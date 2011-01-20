« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9880 on: Today at 12:23:23 pm
Still dont understand why some of our fans even on here go so over the top when talking about our apparent demise. Weve been brilliant since Klopp came here, narrowly missing out on a number of trophies but still managing to win everything possible. For 20 games weve been shit but were still one of the best clubs in the world and Ive no doubt well be back fighting next season. This kind of negativity is what you would expect from our rival fans not our own. Well be amazing, with or without Bellingham (I still think hes coming, despite the bollocks click bait shite written)
cissesbeard

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9881 on: Today at 12:35:45 pm
wish we could get divock back on loan for monday!
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9882 on: Today at 12:56:41 pm
Would be quite hilarious if Bellingham turns us down after waiting seasons to sign him because we are suddenly shit.

Hopefully we start to see some improvements and finish the season strong and get our house in order so we dont look like were in complete freefall.
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9883 on: Today at 12:58:19 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:23:23 pm
Still dont understand why some of our fans even on here go so over the top when talking about our apparent demise. Weve been brilliant since Klopp came here, narrowly missing out on a number of trophies but still managing to win everything possible. For 20 games weve been shit but were still one of the best clubs in the world and Ive no doubt well be back fighting next season. This kind of negativity is what you would expect from our rival fans not our own. Well be amazing, with or without Bellingham (I still think hes coming, despite the bollocks click bait shite written)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gGkKFick8E8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gGkKFick8E8</a>
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9884 on: Today at 12:59:04 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:56:41 pm
Would be quite hilarious if Bellingham turns us down after waiting seasons to sign him because we are suddenly shit.

Hopefully we start to see some improvements and finish the season strong and get our house in order so we dont look like were in complete freefall.

Yeah that would be pretty cool, if it happens. Hopefully all good players turn us down, it'd be a right laugh riot.
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9885 on: Today at 01:03:18 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:59:04 pm
Yeah that would be pretty cool, if it happens. Hopefully all good players turn us down, it'd be a right laugh riot.


It'd mean we could give Milner another year, though.

And maybe give Ox another contract
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9886 on: Today at 01:03:39 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:39:15 am
So we'll get bigger sponsorships despite the owners/new investors scrimping on improving the team and thus the club dropping away from where we've been before...? ;D Your math and joined up thinking, as ever clinical, is spot on. Property investors often do the same, they buy a house when its very expensive and needs a fair bit of work on it, and then just leave it to get into an even worse state and hope they'll be able to sell at a profit.

Oh Lobo you are funny. You've just literally described the reason why FSG should leave  ;D.

If FSG indeed stay it really does mean they believe the club will increase further in value from the asking price/offers they receive despite not pumping money into the club. They aren't suddenly going to change their approach and if a minority investor wants to buy a % of the club it will because they also see the club increasing in value further despite working with this sustainable model. What we won't get is a minority investor ploughing money in whilst FSG don't. The only thing that could differ from that is FSG use the investemt money to invest in the club. But that's eating away at their profit.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9887 on: Today at 01:06:20 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:56:41 pm
Would be quite hilarious if Bellingham turns us down after waiting seasons to sign him because we are suddenly shit.

Hopefully we start to see some improvements and finish the season strong and get our house in order so we dont look like were in complete freefall.

Thing is it doesnt really matter now whether he turns us down or accepts our offer and joins. We effectively junked a whole season waiting for the perfect player(s). No player is worth us finishing below 4th and losing out of CL for.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9888 on: Today at 01:13:46 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:23:23 pm
Still dont understand why some of our fans even on here go so over the top when talking about our apparent demise. Weve been brilliant since Klopp came here, narrowly missing out on a number of trophies but still managing to win everything possible. For 20 games weve been shit but were still one of the best clubs in the world and Ive no doubt well be back fighting next season. This kind of negativity is what you would expect from our rival fans not our own. Well be amazing, with or without Bellingham (I still think hes coming, despite the bollocks click bait shite written)

Can't blame them. Lucky we are 10th, should be lower. If we are playing well but unlucky the reaction won't be like this but we can't even do the basics right to the point where we are getting humiliated by small teams. Plus no guarantee the manager will get the backing to set things right, we spent less than 60m this summer even after all the success we had the past years so now imagine how the budget will be without CL.
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9889 on: Today at 01:15:45 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:06:20 pm
Thing is it doesnt really matter now whether he turns us down or accepts our offer and joins. We effectively junked a whole season waiting for the perfect player(s). No player is worth us finishing below 4th and losing out of CL for.


Much as this season is depressing, nobody envisaged the scale of the problems we've found.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9890 on: Today at 01:19:57 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:03:39 pm
Oh Lobo you are funny. You've just literally described the reason why FSG should leave  ;D.

If FSG indeed stay it really does mean they believe the club will increase further in value from the asking price/offers they receive despite not pumping money into the club. They aren't suddenly going to change their approach and if a minority investor wants to buy a % of the club it will because they also see the club increasing in value further despite working with this sustainable model. What we won't get is a minority investor ploughing money in whilst FSG don't. The only thing that could differ from that is FSG use the investemt money to invest in the club. But that's eating away at their profit.

As per usual mate you're beginning to tie yourself in knots, forgetting what you've just posted ;D
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9891 on: Today at 01:26:39 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:13:46 pm
Can't blame them. Lucky we are 10th, should be lower. If we are playing well but unlucky the reaction won't be like this but we can't even do the basics right to the point where we are getting humiliated by small teams. Plus no guarantee the manager will get the backing to set things right, we spent less than 60m this summer even after all the success we had the past years so now imagine how the budget will be without CL.

Those 4 wins either side of the World Cup have put a big gloss on it. Many of our underlying numbers have us as relegation fodder.

But United were even worse than us last season and still finished 6th. There was nothing redeeming about them at all last season so there's no excuse for us finishing in the bottom half.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9892 on: Today at 01:27:42 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:15:45 pm

Much as this season is depressing, nobody envisaged the scale of the problems we've found.

They did before January though. It's like the 20/21 season we took a risk (not signing a CB) and it backfired but still didn't fix it in January.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9893 on: Today at 01:35:29 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:23:23 pm
Still dont understand why some of our fans even on here go so over the top when talking about our apparent demise. Weve been brilliant since Klopp came here, narrowly missing out on a number of trophies but still managing to win everything possible. For 20 games weve been shit but were still one of the best clubs in the world and Ive no doubt well be back fighting next season. This kind of negativity is what you would expect from our rival fans not our own. Well be amazing, with or without Bellingham (I still think hes coming, despite the bollocks click bait shite written)
You are underplaying the current crisis.
I think missing on CL is ok but the decline has been incredible SO FAR.

If we can end the season in a more positive note I think your point will be correct.
Getting some players back hopefully will help turns things around asap.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9894 on: Today at 01:39:34 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:19:57 pm
As per usual mate you're beginning to tie yourself in knots, forgetting what you've just posted ;D

Not at all, I said they'll be expecting bigger TV deals, sponsorships and potentially some sort of superleague to increase the club's value. I think you're just confusing yourself looking for arguments all day with most posters  ;D.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9895 on: Today at 01:40:12 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:13:46 pm
Can't blame them.

Yeah you can.

Jurgen's first press conference means fuck all now then doesn't it? You dickheads are still doubters as you never believed.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9896 on: Today at 02:01:29 pm
We shouldnt be saying we are doomed and taking it too far. But we should be allowed to criticize, fairly, based on what we are seeing, as the drop in standards has been very pronounced. Of course there are numerous mitigating circumstances, but even taking those into account, I wouldnt expect the sort of level weve seen.

I am a believer that we will regroup and rebuild. Jurgen is part way through building his next team and he needs to be backed to finish the job.

Based on what weve seen this season, I would expect the exits to go deeper than the usual conservative way we go about our business.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9897 on: Today at 02:06:20 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:39:34 pm
Not at all, I said they'll be expecting bigger TV deals, sponsorships and potentially some sort of superleague to increase the club's value. I think you're just confusing yourself looking for arguments all day with most posters  ;D.

So why on earth would they sell a percentage? :D Very smart business. Sell a percentage which they expect will be worth more in the near future (and not nearly enough to buy this mythical NBA franchise they want), dilute the amount of money they'll make when they do sell the club and all to another entity who also isn't going to put any money into the club. What would be the purpose...?
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9898 on: Today at 02:16:00 pm
Can't John's mrs just flog a few dresses? Put that towards the transfer pot!
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9899 on: Today at 02:39:22 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:15:45 pm

Much as this season is depressing, nobody envisaged the scale of the problems we've found.

We didnt but thats the risk you take and some downturn should have been priced in. But more importantly, we didnt sign someone in january when again we will have had money but it put aside for the summer. Its quite evident that we have fucked up massively.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9900 on: Today at 02:41:51 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:16:00 pm
Can't John's mrs just flog a few dresses? Put that towards the transfer pot!
If only John would sell one of the 4799 yachts he's bought with his profits from the Reds ffs
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9901 on: Today at 02:45:09 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:15:45 pm

Much as this season is depressing, nobody envisaged the scale of the problems we've found.

This isn't all a case of hindsight though, plenty on here envisaged significant issues if we didn't sign a midfielder back in the summer though and pretty much everyone could see the scale of the problem prior to us not signing one in January though.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9902 on: Today at 02:45:42 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:06:20 pm
So why on earth would they sell a percentage? :D Very smart business. Sell a percentage which they expect will be worth more in the near future (and not nearly enough to buy this mythical NBA franchise they want), dilute the amount of money they'll make when they do sell the club and all to another entity who also isn't going to put any money into the club. What would be the purpose...?

Who says they need to raise the full amount from LFC for their NBA team? Say they sell 25% for £1bn. That goes a long way in raising the money required. Also who's to say near future? They may think the significant increase in value is several years away but prefer to take some money out right now. Maybe they are simply reducing their risk and exposure by selling a % now. There's many reasons as to why they'd want to sell a % right now despite a belief the club will likely continue to increase in value. 

The minority investor would have to be in the same mindset that the club will continue to increase in value without needing to pump millions into it. We're not going to get a minority investor who's happy to pump millions in while those in control do not.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9903 on: Today at 02:48:04 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:35:29 pm
You are underplaying the current crisis.
I think missing on CL is ok but the decline has been incredible SO FAR.

If we can end the season in a more positive note I think your point will be correct.
Getting some players back hopefully will help turns things around asap.

What signs are there that we can end the season on a more positive not though, at this point we are not actually missing anyone notable in midfield and the current shitshow is what we have, getting players back in attack and defence may marginally mitigate things, but the shitshow will remain in place until the summer at the earliest now.
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9904 on: Today at 02:52:13 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:48:04 pm
What signs are there that we can end the season on a more positive not though, at this point we are not actually missing anyone notable in midfield and the current shitshow is what we have, getting players back in attack and defence may marginally mitigate things, but the shitshow will remain in place until the summer at the earliest now.

The midfield is broken for sure, but getting Virg, Konate, Diaz, Jota and Firmino back might help just a little bit.
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9905 on: Today at 03:00:52 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:41:51 pm
If only John would sell one of the 4799 yachts he's bought with his profits from the Reds ffs

Nah a man of his stature needs a yacht! But the dresses can go! not like she has to wear them to work or anything  ;D
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #9906 on: Today at 04:25:03 pm »




Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9907 on: Today at 04:25:59 pm
Mac, I'll let you on a little secret mate...


*Whispers"

We've already singed these players.
Mr Grieves

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9908 on: Today at 04:26:30 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:52:13 pm
The midfield is broken for sure, but getting Virg, Konate, Diaz, Jota and Firmino back might help just a little bit.

The slight concern here is that all those players, with the exception of Konate&  Diaz, have been criticised pre injury for their performances either earlier this season or the end of last.

Hopefully they all recapture their best form and can remain injury free
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9909 on: Today at 04:34:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:25:59 pm
Mac, I'll let you on a little secret mate...


*Whispers"

We've already singed these players.

They certainly look roasted in these pictures.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9910 on: Today at 04:46:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:25:59 pm
Mac, I'll let you on a little secret mate...


*Whispers"

We've already singed these players.

But we've never sold them, so they are still part of our team ...
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9911 on: Today at 05:15:14 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:34:02 pm
They certainly look roasted in these pictures.

Not Jota. He needs a few more mins in the microwave
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9912 on: Today at 05:15:54 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:25:03 pm





"lIkE fOuR nEw SiGnInGs!!1111".
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9913 on: Today at 05:27:03 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:15:54 pm
"lIkE fOuR nEw SiGnInGs!!1111".

Considering our current problems, these 4 players returning to fitness will be a big boost. With Diaz and Konate to join in a matter of weeks, we could look much better ...
skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9914 on: Today at 05:36:06 pm
It might be too much to ask for a run to Top 4, but hopefully these players returning will give us a run at the CL.  You don't have to be perfect or consistent here, and despite our issues, we had some good European performances already.

Sneak past an equally uninspiring Madrid and get a decent draw and all of a sudden, it's got 04/05 vibes, except with a squad full of PL and CL winners too.

Definitely optimistic.  Our 20/21 run-in form was amazing.  I'm not sure if we can get to those levels in the league given our struggles (and how far back we are) but CL nights at Anfield are a very different proposition.

Still plenty to play for.
marmite sw

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9915 on: Today at 06:05:29 pm
what if Arthur plays very well and fits in the team ? will we buy ?
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9916 on: Today at 06:15:17 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:25:03 pm

Robbo thinks Mo's chasing an intruder, never seen that guy before in his life.
RobbieRedman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #9917 on: Today at 06:16:25 pm
Elliot has things on his mind clearly
