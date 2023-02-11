Liverpool to back Jürgen Klopp for summer rebuild
Jonathan Northcroft
Saturday February 11 2023, 10.00pm,
The Sunday Times
Liverpool are ready to fight back after a dismal season by funding Jürgen Klopp to rebuild his squad in the summer and by hiring a new head of research a key position in the clubs recruitment operations.
Liverpool are close to naming a successor to Dr Ian Graham, who built the renowned data science department, and whose work informed a number of the clubs transfer coups since he joined the club in 2012. These included the signing of Mohamed Salah from Roma for £34 million, Sadio Mané from Southampton for £36 million and Andy Robertson for £8 million from Hull.
Grahams number-crunching also helped to steer Liverpool towards the hiring of Klopp himself, in 2015, after analysis suggested Klopps final season at Borussia Dortmund where Dortmund spent time at the bottom of the Bundesliga and finished seventh was anomalous, given underlying performance indicators.
The figure poised to replace Graham is thought to be working in the game and regarded as a leading operator in the football data field. Graham, a Cambridge University physicist, is working a notice period until May.
Despite misguided speculation to the contrary, Klopp has no intention of walking away from Liverpool and, indeed, is said to be filled with a renewed energy and desire to revamp his team and go again. He has been buoyed by indications he will be given significant resources to overhaul his playing personnel.
With a number of leading players now in their thirties or approaching 30, and the Premier League being led by its youngest team Arsenal there is an acknowledgement that younger, fresh blood is needed. The Borussia Dortmund midfield phenomenon, Jude Bellingham, 19 is among Liverpools principal targets. They face competition from Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea for the England star, who is valued at about 150 million (£131 million) by his club. Liverpool are also strongly linked with Wolves Matheus Nunes, who would cost about 50 million (£44 million).
Funding a transfer overhaul would also represent a statement of commitment from Liverpools owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who in November signalled they were open to offers for the club. FSGs position is that they are continuing to explore new investment.https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-to-back-juergen-klopp-for-summer-rebuild-ssnlx57f3