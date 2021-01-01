Mount is a decent player. For me I would want to know how much, and who else we are signing, before saying if I would be for or against signing him. Hes not of the calibre or position to go to the top of our recruitment needs, but he could be a good player to have, depending.



Mount joining, along with Jude + Nunes, for e.g., would be more than just decent, as I think Mount himself is more than just a decent player. Sure, he's not Jude/Rice levels, but he's quite good. Been voted as Chelsea's best player last couple of seasons, & his skill-set has been written about in various posts here already.But that's the key: with whom does he join LFC if we went for him. If he joins as Jude's replacement, that would be underwhelming. If he joins in addition to Jude + another, then he's a very good addition indeed.Mount has more #8-like qualities than Lallana did when Klopp turned him into an attacking #8, where he'd become a fairly regular goal-scorer from deep before injuries ruined it. Mount, with better fitness record, arguably better work-rate, & with some experience of having played that position already, would be a good signing imo. If Jude joins us it means any other goal-scoring CM will be on the bench, as I think Klopp will want one of the #8s in a midfield 3 to be close to the #6, as Jude is given freedom to support the front 3 with surges from deep (that is if Klopp sticks to 433). So, if Mount were to join with Jude, he'd be a choice from the bench, most likely. Which is ok. In today's game, the benches of big clubs needs to have top-players, with the ability to change the game if needed.