Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm
Mount is a decent player. For me I would want to know how much, and who else we are signing, before saying if I would be for or against signing him. Hes not of the calibre or position to go to the top of our recruitment needs, but he could be a good player to have, depending.
Yesterday at 11:24:18 pm
I do wonder if we're looking at Mount as a potential suitor to meet the homegrown requirements. Obviously Bellingham would be nice, but there's a very good chance that Ox, Phillips and Milner leave in the summer, and there's question marks against Gomez and Jones too. Kelleher (who also qualifies as homegrown) may also desire first team football in the near future.

It may be something the club are thinking about.
Yesterday at 11:33:41 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:24:18 pm
I do wonder if we're looking at Mount as a potential suitor to meet the homegrown requirements. Obviously Bellingham would be nice, but there's a very good chance that Ox, Phillips and Milner leave in the summer, and there's question marks against Gomez and Jones too. Kelleher (who also qualifies as homegrown) may also desire first team football in the near future.

It may be something the club are thinking about.

What if we are looking at Mount because Bellingham isn't coming?  :-X :-X :-X
Today at 12:08:08 am
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm
Mount is a decent player. For me I would want to know how much, and who else we are signing, before saying if I would be for or against signing him. Hes not of the calibre or position to go to the top of our recruitment needs, but he could be a good player to have, depending.

I agree he's a decent player but I don't see how he would suit the way Klopp plays.  He doesn't really have any great speed attributes to stretch play or take on full backs if he's being signed for the left side of a front 3 - where he tends to play for Chelsea - and he's miles off the work rate needed to play in any of the midfield positions.  Doesn't make a lot of sense.

For me he's just a better version of Harry Wilson.  Can come up with some great goals out of nothing but otherwise games by and large pass him by without making any real impact.  His form has also regressed immeasurably in the last 6 months and those great goals aren't even going in for him any more and suddenly Chelsea fans are wondering what is he good for then?

I'd rather not make Chelsea's problems our problems. 

Today at 12:30:33 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:08:08 am
I agree he's a decent player but I don't see how he would suit the way Klopp plays.  He doesn't really have any great speed attributes to stretch play or take on full backs if he's being signed for the left side of a front 3 - where he tends to play for Chelsea - and he's miles off the work rate needed to play in any of the midfield positions.  Doesn't make a lot of sense.

For me he's just a better version of Harry Wilson.  Can come up with some great goals out of nothing but otherwise games by and large pass him by without making any real impact.  His form has also regressed immeasurably in the last 6 months and those great goals aren't even going in for him any more and suddenly Chelsea fans are wondering what is he good for then?

I'd rather not make Chelsea's problems our problems.

Mount was voted their player of the year for the last two seasons
Today at 12:39:04 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:08:08 am
and he's miles off the work rate needed to play in any of the midfield positions.

He runs all day, his workrate is excellent.
Today at 12:46:23 am
Liverpool to back Jürgen Klopp for summer rebuild

Jonathan Northcroft
Saturday February 11 2023, 10.00pm,
The Sunday Times

Liverpool are ready to fight back after a dismal season by funding Jürgen Klopp to rebuild his squad in the summer and by hiring a new head of research  a key position in the clubs recruitment operations.

Liverpool are close to naming a successor to Dr Ian Graham, who built the renowned data science department, and whose work informed a number of the clubs transfer coups since he joined the club in 2012. These included the signing of Mohamed Salah from Roma for £34 million, Sadio Mané from Southampton for £36 million and Andy Robertson for £8 million from Hull.

Grahams number-crunching also helped to steer Liverpool towards the hiring of Klopp himself, in 2015, after analysis suggested Klopps final season at Borussia Dortmund  where Dortmund spent time at the bottom of the Bundesliga and finished seventh  was anomalous, given underlying performance indicators.

The figure poised to replace Graham is thought to be working in the game and regarded as a leading operator in the football data field. Graham, a Cambridge University physicist, is working a notice period until May.

Despite misguided speculation to the contrary, Klopp has no intention of walking away from Liverpool  and, indeed, is said to be filled with a renewed energy and desire to revamp his team and go again. He has been buoyed by indications he will be given significant resources to overhaul his playing personnel.

With a number of leading players now in their thirties or approaching 30, and the Premier League being led by its youngest team  Arsenal  there is an acknowledgement that younger, fresh blood is needed. The Borussia Dortmund midfield phenomenon, Jude Bellingham, 19 is among Liverpools principal targets. They face competition from Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea for the England star, who is valued at about 150 million (£131 million) by his club. Liverpool are also strongly linked with Wolves Matheus Nunes, who would cost about 50 million (£44 million).

Funding a transfer overhaul would also represent a statement of commitment from Liverpools owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who in November signalled they were open to offers for the club. FSGs position is that they are continuing to explore new investment.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-to-back-juergen-klopp-for-summer-rebuild-ssnlx57f3
Today at 12:57:16 am
Sigh, we hear this every year from FSG massive summer window planned, will probably get 1 expensive signing, and that's pretty much it while Nottingham forest and Bournemouth outspend us so nothing remarkable, really.
