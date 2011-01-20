So why on earth would they sell a percentage? Very smart business. Sell a percentage which they expect will be worth more in the near future (and not nearly enough to buy this mythical NBA franchise they want), dilute the amount of money they'll make when they do sell the club and all to another entity who also isn't going to put any money into the club. What would be the purpose...?



Who says they need to raise the full amount from LFC for their NBA team? Say they sell 25% for £1bn. That goes a long way in raising the money required. Also who's to say near future? They may think the significant increase in value is several years away but prefer to take some money out right now. Maybe they are simply reducing their risk and exposure by selling a % now. There's many reasons as to why they'd want to sell a % right now despite a belief the club will likely continue to increase in value.The minority investor would have to be in the same mindset that the club will continue to increase in value without needing to pump millions into it. We're not going to get a minority investor who's happy to pump millions in while those in control do not.