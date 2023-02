Where were lfc for sabitzer? We haven’t been gd enough in the market



He is a good player for sure. Not sure one we need.He is 28 turning 29 soon. Can't really play as a defensive mid and isn't really physically dominant either. I know his tackling number look really good but I think its largely to do with style of football teams in Bundesliga play. Same reason why Naby looked a beast on stats websites when he was in Bundesliga.to be honest he would have improved us no doubt in the very short term. But I think in summer we need to look at different type of players.