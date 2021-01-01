« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10120 on: Today at 02:40:45 pm
Quote from: plura on Today at 12:26:03 pm
Are there really no athletic dm with good passing and technique out there? Understand we want someone to play the ball but neither Nunes or Mount are the strongest players out there. It will be like more athletic Thiago players both, but one is slightly better defensively and the other in the attack.

Dont mind either but wouldnt be my priority, aye Jurgen?

Caicedo.

Nunes would be a Gini replacement (or Thiago in the long run) and Bellingham Henderson's.

Bajcetic potentially Fabinho's.
TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10121 on: Today at 02:41:24 pm
Probably the best qualified person for the job in word football too.


Will he have a rhino ?
W

Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10122 on: Today at 03:02:49 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 02:26:39 pm
Firmino had played a similar position on occasions at Hoffenheim. Just sign midfielders for midfield spots. Simple.

Firmino was being used totally differently by Rodgers and seemed like a square peg, he never played as a false 9 at Bundesliga so it was an innovation from Klopp

Gini was a number 10 or wide forward at Newcastle and winger in his early career, his position was changed at Liverpool

Yes if we can afford to buy the best players in their best positions we should do that but i dont expect much left over if we sign Bellingham for 3-4 other key players unless we sell a few first teamers

Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10123 on: Today at 03:05:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:10 pm
https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1624769192707727360

The reports on Spearman are good and makes sense to keep continuity
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10124 on: Today at 03:16:29 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:02:49 pm
Firmino was being used totally differently by Rodgers and seemed like a square peg, he never played as a false 9 at Bundesliga so it was an innovation from Klopp


That's not true.
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10125 on: Today at 03:20:02 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:02:49 pm
Firmino was being used totally differently by Rodgers and seemed like a square peg, he never played as a false 9 at Bundesliga so it was an innovation from Klopp



He played the number 10 position at Hoffenheim which isn't much different from the false 9 position. And given Bobby's attributes, the transition became seamless.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10126 on: Today at 03:21:29 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:16:29 pm
That's not true.

He was an attacking midfielder at Hoffenheim not a 9
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10127 on: Today at 03:22:53 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:20:02 pm
He played the number 10 position at Hoffenheim which isn't much different from the false 9 position. And given Bobby's attributes, the transition became seamless.

Rodgers didnt use him as a 9, he was considered a flop until Klopp used him in a new position, it wasnt obvious at the time that he should be a 9 so lets not rewrite history
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10128 on: Today at 03:24:41 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:05:22 pm
The reports on Spearman are good and makes sense to keep continuity

Yeah don't mind that at all. We next need a DOF and hope they are listened to and not only directed to Portugal or Holland
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10129 on: Today at 03:25:24 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm
Mount is a decent player. For me I would want to know how much, and who else we are signing, before saying if I would be for or against signing him. Hes not of the calibre or position to go to the top of our recruitment needs, but he could be a good player to have, depending.

Mount joining, along with Jude + Nunes, for e.g., would be more than just decent, as I think Mount himself is more than just a decent player. Sure, he's not Jude/Rice levels, but he's quite good. Been voted as Chelsea's best player last couple of seasons, & his skill-set has been written about in various posts here already.

But that's the key: with whom does he join LFC if we went for him. If he joins as Jude's replacement, that would be underwhelming. If he joins in addition to Jude + another, then he's a very good addition indeed.

Mount has more #8-like qualities than Lallana did when Klopp turned him into an attacking #8, where he'd become a fairly regular goal-scorer from deep before injuries ruined it. Mount, with better fitness record, arguably better work-rate, & with some experience of having played that position already, would be a good signing imo. If Jude joins us it means any other goal-scoring CM will be on the bench, as I think Klopp will want one of the #8s in a midfield 3 to be close to the #6, as Jude is given freedom to support the front 3 with surges from deep (that is if Klopp sticks to 433). So, if Mount were to join with Jude, he'd be a choice from the bench, most likely. Which is ok. In today's game, the benches of big clubs needs to have top-players, with the ability to change the game if needed.

Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10130 on: Today at 03:33:47 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:22:53 pm
Rodgers didnt use him as a 9, he was considered a flop until Klopp used him in a new position, it wasnt obvious at the time that he should be a 9 so lets not rewrite history

Not one person has mentioned Rodgers. I said he played as a number 10 at Hoffenheim which isn't too dissimilar to the false 9 position. And thats why the transition was seamless.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10131 on: Today at 03:35:02 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:26:10 am
If people deleted posts when shown to be utterly wrong, Peter's own post count would be decimated.  ;D

Mac just has accounts deleted after a certain point  ;D
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10132 on: Today at 03:35:42 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:21:29 pm
He was an attacking midfielder at Hoffenheim not a 9

He was a number 10. Played behind the front man. Which is pretty much the same position on the pitch you'd take up as a false 9. Without the front man, obviously.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10133 on: Today at 03:37:14 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 03:25:24 pm
Mount joining, along with Jude + Nunes, for e.g., would be more than just decent, as I think Mount himself is more than just a decent player. Sure, he's not Jude/Rice levels, but he's quite good. Been voted as Chelsea's best player last couple of seasons, & his skill-set has been written about in various posts here already.

But that's the key: with whom does he join LFC if we went for him. If he joins as Jude's replacement, that would be underwhelming. If he joins in addition to Jude + another, then he's a very good addition indeed.

Mount has more #8-like qualities than Lallana did when Klopp turned him into an attacking #8, where he'd become a fairly regular goal-scorer from deep before injuries ruined it. Mount, with better fitness record, arguably better work-rate, & with some experience of having played that position already, would be a good signing imo. If Jude joins us it means any other goal-scoring CM will be on the bench, as I think Klopp will want one of the #8s in a midfield 3 to be close to the #6, as Jude is given freedom to support the front 3 with surges from deep (that is if Klopp sticks to 433). So, if Mount were to join with Jude, he'd be a choice from the bench, most likely. Which is ok. In today's game, the benches of big clubs needs to have top-players, with the ability to change the game if needed.

Lallana came into our club being shortlisted for the Player of The Year and making the team of the year, i think people forget the level he was at, he also won England player of the year one season, Mount is yet to reach this level as of yet, technically i could name a handful of English players that I've seen be more proficient than Lallana in the last 10 years.

Also Mount with Jude and Nunes? Why would you need Mount when you've got those two, what does he add that they don't? Also any transfer window we don't address the glaring issues at number 6 is a poor one, we need a 6 more than we do a 8.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10134 on: Today at 03:59:15 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:37:14 pm
Lallana came into our club being shortlisted for the Player of The Year and making the team of the year, i think people forget the level he was at, he also won England player of the year one season, Mount is yet to reach this level as of yet, technically i could name a handful of English players that I've seen be more proficient than Lallana in the last 10 years.

Also Mount with Jude and Nunes? Why would you need Mount when you've got those two, what does he add that they don't? Also any transfer window we don't address the glaring issues at number 6 is a poor one, we need a 6 more than we do a 8.

we need to get back focussing on the system and not the parts, we dont need superstars we should
be the fittest / hardest working team, midfield for us is about winning position and keeping it simple, prioritising players who win a ridiculous amount of their duels is the way to go IMO
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10135 on: Today at 04:04:48 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:35:42 pm
He was a number 10. Played behind the front man. Which is pretty much the same position on the pitch you'd take up as a false 9. Without the front man, obviously.

And a completely different way of link-up play, obviously ...
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10136 on: Today at 04:11:43 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:04:48 pm
And a completely different way of link-up play, obviously ...

Well, yes. The role/tactics is/are different. I wouldn't imagine the transition would be that difficult from one role to the other when you've got the attributes Bobby has though. As was proven.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #10137 on: Today at 04:16:24 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:11:43 pm
Well, yes. The role/tactics is/are different. I wouldn't imagine the transition would be that difficult from one role to the other when you've got the attributes Bobby has though. As was proven.

For a player with huge game intelligence and awareness like Bobby, the transition looked easy. Depends on the player, I suppose ...
