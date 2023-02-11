« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 246 247 248 249 250 [251]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 354191 times)

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10000 on: Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm »
Mount is a decent player. For me I would want to know how much, and who else we are signing, before saying if I would be for or against signing him. Hes not of the calibre or position to go to the top of our recruitment needs, but he could be a good player to have, depending.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,973
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10001 on: Yesterday at 11:24:18 pm »
I do wonder if we're looking at Mount as a potential suitor to meet the homegrown requirements. Obviously Bellingham would be nice, but there's a very good chance that Ox, Phillips and Milner leave in the summer, and there's question marks against Gomez and Jones too. Kelleher (who also qualifies as homegrown) may also desire first team football in the near future.

It may be something the club are thinking about.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,770
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10002 on: Yesterday at 11:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:24:18 pm
I do wonder if we're looking at Mount as a potential suitor to meet the homegrown requirements. Obviously Bellingham would be nice, but there's a very good chance that Ox, Phillips and Milner leave in the summer, and there's question marks against Gomez and Jones too. Kelleher (who also qualifies as homegrown) may also desire first team football in the near future.

It may be something the club are thinking about.

What if we are looking at Mount because Bellingham isn't coming?  :-X :-X :-X
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10003 on: Today at 12:08:08 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm
Mount is a decent player. For me I would want to know how much, and who else we are signing, before saying if I would be for or against signing him. Hes not of the calibre or position to go to the top of our recruitment needs, but he could be a good player to have, depending.

I agree he's a decent player but I don't see how he would suit the way Klopp plays.  He doesn't really have any great speed attributes to stretch play or take on full backs if he's being signed for the left side of a front 3 - where he tends to play for Chelsea - and he's miles off the work rate needed to play in any of the midfield positions.  Doesn't make a lot of sense.

For me he's just a better version of Harry Wilson.  Can come up with some great goals out of nothing but otherwise games by and large pass him by without making any real impact.  His form has also regressed immeasurably in the last 6 months and those great goals aren't even going in for him any more and suddenly Chelsea fans are wondering what is he good for then?

I'd rather not make Chelsea's problems our problems. 

Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,598
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10004 on: Today at 12:30:33 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:08:08 am
I agree he's a decent player but I don't see how he would suit the way Klopp plays.  He doesn't really have any great speed attributes to stretch play or take on full backs if he's being signed for the left side of a front 3 - where he tends to play for Chelsea - and he's miles off the work rate needed to play in any of the midfield positions.  Doesn't make a lot of sense.

For me he's just a better version of Harry Wilson.  Can come up with some great goals out of nothing but otherwise games by and large pass him by without making any real impact.  His form has also regressed immeasurably in the last 6 months and those great goals aren't even going in for him any more and suddenly Chelsea fans are wondering what is he good for then?

I'd rather not make Chelsea's problems our problems.

Mount was voted their player of the year for the last two seasons
Logged

Offline tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,976
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10005 on: Today at 12:39:04 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:08:08 am
and he's miles off the work rate needed to play in any of the midfield positions.

He runs all day, his workrate is excellent.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10006 on: Today at 12:46:23 am »
Liverpool to back Jürgen Klopp for summer rebuild

Jonathan Northcroft
Saturday February 11 2023, 10.00pm,
The Sunday Times

Liverpool are ready to fight back after a dismal season by funding Jürgen Klopp to rebuild his squad in the summer and by hiring a new head of research  a key position in the clubs recruitment operations.

Liverpool are close to naming a successor to Dr Ian Graham, who built the renowned data science department, and whose work informed a number of the clubs transfer coups since he joined the club in 2012. These included the signing of Mohamed Salah from Roma for £34 million, Sadio Mané from Southampton for £36 million and Andy Robertson for £8 million from Hull.

Grahams number-crunching also helped to steer Liverpool towards the hiring of Klopp himself, in 2015, after analysis suggested Klopps final season at Borussia Dortmund  where Dortmund spent time at the bottom of the Bundesliga and finished seventh  was anomalous, given underlying performance indicators.

The figure poised to replace Graham is thought to be working in the game and regarded as a leading operator in the football data field. Graham, a Cambridge University physicist, is working a notice period until May.

Despite misguided speculation to the contrary, Klopp has no intention of walking away from Liverpool  and, indeed, is said to be filled with a renewed energy and desire to revamp his team and go again. He has been buoyed by indications he will be given significant resources to overhaul his playing personnel.

With a number of leading players now in their thirties or approaching 30, and the Premier League being led by its youngest team  Arsenal  there is an acknowledgement that younger, fresh blood is needed. The Borussia Dortmund midfield phenomenon, Jude Bellingham, 19 is among Liverpools principal targets. They face competition from Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea for the England star, who is valued at about 150 million (£131 million) by his club. Liverpool are also strongly linked with Wolves Matheus Nunes, who would cost about 50 million (£44 million).

Funding a transfer overhaul would also represent a statement of commitment from Liverpools owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who in November signalled they were open to offers for the club. FSGs position is that they are continuing to explore new investment.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-to-back-juergen-klopp-for-summer-rebuild-ssnlx57f3
Logged

Offline Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10007 on: Today at 12:57:16 am »
Sigh, we hear this every year from FSG massive summer window planned, will probably get 1 expensive signing, and that's pretty much it while Nottingham forest and Bournemouth outspend us so nothing remarkable, really.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,237
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10008 on: Today at 06:30:27 am »
Just got to hope that they recognise the actual amount of funding needed, because its way more than Bellingham.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,792
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10009 on: Today at 06:44:59 am »
Another Big Summer to look forward to then folks.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10010 on: Today at 06:54:57 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:30:27 am
Just got to hope that they recognise the actual amount of funding needed, because its way more than Bellingham.

Just Bellingham and Nunes are £175 million according to those figures and we definitely need another 6 too.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,509
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10011 on: Today at 07:11:37 am »
Regardless what we think about the big summer line, at least it seems like we are replacing Ian Graham. Lets hope he is as good.

Although its funny reading that its Graham’s number crunching which led us to Klopp.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10012 on: Today at 08:20:31 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:46:23 am
Liverpool to back Jürgen Klopp for summer rebuild

Jonathan Northcroft
Saturday February 11 2023, 10.00pm,
The Sunday Times

Liverpool are ready to fight back after a dismal season by funding Jürgen Klopp to rebuild his squad in the summer and by hiring a new head of research  a key position in the clubs recruitment operations.

Liverpool are close to naming a successor to Dr Ian Graham, who built the renowned data science department, and whose work informed a number of the clubs transfer coups since he joined the club in 2012. These included the signing of Mohamed Salah from Roma for £34 million, Sadio Mané from Southampton for £36 million and Andy Robertson for £8 million from Hull.

Grahams number-crunching also helped to steer Liverpool towards the hiring of Klopp himself, in 2015, after analysis suggested Klopps final season at Borussia Dortmund  where Dortmund spent time at the bottom of the Bundesliga and finished seventh  was anomalous, given underlying performance indicators.

The figure poised to replace Graham is thought to be working in the game and regarded as a leading operator in the football data field. Graham, a Cambridge University physicist, is working a notice period until May.

Despite misguided speculation to the contrary, Klopp has no intention of walking away from Liverpool  and, indeed, is said to be filled with a renewed energy and desire to revamp his team and go again. He has been buoyed by indications he will be given significant resources to overhaul his playing personnel.

With a number of leading players now in their thirties or approaching 30, and the Premier League being led by its youngest team  Arsenal  there is an acknowledgement that younger, fresh blood is needed. The Borussia Dortmund midfield phenomenon, Jude Bellingham, 19 is among Liverpools principal targets. They face competition from Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea for the England star, who is valued at about 150 million (£131 million) by his club. Liverpool are also strongly linked with Wolves Matheus Nunes, who would cost about 50 million (£44 million).

Funding a transfer overhaul would also represent a statement of commitment from Liverpools owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who in November signalled they were open to offers for the club. FSGs position is that they are continuing to explore new investment.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-to-back-juergen-klopp-for-summer-rebuild-ssnlx57f3

Zzzzzz...Heard this all before. And please Liverpool, stay away from Matheus Nunes, he's not good enough.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10013 on: Today at 08:22:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:11:37 am
Regardless what we think about the big summer line, at least it seems like we are replacing Ian Graham. Lets hope he is as good.

Although its funny reading that its Grahams number crunching which led us to Klopp.

Personally, I don't think you needed number-crunching to be lead to Klopp. He was one of the most sort after managers at the time.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,403
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10014 on: Today at 08:40:54 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:20:31 am
Zzzzzz...Heard this all before. And please Liverpool, stay away from Matheus Nunes, he's not good enough.

Same shit different year  ;D

Regarding nunes, really dont know what we see in him? He seems bang average. Rather go for Palhinha at Fulham if we were signing a Portuguese midfielder in this league. Could have had nunes last summer but there was apparently no one available at the time.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,565
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10015 on: Today at 08:48:27 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:20:31 am
And please Liverpool, stay away from Matheus Nunes, he's not good enough.
He's that bad he's not good enough to be part of our squad?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,565
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10016 on: Today at 08:50:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:11:37 am
Regardless what we think about the big summer line, at least it seems like we are replacing Ian Graham. Lets hope he is as good.
Yeah some decent news at last.

Re the "big transfer summer" I do hope it's true. It's the least Jürgen deserves.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10017 on: Today at 09:05:51 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:48:27 am
He's that bad he's not good enough to be part of our squad?

Pretty much any midfielder who can get about the pitch is better than what we have at the moment, but that doesn't mean mid to long-term Matheus Nunes is good enough to play for a club that wants to challenge for the league again any time soon.

I'm tired of Liverpool in their current form making average players look really good, and then our fans thinking we should go out and sign them mate.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,509
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10018 on: Today at 09:09:13 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:48:27 am
He's that bad he's not good enough to be part of our squad?

Think we are in the realms of wanting first team starters now. Also unless we plan on bringing in another midfielder, the balance with him and Bellingham coming in seems a bit off.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,565
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10019 on: Today at 09:21:19 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:05:51 am
Pretty much any midfielder who can get about the pitch is better than what we have at the moment, but that doesn't mean mid to long-term Matheus Nunes is good enough to play for a club that wants to challenge for the league again any time soon.

I'm tired of Liverpool in their current form making average players look really good, and then our fans thinking we should go out and sign them mate.
I've not seen him apart from the games against us. It is harsh criticism he is getting though. Seems like most players we are being linked with get criticism ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,565
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10020 on: Today at 09:22:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:09:13 am
Think we are in the realms of wanting first team starters now. Also unless we plan on bringing in another midfielder, the balance with him and Bellingham coming in seems a bit off.
Agreed re first teamers & we will need 3 midfielders in reality. Don't know if our budget will extend to that unless one is a free transfer.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,192
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10021 on: Today at 09:23:28 am »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 12:57:16 am
Sigh, we hear this every year from FSG massive summer window planned, will probably get 1 expensive signing, and that's pretty much it while Nottingham forest and Bournemouth outspend us so nothing remarkable, really.

We'll get 2 midfielders and possibly a defender and/or a forward and a back up keeper.

I do think we need 5 or 6 in and can let 8 or 9 go. If we're out of Europe the squad numbers could come down a fair bit but then that's an excuse not to get many in.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,192
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10022 on: Today at 09:29:31 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:05:51 am
Pretty much any midfielder who can get about the pitch is better than what we have at the moment, but that doesn't mean mid to long-term Matheus Nunes is good enough to play for a club that wants to challenge for the league again any time soon.

I'm tired of Liverpool in their current form making average players look really good, and then our fans thinking we should go out and sign them mate.

We wanted Nunes last summer (therefore should have got him last summer).

He could probably do Gini's job effectively. He's not going to turn the midfield around on his own but if you get Bellingham as well - doubtful as that is - and you've got Bajcetic in there and then suddenly Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson have more legs around them. Throw in Curtis Jones and perhaps Gakpo as an option and it's a lot better than now.

The other option is a blank canvas just signing a whole new midfield and getting rid of most which is too much for one transfer window.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10023 on: Today at 09:31:05 am »
Good news in the Northcroft article. Now get me a SD, a takeover, new medical department, Gvardiol, Davies, Mbappe, Bellingham, Rice, Valverde and then we go again!
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10024 on: Today at 09:31:30 am »
Imagine the number of the deleted posts in this thread if we manage to finish in the top 4, and indeed have a big summer ...
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,192
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10025 on: Today at 09:33:45 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:31:05 am
Good news in the Northcroft article. Now get me a SD, a takeover, new medical department, Gvardiol, Davies, Mbappe, Bellingham, Rice, Valverde and then we go again!

It's at least a sign of the club addressing its night-of-the-long-knives malaise and makes a change to reading about someone else fucking off.

Maybe that Reddy article was a tipping point at least in terms of briefing some positive PR amidst absentee owners and a brain drain.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10026 on: Today at 09:34:28 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:29:31 am
We wanted Nunes last summer (therefore should have got him last summer).

He could probably do Gini's job effectively. He's not going to turn the midfield around on his own but if you get Bellingham as well - doubtful as that is - and you've got Bajcetic in there and then suddenly Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson have more legs around them. Throw in Curtis Jones and perhaps Gakpo as an option and it's a lot better than now.




Sounds like a pretty shit plan to me, to be honest. Oh well, we'll see.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,509
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10027 on: Today at 09:36:52 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:31:05 am
Good news in the Northcroft article. Now get me a SD, a takeover, new medical department, Gvardiol, Davies, Mbappe, Bellingham, Rice, Valverde and then we go again!

Unrealistic that. We are never getting Declan Rice.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,509
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10028 on: Today at 09:38:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:31:30 am
Imagine the number of the deleted posts in this thread if we manage to finish in the top 4, and indeed have a big summer ...

Why? It still would not have justified last summer and the lack of transfer business.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10029 on: Today at 09:39:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:36:52 am
Unrealistic that. We are never getting Declan Rice.

 ;D
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10030 on: Today at 09:40:40 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:33:45 am
It's at least a sign of the club addressing its night-of-the-long-knives malaise and makes a change to reading about someone else fucking off.

Maybe that Reddy article was a tipping point at least in terms of briefing some positive PR amidst absentee owners and a brain drain.

Yeah it's nice to read we are supposedly close to tackling one problem at least, felt like the season has just been drifting by with us doing fuck all about it in any department.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10031 on: Today at 09:42:21 am »
The only mistake about Matheus Nunes is that we didn't sell Keita and Ox in the summer, and got Nunes in. He has all the talent and ability to be a success in Jurgen's setup ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,650
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10032 on: Today at 09:44:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:38:20 am
Why? It still would not have justified last summer and the lack of transfer business.

A club record transfer is not a "lack of transfer business". And you certainly won't be deleting any posts. There will be no posts of you left ...
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,598
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10033 on: Today at 09:44:59 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:31:30 am
Imagine the number of the deleted posts in this thread if we manage to finish in the top 4, and indeed have a big summer ...

nobody needs to delete anything, top 4 is a minimum expectation for Liverpool, Man City are having a poor season by their standards, we shouldve been the team to capitalise on their drop in standards but weve been pathetic this season, in terms of the summer, anything less than 5 top players is a sham, signing Bellingham, a cheap signings & a few free transfers isnt good enough which is what i expect by FSG.

lets see, hope we do finish top 4 but i dont think the rest of the league is weak enough for us to win that number of games, other teams compete and fight for the ball, we either dont bother doing that or were so slow to the ball that we might as well have not bothered
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,192
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10034 on: Today at 09:47:10 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:34:28 am

Sounds like a pretty shit plan to me, to be honest. Oh well, we'll see.

Well, what's realistic to do in one summer with the midfield? We're not just going to chuck 300 million at 4 boss midfielders and then have everything spot on next season.

We should never have been in this position if we'd just evolved the squad properly and replaced key players. It's going to be a two season process now to sign new players, bring through players like Bajcetic and faze out Henderson and Thiago and maybe give Fabinho another season to see if he gets his level back in a functioning midfield.

It may be a case of 2 in this summer and then 2 in the summer after with Thiago and maybe Henderson going in 2024, or at least a bit part.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:50:57 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10035 on: Today at 09:49:37 am »
No one is believing the big summer line again are they? It's purely been put out there as Utd are being sold next week.

A big summer to FSG is a £50m net spend window. I wouldn't be expecting much.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:51:49 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10036 on: Today at 09:52:57 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:31:30 am
Imagine the number of the deleted posts in this thread if we manage to finish in the top 4, and indeed have a big summer ...

Almost as likely as us signing Mbappe..
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,598
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10037 on: Today at 09:53:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:36:52 am
Unrealistic that. We are never getting Declan Rice.

more chance of muller rice
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10038 on: Today at 09:59:23 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:47:10 am
Well, what's realistic to do in one summer with the midfield? We're not just going to chuck 300 million at 4 boss midfielders and then have everything spot on next season.

You don't need to spend 300 mill to sign '4 boss midfielders'. Just spend our money on a better midfielder than Matheus Nunes.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:01:57 am by Lycan »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,167
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #10039 on: Today at 10:08:23 am »
Can't say I'm thrilled at the prospect of us signing Matheus Nunes, to be honest. I've not seen anything from him so far to suggest he'll turn out to be a top-class player. But it seems he's the one we've set our sights on, so I'll just hope he turns out to be a really good signing. I do think I'd be a bit more relaxed about us signing him if our last three signings had improved the squad though. I've got a bit of a trust issue over whoever is making the final decision over our signings at the moment you see.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 246 247 248 249 250 [251]   Go Up
« previous next »
 