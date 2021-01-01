As good aerially as Jota is, he's not a CB, & the 'kinds' of headers he gets to the end of as a striker are different from the ones CBs have to deal with. His movement around the CBs & most times vs fullbacks at the back stick, are a major reason why he wins many headers. He's not winning those headers because he has a better leap, for e.g, than most CBs in the league.



But in any case, for me at least, where Gvardiol is concerned really comes down to money. The kind of money RB will ask for him makes it hard to see a manager like Klopp paying, given the player is lacking in one important area required in his position - being aerially dominant.



In the PL, CBs have to be tall + dominant. Its not the be all (they might have other excellent skill-sets, etc), but its a major aspect that enables CBs to make it in this league. And actually, in today's football, the really 'modern' CB has to be both tall & fast, in addition to have great footballing ability.