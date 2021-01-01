It wasnt calculated anything - it was total panic on deadline day which resulted us paying an injury prone player and his club millions for nothing on the pitch.

He also took a squad slot / money that couldve been used on a different player





We overestimated the capabilities and robustness of our midfield. Refreshing the engine room should have been happening earlier. We know we were in for Tchouameni. When it feel through, who was the midfield alternate target? Mismanagement of the department is a case that has been well made.Apparently we made a late bid for Caicedo that was rejected. The injuries were piling up and, within the confines of wider mismanagement of the department, we made a calculated gamble on Melo.Not so long ago he was a very good player. He sort of lost his own way with all the upheaval at Juventus. Perhaps he could come in and be a canny loan acquisition, to tide us over, presumably until we could go for bigger targets when they became available?Anyway, Im not the fellas agent or anything. It didnt work out as when he arrived he was working his socks off, extra training, diet, fitness emphasis to really make an impression here and he broke down injured.So it didnt work out, but while he is still here, and nearing fitness, he might yet do something good for us, and I wish him well.I could see the thinking behind going for him when we did. Thats all I meant by calculated gamble.I readily acknowledge that we shouldnt have been in such a tight spot though, and the engine room has been mismanaged at Liverpool.Heres hoping we make something of the season and we see the signings we need come in summer.