and two of probably our most important players in taking us over that line where we could win the league and CL. Trent was also, he just didn't cost anything but he is an outlier superstar right back with the passing ability of the best midfielders.

Also you can have superstar level ability while being hard working its not one or the other, your example of Suarez is a the prime example of this, Bellingham for example is also hard working.

I don't really disagree with your point altogether but i would say we need a blend of both, but since you were replying to my post about Mount i was assuming you were making the point in regards to why we should sign someone like Mount over Bellingham, which i think is madness.
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10143 on: Today at 05:48:56 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 04:25:23 pm

Id happily replace Nunes

With players already at the club
  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10144 on: Today at 05:51:10 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 12:26:03 pm
Are there really no athletic dm with good passing and technique out there? Understand we want someone to play the ball but neither Nunes or Mount are the strongest players out there. It will be like more athletic Thiago players both, but one is slightly better defensively and the other in the attack.

Dont mind either but wouldnt be my priority, aye Jurgen?

Ugarte looks better than Caicedo, and would cost a lot less.

Fabinho is done at this level in this country. He could be a very good option in a less physically intense league. We need to move him on whilst he still has value.

Bajtetic looks very promising, but he is still below the level we need and, at 18/19, will likely be prone to inconsistency, and we don't want to run him into the ground at such a young age.

I can't believe anyone would seriously propose Henderson as DM. He was only ever moderate in that position anyway when he had boundless energy. He's now well short of his peak.

DM needs to be a priority.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:57:28 pm by Nobby Reserve »
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10145 on: Today at 05:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:04:02 pm
You can't have a whole squad of them, no one can, how many are in world football?

But Alisson and VVD were two names that were and two of probably our most important players in taking us over that line where we could win the league and CL. Trent was also, he just didn't cost anything but he is an outlier superstar right back with the passing ability of the best midfielders.

Also you can have superstar level ability while being hard working its not one or the other, your example of Suarez is a the prime example of this, Bellingham for example is also hard working.

I don't really disagree with your point altogether but i would say we need a blend of both, but since you were replying to my post about Mount i was assuming you were making the point in regards to why we should sign someone like Mount over Bellingham, which i think is madness.

A superstar signing is defined by their standing in the game and a ridiculous fee, occasionally you sign someone like that on a free transfer and have to beat a tonne of clubs to his signature, Suarez is an example of us signing a player who is not a superstar, his transfer is more akin to Jota than VVD

Anyway, we have one potential superstar signing lined up which will probably account for the majority of our budget, the other signings need to be spot on and undervalued
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10146 on: Today at 05:59:24 pm »
We know we like a relegation pickup, and reckon there'll be a few potential ones at Southampton if they go down. Bella-Kotchap or Salisu could be CB options, Livramento and Lavia are both very talented young homegrown players...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10147 on: Today at 06:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:59:24 pm
We know we like a relegation pickup, and reckon there'll be a few potential ones at Southampton if they go down. Bella-Kotchap or Salisu could be CB options, Livramento and Lavia are both very talented young homegrown players...

Saints picked up Sulemana in January, hes going to be a very good player IMO
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10148 on: Today at 06:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:03:42 pm
Saints picked up Sulemana in January, hes going to be a very good player IMO

Yeah, their January signings were pretty interesting from a stats perspective.
  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10149 on: Today at 06:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:03:42 pm
Saints picked up Sulemana in January, hes going to be a very good player IMO

Theres just something about Southampton signing attacking players and killing almost every single one of them. They mustve spent about £150m or more since Mane and only have a Danny Ings to show for it. Makes me distrust anybody they get as standard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10150 on: Today at 06:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:05:11 pm
Yeah, their January signings were pretty interesting from a stats perspective.

hopefully we will be getting back into data driven, weve not strengthened the right areas over the last few seasons
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10151 on: Today at 06:25:42 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:59:24 pm
We know we like a relegation pickup, and reckon there'll be a few potential ones at Southampton if they go down. Bella-Kotchap or Salisu could be CB options, Livramento and Lavia are both very talented young homegrown players...

Would be all over Lavia. Home-grown, only 19 yet has played considerable games as a DM in this league. He will be one clubs will go for is Southampton drop.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10152 on: Today at 06:28:39 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 06:25:42 pm
Would be all over Lavia. Home-grown, only 19 yet has played considerable games as a DM in this league. He will be one clubs will go for is Southampton drop.

All over labia got it
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10153 on: Today at 06:29:34 pm »
I'd be surprised if we got any Southampton players. They are all truly dreadful. Maybe some of the youngsters could be less dreadful in the future, but they have the worst squad in the league.
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10154 on: Today at 06:33:21 pm »
Lavias got a buyback clause with Abu Dhabi, be very surprised if there was interest from other clubs and they didnt use it
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10155 on: Today at 06:35:47 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 06:29:34 pm
I'd be surprised if we got any Southampton players. They are all truly dreadful. Maybe some of the youngsters could be less dreadful in the future, but they have the worst squad in the league.

I dont think its that bad. Theyve got some talented dudes. Not a bottom half side in the league they wouldnt be chuffed to bits to have their defensive and midfield options. Its in attack where theyre truly fucking barren.
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10156 on: Today at 06:46:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:33:21 pm
Lavias got a buyback clause with Abu Dhabi, be very surprised if there was interest from other clubs and they didnt use it

Not surprised they put one in, he's always shown potential to actually be good in the right set-up. But they have Rodri, still just 26, & who'll still be their starting DM for a while yet. Having played lots at Southampton, Lavia might very well push to join a team where he'll play games.

Wait, players with buyback clauses have no choice but to go back to parent club when the clause is activated, right? Bummer.

 Though now that I think about it, if we showed interest in the kid, MC might just activate their clause just so we don't get him. I remember Klopp saying that we tried hard to get Sancho from them but they refused & sold him to Dortmund instead.
  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10157 on: Today at 07:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:10:37 pm
Theres just something about Southampton signing attacking players and killing almost every single one of them. They mustve spent about £150m or more since Mane and only have a Danny Ings to show for it. Makes me distrust anybody they get as standard.

They make a lot of underwhelming signings though. Che Adams, Walcott, Adam Armstrong. And loads of lads you've never heard of.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
