LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,220
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9960 on: Yesterday at 03:43:55 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 02:42:32 pm
No reason why Virgil can't move to the right side of defence.


Or be sold to fund the next generation here?
Logged
lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,029
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9961 on: Yesterday at 03:47:01 pm
Peak Transfer forum:

We've signed fuck all and left ourselves short, by the summer we'll have no sporting director, we know naff all about the ownership and yet:

Gvardiol is not good enough for us as he's only 6 foot 1! Brilliant.


As we go into a Merseyside Derby with either Nat Phillps or the sadly clusterfucked Joel Matip!


Brilliant brilliant stuff  :-*
Logged
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,575
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9962 on: Yesterday at 03:48:38 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:43:55 pm

Or be sold to fund the next generation here?

Not a chance in hell we should sell him.

We've already got huge question marks over Matip and Gomez's long term futures here and Konate keeps picking up injuries too.

The shambles in midfield has overshadowed how poor we have become in defence. Another central defender should also be a priority this Summer.
Logged

Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,139
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9963 on: Yesterday at 03:53:31 pm
It's true Klopp does tend to like his tall CBs. But I think there is too much of an obsession over the size of Gvardiol by certain people on here. It all depends on how good aerially he is. Does he time his headers well, does he have a good leap, does he command the area around him, etc... Diogo Jota(I know he's not a CB) is good aerially and he's only 5'10".
Logged

RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9964 on: Yesterday at 04:12:27 pm
As good aerially as Jota is, he's not a CB, & the 'kinds' of headers he gets to the end of as a striker are different from the ones CBs have to deal with. His movement around the CBs & most times vs fullbacks at the back stick, are a major reason why he wins many headers. He's not winning those headers because he has a better leap, for e.g, than most CBs in the league.

But in any case, for me at least, where Gvardiol is concerned really comes down to money. The kind of money RB will ask for him makes it hard to see a manager like Klopp paying, given the player is lacking in one important area required in his position - being aerially dominant.

In the PL, CBs have to be tall + dominant. Its not the be all (they might have other excellent skill-sets, etc), but its a major aspect that enables CBs to make it in this league. And actually, in today's football, the really 'modern' CB has to be both tall & fast, in addition to have great footballing ability.
Logged

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,592
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9965 on: Yesterday at 04:21:21 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 03:53:31 pm
It's true Klopp does tend to like his tall CBs. But I think there is too much of an obsession over the size of Gvardiol by certain people on here. It all depends on how good aerially he is. Does he time his headers well, does he have a good leap, does he command the area around him, etc... Diogo Jota(I know he's not a CB) is good aerially and he's only 5'10".

Hes not that good and not suited to defend a high line, great for a in the penalty box defensive line , prefer another Konate prototype from the French league for half the price,
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9966 on: Yesterday at 04:27:41 pm
Wouldn't want to pay 90m or whatever for a CB unless he's a Virgil clone basically, gotta be perfection at that price. Anyone seen much of Anthony Rouault? 21, CB from France, heard good things. A deal with us and Toulouse should be easy with the red bird link. Get it done. NOW!!
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,496
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9967 on: Yesterday at 04:41:27 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 03:53:31 pm
It's true Klopp does tend to like his tall CBs. But I think there is too much of an obsession over the size of Gvardiol by certain people on here. It all depends on how good aerially he is. Does he time his headers well, does he have a good leap, does he command the area around him, etc... Diogo Jota(I know he's not a CB) is good aerially and he's only 5'10".

Its not a size thing its more the numbers in terms of how many aerial duels he wins.
Logged

Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,139
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9968 on: Yesterday at 04:44:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:41:27 pm
Its not a size thing its more the numbers in terms of how many aerial duels he wins.

That's basically what I was saying. It all depends on how good he is aerially.
Logged

jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9969 on: Yesterday at 04:55:26 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:47:01 pm
Peak Transfer forum:

We've signed fuck all and left ourselves short, by the summer we'll have no sporting director, we know naff all about the ownership and yet:

Gvardiol is not good enough for us as he's only 6 foot 1! Brilliant.


As we go into a Merseyside Derby with either Nat Phillps or the sadly clusterfucked Joel Matip!


Brilliant brilliant stuff  :-*

What.....Matip... another one who's totally finished..done?

Society fucking obsessed with people who are finished & done 🙄
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:11:26 pm by jizzspunk »
Logged
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9970 on: Yesterday at 05:01:22 pm
Given how well Thiago Silva is still playing you'd hope there's a massive contract in the offing for Joel, should be given another 5 years at least.
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,865
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9971 on: Yesterday at 05:20:53 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 04:55:26 pm
What.....Matip... another one who's totally finished..done?

Society fucking obsessed with people who are finished & done 🙄

He needs to take out life insurance, sort out his funeral with Pure Cremation or the Co-op and leave a gift in his will to dogs and cats
Logged
JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,883
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9972 on: Yesterday at 08:33:56 pm
You don't need two tall CBs and height doesn't equate to aerial ability
Gomez has been poor in the air his entire career (relative to top level CBs) but pre injury his freakish pace meant he could play at an elite level in a Klopp side
Logged

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,643
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9973 on: Yesterday at 08:45:19 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 03:53:31 pm
It's true Klopp does tend to like his tall CBs. But I think there is too much of an obsession over the size of Gvardiol by certain people on here. It all depends on how good aerially he is. Does he time his headers well, does he have a good leap, does he command the area around him, etc... Diogo Jota (I know he's not a CB) is good aerially and he's only 5'10".

Or this 5'9" fella ...

Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9974 on: Yesterday at 08:55:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:41:27 pm
Its not a size thing its more the numbers in terms of how many aerial duels he wins.
If we can effectively "squeeze" the opposition and defend high up the field then his aeriel prowess wouldn't really matter.
Logged

SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9975 on: Today at 05:44:46 am
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:21:21 pm
Hes not that good and not suited to defend a high line, great for a in the penalty box defensive line , prefer another Konate prototype from the French league for half the price,
any particular one?  or are you just assuming that a number exists that we can pick from, and any one of them will do?
Logged

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,007
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9976 on: Today at 07:29:50 am
Mark Kleinman
@MarkKleinmanSky

Exclusive: The Premier League told clubs at a meeting today that a new six-year partnership with Electronic Arts, the video games group, would be worth close to £500m (more than twice the current annual value) and underlines the League's ongoing commercial pull. More soon.

Sweet. Another 4 million to the summer transfer fund
Logged
GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9977 on: Today at 08:02:09 am
And somehow City's accounts will show they got 550 million all to themselves.
Logged
