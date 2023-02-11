Saturday February 11 2023, 10.00pm,The Sunday TimesLiverpool are ready to fight back after a dismal season by funding Jürgen Klopp to rebuild his squad in the summer and by hiring a new head of research  a key position in the clubs recruitment operations.Liverpool are close to naming a successor to Dr Ian Graham, who built the renowned data science department, and whose work informed a number of the clubs transfer coups since he joined the club in 2012. These included the signing of Mohamed Salah from Roma for £34 million, Sadio Mané from Southampton for £36 million and Andy Robertson for £8 million from Hull.Grahams number-crunching also helped to steer Liverpool towards the hiring of Klopp himself, in 2015, after analysis suggested Klopps final season at Borussia Dortmund  where Dortmund spent time at the bottom of the Bundesliga and finished seventh  was anomalous, given underlying performance indicators.The figure poised to replace Graham is thought to be working in the game and regarded as a leading operator in the football data field. Graham, a Cambridge University physicist, is working a notice period until May.Despite misguided speculation to the contrary, Klopp has no intention of walking away from Liverpool  and, indeed, is said to be filled with a renewed energy and desire to revamp his team and go again. He has been buoyed by indications he will be given significant resources to overhaul his playing personnel.With a number of leading players now in their thirties or approaching 30, and the Premier League being led by its youngest team  Arsenal  there is an acknowledgement that younger, fresh blood is needed. The Borussia Dortmund midfield phenomenon, Jude Bellingham, 19 is among Liverpools principal targets. They face competition from Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea for the England star, who is valued at about 150 million (£131 million) by his club. Liverpool are also strongly linked with Wolves Matheus Nunes, who would cost about 50 million (£44 million).Funding a transfer overhaul would also represent a statement of commitment from Liverpools owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who in November signalled they were open to offers for the club. FSGs position is that they are continuing to explore new investment.